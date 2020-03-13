50+ Restaurants to Try in Downtown Austin

Whether you’ve found yourself in Austin despite the big cancellations or you’re a true local, now is the time to spend big dollars at our local restaurants in the heart of Austin. These excellent eateries ought to cover just about any craving, but there are certainly even more out there. While you’re dining out, please remember to order a few extra bites and drinks, and above all, please tip your servers/bartenders more than just the minimal 20%. Our Downtown hospitality community is hurting, and we can help mitigate tremendous financial losses with generous patronage. – Jessi Cape

Feelin’ Fancy

Red Ash

303 Colorado, www.redashgrill.com

A modern Italian restaurant utilizing a wood-burning grill to create nuanced flavors in their wood-roasted vegetables, wood-fired pizza, and wood-grilled prime cuts of meat and seafood.

Ciclo

98 San Jacinto, www.cicloatx.com

Effortlessly gaze at the lake while fine dining at the Four Seasons Hotel. Ciclo offers an elegant indoor or outdoor dining experience and carefully crafted menu mixing local and Latin flavors.

Geraldine’s

605 Davis, www.geraldinesaustin.com

Located in the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt, this trendy rooftop restaurant and bar serves Southern-inspired dishes with staples like grilled quail and shrimp hush puppies.

Parkside

301 E. Sixth, www.parkside-austin.com

A dinner-only, farm-to-table restaurant with a seasonally changing menu and raw bar currently serving up crab fritters, hamachi, and chicken roasted with brown butter crumble.

Backspace

507 San Jacinto, www.thebackspace-austin.com

This tiny restaurant makes up for limited seating with plenty of bold flavors on their thin-crust Neapolitan pies and paninis made with Easy Tiger ciabatta.

Devil May Care

500 W. Sixth #100, www.devilmaycareatx.com

Billed as a “mischievous lounge with modern Mediterranean fare,” it’s soft lighting and delicious bold flavors in drinks and dishes.

Chez Nous

510 Neches, www.cheznousaustin.com

Authentic French cuisine has been shared in this Downtown bistro since the 1980s, including all things crepe, croque, and confit.

North Italia

500 W. Second, www.northitalia.com

An upscale Italian eatery using select ingredients to make mushroom arancini, prosciutto & fig pizzas, and Tuscan kale salads. Take a peek into the kitchen to watch pasta made daily.

Wu Chow

500 W. Fifth, www.wuchowaustin.com

A fresh take on Chinese cuisine, offering modern versions of the classics using locally sourced ingredients. Tiki cocktails and house-made dumplings flow daily, with dim sum served on Sundays.

Le Politique

110 San Antonio, www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

This gorgeous brasserie offers classic French cuisine; order steak frites, escargot, or daily made macarons.

Arlo Grey

111 E. Cesar Chavez, www.thelinehotel.com/austin

Enjoy the view of Town Lake while savoring Top Chef winner Kristen Kish’s recipes.

Péché

208 W. Fourth, www.pecheaustin.com

Absinthe bar proudly serving “sinful cocktails” along with classic French food within a Prohibition-era setting.

Fixe

500 W. Fifth, www.fixesouthernhouse.com

A Texan approach to Louisiana flavors and a place to wear your Sunday best, Fixe crafts Southern favorites with elegant presentation and ambience.

Sunday Brunch

Tacodeli

301 Congress, www.tacodeli.com

Don’t judge – the (mashed) potato, egg, and cheese is killer. Just what you want after a late night out.

Le Cafe Crêpe

200-A San Jacinto, www.cafecrepeofaustin.com

The brother and sister who own this unassuming cafe are French natives, and it shows. Get the classic with ham, Swiss, and bechamel and then top it off with a sugar butter crepe for dessert.

Revue

101 Red River, www.revueatx.com

Epcot meets a movie set: Revue offers French, Asian, and Italian cuisines. Brunch is where the real deal is, though. Come hungry for egg-and-herb fried rice, then pop by the raw oyster bar. Don’t leave without grabbing a macaron or tart from the pastry table.

Swift’s Attic

315 Congress, www.swiftsattic.com

Inventive small plates influenced by global flavors – try the shakshuka for a delicious change of pace.

Austin’s Favorite Food Group

Comedor

501 Colorado, www.comedortx.com

This celebrated newcomer serves up modern Mexican fare with exciting twists on old favorites, like goat barbacoa or bone marrow tacos.

Manuel’s

310 Congress, www.manuels.com

This staple restaurant specializes in mole, margaritas, and wild-caught sustainable seafood prepared with Mexican flair.

Austin Taco Project

500 E. Fourth, www.austintacoproject.com

Your one-stop taco shop, featuring an eclectic array of tacos inspired by global flavors and pouring equally vibrant cocktails.

Polvo’s

360 Nueces, www.polvosaustin.com

Polvo’s will satisfy your Tex-Mex cravings with copious amounts of enchiladas, flautas, fajitas, aguas frescas, and margaritas to fill your table and belly.

Taquero Mucho

508 West, www.fb.com/taqueromuchoaustin

This new taqueria has already made a splash with their all pink interior, tasty tacos, and inventive cocktails.

ATX Cocina

110 San Antonio, www.atxcocina.com

Modern takes on Mexican classics – like the lengua quesadilla – will leave you surprised and satisfied.

Hangover Lunch

Holy Roller

509 Rio Grande, www.holyrolleraustin.com

American comfort food with attitude – Grilled Cheesus sandwiches, Trash Fries, and Holy Donuts.

Dean’s One Trick Pony

111 E. Cesar Chavez, www.thelinehotel.com/austin

Hit this place up for a bomb burger and hair-of-the-dog cocktails.

