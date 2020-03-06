15 Austin Restaurants & Bars With Alcohol-Free Menu Options
By Jessi Cape, Fri., March 6, 2020
1. Sans Bar
Founder Chris Marshall believes a bar doesn't have to serve booze to provide a raucous night out.
1818 E. 12th
www.thesansbar.com
2. Provision
With both low-proof and no-proof drinks – try the Old Fashioned with Ritual "whiskey" – plus ABV cocktails, there's something for everyone.
4200-B W. Braker Ln.
www.provisionaustin.com
3. Yard Bar
With a seasonal rotating craft mocktail menu and a dog park, this North Austin spot is a hit.
6700 Burnet Rd.
www.yardbar.com
4. Easy Tiger
Both locations of this bakery/beer garden offer two mocktails (with house-made syrup), a nonalcoholic craft beer, and a full espresso bar.
6406 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., #1100
www.easytigerusa.com
5. Olamaie
A mint spritz or orange crush both pair perfectly with some of the best biscuits around.
1610 San Antonio St.
www.olamaieaustin.com
6. Nightcap
Their one dedicated nonalcoholic bev is a doozy: Tim's Mocktail boasts Thai basil, black pepper, pineapple, lemon, and mint.
1401 W. Sixth
www.nightcapaustin.com
7. Holy Roller
This punk diner doesn't need alcohol to keep it lively with spirit-free drinks like the Coachelle (blueberry, Orgeat almond, lemon, and Rambler sparkling water).
509 Rio Grande
www.holyrolleraustin.com
8. Comedor
Try a rotating agua fresca (like hibiscus, lime, and agave) with their upscale modern Mexican fare.
501 Colorado
www.comedortx.com
9. Hillside Farmacy
Homemade fountain sodas are all the rage, and this place has six: Try the Country Doctor, served hot or cold, with ginger, fresh apple, and cinnamon.
1209 E. 11th
www.hillsidefarmacy.com
10. Roosevelt Room
Renowned for an expansive drink menu, it's no wonder they crafted a martini. The N'artini uses Seedlip Spice nonalcoholic spirit with Juniper tea, clarified Asian pear juice, and other luxe herbs, oils, and Castelvetrano olives.
307-B W. Fifth
www.therooseveltroomatx.com
11. Launderette
Two mocktails make the cut: the Hibiscus spritzer and the Orgeat citrus soda both pair perfectly with this killer brunch menu.
2115 Holly
www.launderetteaustin.com
12. Sway
With more than 10 teas (hot and cold), several kombuchas, drinking vinegars, and housemade sodas, and excellent Thai fare, all three locations are not-to-be-missed.
Multiple locations
www.swaythai.com
13. Garage
This tiny unassuming space is a wonderland of booze-free options.
503 Colorado
www.garagetx.com
14. Midnight Cowboy
Put that cell phone away and connect with humans, alcohol-free or not, at the reservation-only spot.
313 E. Sixth
www.midnightcowboymodeling.com
15. CU29
Billed as a cocktail lab, with daily fruit juices, house-made syrups and bitters, these mixologists whip up a rainbow of super fresh drinks, alcoholic or not.
720 Brazos
www.cu29cocktailbar.com