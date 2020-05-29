Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

FAR-OUT LOUNGE: FOWL MOUTH AND AUSTIN ROTISSERIE It's not just that the Far-Out Lounge has re-opened for patio-only seating. It's that their new (and perfectly named) food truck Fowl Mouth offers a medley of fried chicken, Southern sides, and vegan options. Well, it's that, but also that Far-Out is hosting another mobile eatery, too: The French-inspired Austin Rotisserie, featuring slowly roasted birds (with peeled baby potatoes roasting under the chicken drippings) alongside salade de chêvre, rôtisserie tacos, baguette sandwiches, and more. Sacre bleu, do they give Michelin stars to food trucks? The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. https://www.fb.com/thefaroutlounge

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Tue., June 30, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., May 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET Bowled over with bread, lately, but still missing those soupy bread bowls at Gourmands? Hang on, citizen – the patio of that bastion of culinary goodness is now open for private party reservations, even while takeout and delivery continues. And the same situation is true of Downtown's popular and vodka-friendly Russian House, even though they're still refusing (no matter how often we nag them) to name any menu item "Ballroom Blintz."

Meanwhile, on West Sixth, the Key Bar welcomes a six-month pop-up from the Eastside's agave-mongering La Holly – featuring more tequila, mezcal, et cetera than you can shake a succulent at – accompanied by those Mexico City-inflected noms from the Taco Flats food truck.

And, no, the apple-forward savants of Eastciders aren't abandoning their elegant Collaboratory tap room on Springdale; but they're currently revamping the former Uncle Billy's Smokehouse on Barton Springs Road, turning the joint into Austin Eastciders BS – replete with wine, cocktails, coffees, limited-edition small-batch ciders (fermented on-site, no less), and a full menu of noms. (It's maybe because we have a bit of a foodie crush on chef Page Pressley that we feel compelled to mention: He's the man behind the new menu that'll feature cider-brined cured meats, pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.)

Hey, you a Nutella fan? You know – that chocolatey hazelnut spread that's really popular in Europe? It's kind of like peanut butter, but it's made with, well, hazelnuts instead? Then you'll be stoked to know that Dolce Neve, those celebrated purveyors of traditional Italian gelato, have begun making and selling a jarred hazelnut spread. Yeah: An artisanal Nutella sort of treat! And now it's available at Sour Duck Market, too.

Also, the popular Uncle Nicky's and Juniper restaurants? They're among the Austin venues (see also El Alma, LORO, and more) giving that 50% capacity thing a go, and we'll be watching to see how that turns out.

LIVE VIRTUAL COOKING CLASSES WITH CHEF MARIBEL Maribel Rivero, executive chef of acclaimed Peruvian restaurant Yuyo, has launched a new website where you can sign up for her virtual cooking classes – recommended! – but it's also well stocked with recipes, information on cooking essentials, and more. Peruvian ceviche is just the start of what's available here. www.cocinamaribel.com

Friday 29

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

Saturday 30

COVER 2: CRAWFISH BOIL You been missing them 'bugs? COVER 2 is firing up the boiler to bring back crawfish every Saturday in May from 3pm until supplies run out. You can place orders by calling the restaurant directly (512/506-9935) or ordering online – all to pick up curbside. Dare we add: Hells YEAH! Saturdays, 3pm-'til sold out $9.95-12.95 per pound. www.cover-2.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., May 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

NATIONAL MINT JULEP DAY Oh, it's always national somethingorother day, isn't it? But the proximity to the traditional Kentucky Derby does rather justify this particular promotion, besides that there's never a bad reason to sip a tipple from Garrison Brothers – and those worthies have recently released their annual Balmorhea limited-edition (only 6,000 bottles in the world), twice-barreled bourbon. Which is brilliant on its own, yes, but also primed for mixing. We mean, if you're going to make a mint julep – Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy's favorite drink, as all good Trekkies know – you might as well make it the best damn mint julep possible, right? Sat., May 30

Sunday 31

Monday 1

Tuesday 2

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com