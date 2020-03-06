Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

OLD FORESTER AT PROVISION Taste your way through history in a six-course dinner as Campbell Brown, president of Old Forester distillery, tells you the brand's story alongside five savory platings and a dessert at this elegant Northside eatery. The bevs include a specialty cocktail, whiskey row pairings, and "a surprise tasting that can't be missed." Thu., March 5, 6-8pm. (2020) Provision, 4200-B W. Braker, 512/345-6999. $100. www.provisionaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 6

HAI FOR HER "Female culinary talent from Hai Hospitality restaurants cook up a dinner to benefit Girlstart," is the news here. The background is that 1) it's International Women's Day, 2) the Hai group comprises Uchi, Uchiko, Uchibā, and LORO, and 3) nine rising stars of cookery will provide a 10-course seated dinner (with pairings) that includes oyster grapefruit tepache, akami crudo, nopales maki, short rib lamb with carrots, a fine array of nigiri, and more. Note: This is a one-night-only showcase of unique deliciousness, so do call early for reservations. Fri., March 6, 5:30 & 9pm Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $175. www.uchikoaustin.com

Saturday 7

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ GUMBO YA YA Sat., March 7, 2pm. (2020) Little Woodrow's Southpark Meadows, 9500 S. I-35 #100, 512/282-2336. https://littlewoodrows.com/watering-holes/austin/southpark

EAST SIDE COOL PARTY Yeeeeeee-haw! It's one day, ten breweries, and ten new beers for one charity (Casa Marianella) at this third annual neighborhood shindig fomented up by the good (and relentlessly moving-and-shaking) folks at Batch, the Brewer's Table, Blue Owl, Central Machine Works, Friends and Allies, Hops and Grain, Lazarus, Oddwood, Southern Heights, and Zilker Brewing Company. And this year they've (very wisely) partnered with Fly-Rides, Austin's affordable party bus, to shuttle your ass around the various imbibing sites. Bonus: Maybe grab you some commemorative glassware by that talented Mila Sketch, if you start the tour early enough. Sat., March 7, noon-6pm Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. www.zilkerbeer.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NOMADIC X HUCKLEBERRY = CRAWFISH + SHRIMP ÷ BEER That headline might look like some arcane form of math, but fear not, citizen: It equals nothing but a refreshing stretch of brew-enhanced mudbug brilliance as the sudsy savants at Nomadic Beerworks release a new American wheat beer to accompany Saturday's tasty mess o' boiled crawfish and shrimp served up hot and piping from Austin's Huckleberry house of hospitality. Sat., March 7, 11am until they're all gone Nomadic Beerworks, 3804-A Woodbury, 512/587-9669. Free. https://www.nomadicbeerworks.com

TEXAS WHISKEY FESTIVAL This third annual event will, we reckon, assuage the most spirited thirsts, providing a casual and informative opportunity for whiskey enthusiasts to meet Texas’ distillers and blenders while enjoying an evening of whiskey, food, music, and cigars. "From award-winning bourbons that have earned the ire of many a Kentuckian, to peated single malts that’ll have you daydreaming about riding a bucking bronco through the Scottish highlands – most distilled right here in the Lone Star State." Sat., March 7, 6:30-11pm. (2020) Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road. $25-125. www.txwhiskeyfest.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 8

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

PINK VELVET BEER RELEASE PARTY In honor of International Women's Day, the Circle brewmeisters have concocted a collaboration to raise awareness for Pink Boots Society and their mission to assist, inspire, and encourage women beer professionals through education. The day's also got live music, an an opp for social beer-and-yoga in the morning, and food available all day from Paprika ATX. Sun., March 8, 11am Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker, 512/814-7595. www.circlebrewing.com

Tuesday 10

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com