Iron Works BBQ

100 Red River, www.ironworksbbq.com

Practically unchanged since opening in the 1970s, Iron Works serves no-frills traditional barbecue in an old Austin setting.

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

303 Red River, www.moonshinegrill.com

Comfort food-centric establishment with chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits, and signature skillet apple pie.

Italic

123 W. Sixth, www.italicaustin.com

Bring a couple of people and order small plates – you’ll want to try all of these rotating Italian dishes. If you’re ready for a drink, definitely grab one here.

Classic Cafes

Austin Java

301 W. Second, www.austinjava.com

Coffee shop meets modern diner, serving a lengthy food menu to cover all of Austin’s local flavors.

Jo’s Coffee

242 W. Second, www.joscoffee.com

Breakfast, burgers, and beer served all day, along with Intelligentsia coffee for fuel. There’s outdoor seating for sunny days. (The original location is on South Congress – you know, with the “I love you ...” mural.)

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 W. Sixth, www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com

A nostalgic American cafe with flavor-packed pastries, salads, sandwiches, and breakfast dishes to savor any time of day.

Cookbook Bar & Cafe

710 W. Cesar Chavez, www.cookbookatx.com

Brightly lit indoor/outdoor cafe within the Central Library, featuring dishes and beverages inspired by acclaimed cookbooks and chefs from around the country.

40 North

900 W. 10th, www.40northpizza.com

Charming and delicious, this restaurant within a house specializes in Neapolitan pizza, along with a noteworthy burger, salads, and Italian desserts.

Quick, Healthy Meals

Koriente

621 E. Seventh, www.koriente.com

A family-owned restaurant serving Asian-inspired, made-from-scratch dishes at affordable prices with the friendliest service.

Daruma Ramen

612-B E. Sixth, www.darumaramen.com

Making healthier varieties of Japanese ramen by using chicken and veggie broths, as well as stocking Japanese beer and unique flavors of soft serve.

Darna

408 W. Eleventh #100, www.darnatx.com

Moroccan & Mediterranean salads, shawarmas, and baklava.

Malibu Poke

211 Walter Seaholm #115, www.malibupoke.com

A touch-screen poke menu packed with options, from classic to spicy predesigned bowls, and à la carte ingredients to craft your own.

Late Night Eats

Easy Tiger

709 E. Sixth, www.easytigerusa.com

Grab a pretzel with house-made beer cheese and a bratwurst, then come back in the morning for pain au chocolat. This bar-meets-bakery does not disappoint.

Irene’s

506 West Ave., www.irenesaustin.com

You want a delicious breakfast sandwich at midnight on a Thursday? You’re in luck.

Casino el Camino

517 E. Sixth, www.casinoelcamino.net

Can’t go wrong with a late-night Casino el Camino burger and another drink.

Via 313

700 W. Sixth, www.via313.com

Delicious Sicilian-style pizza. Come ready to eat, as Sicilian means lots of dough, and you’ll definitely want more than one piece.

Bring Everybody

Banger’s

79 Rainey, www.bangersaustin.com

It’s your laid-back, sausage-and-beer-slinging, chill-outdoors-at-a-picnic-table-while-listening-to-live-music type of place.

La Condesa

400-A W. Second, www.lacondesa.com

Featuring a range of Mexican cuisine, the menu offers traditional tortas and more complex flavor profiles such as mole and ceviche.

G’Raj Mahal Cafe & Lounge

73 Rainey, www.grajmahalaustin.com

Tasty Indian specialties in a haute bohemian atmosphere.

Fareground

111 Congress, www.faregroundaustin.com

Austin’s Downtown food hall features six local restaurants and a bar, with ample seating inside and a park-like setting outside.

TenTen

501 W. Sixth, www.tentenaustin.com

New on the scene, this modern Japanese kitchen features hand rolls, traditional sushi, and fantastic cocktails.

Papadom

310 Colorado, www.papadomaustin.com

This little spot specializes in scratch Indian fare like tandoori jhinga, vindaloo, mattar paneer.

Venture Just East of Downtown

Suerte

1800 E. Sixth, www.suerteatx.com

Go for Nana’s Pozole and chilaquiles for brunch, or hit the “lucky hour” from 5 to 6pm for a great deal on cocktails and “snackcidents” like beef tartare sopes.

Little Lucy’s Mini Donuts

75 ½ Rainey, www.littlelucys.com

Head here at the end of the night for some killer create-your-own mini donuts and choose toppings from a giant list of combinations named after doggos. We like the Schnauzer – pistachio, lavender, and vanilla.

Cisco’s

1511 E. Sixth, www.ciscosaustin.com

Churning out delicious Tex-Mex since 1950, this spot offers not-to-be-missed breakfast tacos, lunch enchiladas, and dinner plates.

Licha’s Cantina

1306 E. Sixth, www.lichascantina.com

One of our favorites, this little house-turned-eatery boasts kickass Mexican soul food, a rowdy patio, and pitchers of paloma.

Buenos Aires Cafe

1201 E. Sixth, www.buenosairescafe.com

This longtime eatery offers lovely Argentinian food in a cozy atmosphere, and they’re big fans of Malbec.

Vixen’s Wedding

1813 E. Sixth Street, www.vixensweddingatx.com

A unique restaurant featuring dishes inspired by Goa, India, Portugal, and Central Texas, all served in a colorful space filled with macramé and bold prints.

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave., www.rosewoodatx.com

It smells like vintage leather and smoked goodness inside this revamped house serving local, seasonal ingredients, with an in-house butcher and full bar.