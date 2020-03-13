Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 12

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 13

HOPDODDY: HAAM BURGER TAKEOVER Austin's Hopdoddy Burger Bars are aiding local artists affected by the recent SXSW cancelation, with a portion of the proceeds from all sales of the Goodnight/Good Cause Burger and specially priced Lil’ Larry Margaritas going to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Bonus: Local HAAM artists playing inside the South Congress, Triangle, and Anderson Plaza locations. Through March 22 TIE: Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 1400 S. Congress Ste. A-190, 512/243-7505; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. A-6, 512/467-2337; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4615 N. Lamar #307, 512/335-2337; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2600 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock, 512/310-2337. www.hopdoddy.com

TRUCKLANDIA: VEDGE BY VEDGEWEST Those mover-and-shakers at Trucklandia are highlighting their favorite restaurants and food trucks, broadcasting live online from the plant-forward kitchens as chefs demo their specialties. "It's a chance for participants to see behind the scenes of how our Austin chefs create some of their favorite plant-based dishes, to encourage residents to support local restaurants that have been affected by the SXSW cancellation, or for those considering their long term health in light of pandemic concerns." Participating venues include Bouldin Creek Cafe, Rebel Cheese, ATX Food Co., Arlo’s, Counter Culture, The Beer Plant, Citizen Eatery, and Curcuma – with the final day (Sun., March 22) bringing a tasty brunch to the Outpost Food Park, with vittles from The Vegan Nom, Happea Vegans, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food, and Bruja's Brew Kombucha. See website for details! Through March 22 www.trucklandia.com

Saturday 14

BEE DELIGHTFUL: BIG IDEAS BRUNCH Those fine purveyors of raw honey and CBD products (and their tasty intersection) put you front and center for a presentation from some of the biggest thinkers in honey bee conservation – while you nom a sumptuous brunch prepared by chefs Juan Alberto Ray and Austin Ward. Bonus: Proceeds from this scientific and culinary event will sponsor the relocation and rehabilitation of more than 50 at-risk honey bee colonies in Central Texas. Sat., March 14, 10am-2pm. (2020) The Pershing, 2415 E. Fifth. $100 and up. www.beedelightful.com

CIRCLE BREWING ANNIVERSARY PARTY It's the big number 9 … number 9 … number 9 for these beery brewmeisters on Braker, and you're invited to enjoy live music from Josh Murphy and Mean Jolene, food from El Xolo Tacos and The Evil Wiener, and more. Who knows what tasty liquid surprises they'll be releasing for celebration's sake? Stop by to witness the cracking of a cask or two and find out for yourself. Sat., March 14, 1-5pm. (2020) Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker, 512/814-7596. Free. www.circlebrewing.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TINY PIES: PIE DAY ON PI DAY That's right, clever citizen: 3.14. Which also means that the Tiny Pies company, that won't be opening a third Austin location until later this spring, is offering a special menu on this date – at the two extant locations and at a pop-up event in what will be the newest venue (out in Westlake, don'tcha know). So there'll be a plethora of options for sale and for nomming, with pies of various sizes and flavors – apple, cherry, chocolate cream, key lime, and more – and any of them can be enhanced with a pi symbol pastry on top, and this day's tasty festivities should also provide a fine preview for May's grand opening. Sat., March 14, 10am-7pm. (2020) Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. www.tinypies.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 15

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features their glorious fried chicken sandwich – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., March 15, 11am-3pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $35. www.starbartexas.com

SUNDAY DRAG BRUNCH Stave off the Sunday Scaries with some beloved drag stars, a warm meal, and stiff drinks. Sun., March 15, noon-2pm Chispas, 214 W. Fourth. $15.

Monday 16

Tuesday 17

OPAL DIVINE'S: 21ST ANNUAL ST. PATRICK'S DAY FESTIVAL You want to celebrate St. Patrick's day up right, reckon you'll go where the party's been perfected for more than two decades: That perennial powerhouse of Irish whiskey and tasty noms called Opal Divine's. There'll be a whole day of live music – Rich Brotherton & Ed Miller, Silver Thistle Pipe & Drum Corps, Michael Fracasso, and on and on in merry abandon – and Guinness Stout on tap (fresh in from Ireland), and the traditional corned beef and cabbage for your culinary delectations (and fish & chips, naturally), and – ah, you know it'll be more fun than you can shake a shillelagh at! Even if you don't know how to spell s-h-i-l-l-e-l-a-g-h! Tue., March 17, Opal Divine's Austin Grill, 2200 S. I-35, 512/443-6725. www.opaldivines.com

ST. PATRICK'S DAY AT GOURMANDS This popular breadbowl-happy joint of culinary goodness is serving up boozy Lucky Charms for breakfast, as well as a more bona fide Irish breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And, of course, they'll have the usual Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks, and Irish whiskeys – with whiskey tastings throughout the day. Note: No snakes allowed. Tue., March 17, all day long Gourmands, 2316 Webberville Rd., 512/610-2031. www.lovethysandwich.com

ST. PATTY'S DAY (NOW WITH BEARDS) AT SCHOLZ GARTEN Sometimes there's nothing more Irish than a bunch of celebrating Germans, right? But everybody of every heritage can celebrate here today, as Scholz Garten and Austin Facial Hair Club team up for a party replete with many traditional comestibles to eat and drink – and a stein-holding contest, a luck-o-the-Irish coin toss, and live music from Black Irish Texas and DJ Island Time. Note: You don't need to have fancified whiskers to rock this shindig, citizen, but they're sure 'nuff welcome! Tue., March 17, 4-10pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

[CANCELED] JAMESON ST. PATRICK'S DAY BAR CRAWL A limo bus will ferry pub crawlers from bar to bar, making multiple trips. It all begins at Revelry on the Boulevard at 1pm, starting an all-day happy hour food and cocktails. The first bus departs to Corner Bar on South Lamar at 2pm, making multiple trips to pick up guests from the Boulevard, continuing to final stop Revelry Kitchen and Bar on East Sixth starting at 5pm. There'll be samples and swag for all, and specialty drinks at all stops. Tue., March 17, 1-8pm. Revelry on the Boulevard, 6215 N. Lamar Blvd., 512/861-8685. $20. www.revelryboulevard.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com