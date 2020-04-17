Alternative Fresh Food Options Still Serving Austin

For Texans in need of groceries during the COVID-19 spread, a trip to the large grocery standbys presents an increasingly daunting prospect. Our state's favorite big grocery chain has set a great model but has still been subject to the same crowding, hoarding behaviors, and scarcity that are currently plaguing grocery stores across the world. You still might need to take an occasional trip to stock up on pantry goods, but there are plenty of more local options in Austin to add variety to your diet, with fresh meats, produce, and more, without braving the increasingly hectic aisles. Above all, thank you to the employees risking their own health to provide us access to fresh food.

CSAs and Farmers' Markets

Boggy Creek Farm This local farm is keeping their stand open during the COVID-19 crisis, with social distancing and free gloves on hand. www.boggycreekfarm.com.

Bee Tree Farm Check out our interview for details on what Jenna Kelly-Landes and her goat dairy are up to. www.txbeetree.com.

Eden East Farm Check out our interview for details on what Sonya Coté and David Barrow are up to. www.edeneastaustin.com.

Farmhouse Delivery Offering everything from produce to groceries to locally sourced meal kits, this delivery service is your link to Texas farmers. www.farmhousedelivery.com.

Farm to Table Distributes locally grown farm products. www.farmtotabletx.com.

La Flaca This urban farm specializes in global ingredients like herbs and peppers, blended into house-made seasonings. www.laflacaatx.com.

Johnson’s Backyard Garden With their wildly popular CSA and farm shop, Johnson's is an accessible source of Austin-grown organic produce. www.jbgorganic.com.

Sustainable Food Center A critical healthy food access point, the Sustainable Food Center is keeping their Downtown and Sunset Valley markets open during the crisis, following strict social distancing safety procedures. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org.

Texas Farmers’ Market The farmers' markets at Lakeline on Saturday and Mueller on Sunday are accepting prepaid orders for pickup. www.texasfarmersmarket.org.

Alternative Grocery Stores

Fresh Plus These folks have been serving Austin since 1927 and still offer fresh produce, proteins, staples, and more. www.freshplusaustin.com.

Hana World Market This family-owned market has produce, meat, seafood, and a sizable food court for takeout. www.hanaworldmarket.net.

H Mart The Austin branch of this popular Korean chain has everything from packaged goods and housewares to grab and go meals. www.hmart.com/storelocator/index/index/id/61.

MT Supermarket This spot offers hard-to-find and staple Asian products including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Thai, Indonesian, and Indian groceries. www.mtsupermarket.com.

Royal Blue Grocery This compact market specializes in locally sourced products, as well as grab-and-go offerings. www.royalbluegrocery.com.

Wheatsville Co-op In addition to offering produce, proteins, pantry staples, and home supplies since 1976, this co-op now offers their usual $5 Thursday special all day (10am-9pm) as grab-and-go. They've also reserved 9-10am Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and immuno-compromised people. (Check out our interview online.) www.wheatsville.coop.

Restaurants With Food Markets

Bennu Coffee The celebrated 24-hour coffee shop has added produce, meats, dairy, and hummus to their walk-up coffee menu, plus coffee and tea by the gallon. www.bennucoffee.com.

Cherrywood Coffeehouse This neighborhood joint is still offering burgers via curbside and delivery, but they've also got some sweet deals on staples like milk gallons. www.cherrywoodcoffeehouse.com.

Dai Due The restaurant's old school butcher shop sells house-made sausages and charcuterie as well as preserves, biscuits, and other grocery staples, like onions. www.daidue.com.

Elle’s Cafe Alongside a menu of gluten-free takeout, Elle's sells a variety of wellness supplements and products. www.aliveandwellaustin.com/elles-cafe.

Easy Tiger Pick up a country loaf, some pastries or cookies, and (if you're feeling really ambitious) a jar of their house starter to make a little sourdough magic at home. www.easytigerusa.com.

Emmer & Rye This fine dining fave launched E&R Grocery, offering the team's favorite things from the bakery, the larder, and the pantry – think dried pastas, fresh baked bread, house-made butter, cassie flower aioli, preserved citrus, and Thai chili hot sauce. www.emmerandrye.com.

Quality Seafood Open since 1938, this spot has its retail market for fresh seafood, plus curbside takeout for prepared meals. www.qualityseafoodmarket.com.

Russian House They're offering Eastern European specialty groceries plus selected staples; online cooking classes to begin soon. www.russianhouseofaustin.com.

Treaty Oak Distilling Preorder & pickup grocery service; curbside from on-site Alice's Restaurant. www.treatyoakdistilling.com.

Otherside Deli Specializing in pastrami, this neighborhood favorite serves up a full menu of deli standards and snacks. www.othersidedeliatx.com.

Waterloo Ice House Pick up family-style takeout, and sweeten the deal with DIY quarantine cocktail kits complete with booze, garnishes, and cocktail mix. www.waterlooicehouse.com.

Foreign & Domestic It's very chic to order butter, eggs, and wine from this lovely restaurant. Plus a bulk section! www.fndaustin.com.

Specialty Options

APT 115 The bottle shop is open daily 4-10pm, and their full wine list can be found online. They offer 30% off on to-go wine and have daily discounts. www.apartmentonefifteen.com.

Antonelli’s Place an order online or on the phone for contactless pickup and delivery of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, bread, and sundries, plus wine and craft beers. www.antonellischeese.com.

Asahi Imports Open since 1967, this market sells frozen and packaged groceries, as well as cookware and gifts from Japan. www.asahiimports.com.

Austin Cheese Co. Snag artisan-crafted cheese, cheese trays, charcuterie, wine, beer, sandwiches, salads, and other specialty food items. www.austincheesecompany.com.

Barton Springs Mill The mill is offering free Texas shipping of all 5- to 10-pound orders of heirloom grains and corn. www.bartonspringsmill.com.

Confituras Curbside pickup and to-go orders of baked goods, coffee, and tea, plus locally made specialty jams and small-batch preserves. www.confituras.net.

Lolo Wine Contactless pickup and selected delivery availability for natural wines from independent producers. www.lolo.wine.

Longhorn Meat Market This butcher shop carries an array of meats and catering supplies, as well as special combination packs for stocking your freezer with all the essentials. www.longhornmeatmarket.com.

Rebel Cheese This all-vegan cheese shop is currently delivery-only, bringing a wide selection of dairy-free fromage to your door. www.rebelcheese.com.

Spread & Co. To-go orders and contactless pickup of gift boxes, catered boards, and a menu of sandwiches, salads, and bowls. www.spreadandco.com.

Subscriptions

Imperfect Foods This national biz works with local businesses to deliver oddly shaped or irregular produce, groceries, and snacks – even sparkling water. www.imperfectfoods.com.

Lettuce Networks Delivering locally sourced meal kits three times a week to subscribers. www.fb.com/lettucenetworks.

Sips by Personalized tea subscription boxes chosen from over 150 global brands. www.sipsby.com.

Your Pet’s Chef Meals for dogs of all ages and sizes, featuring natural whole-food ingredients. www.yourpetschef.com.