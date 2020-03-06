15 Austin Restaurants & Bars With Alcohol-Free Menu Options

1. Sans Bar

Founder Chris Marshall believes a bar doesn't have to serve booze to provide a raucous night out.

1818 E. 12th

www.thesansbar.com

2. Provision

With both low-proof and no-proof drinks – try the Old Fashioned with Ritual "whiskey" – plus ABV cocktails, there's something for everyone.

4200-B W. Braker Ln.

www.provisionaustin.com

3. Yard Bar

With a seasonal rotating craft mocktail menu and a dog park, this North Austin spot is a hit.

6700 Burnet Rd.

www.yardbar.com

4. Easy Tiger

Both locations of this bakery/beer garden offer two mocktails (with house-made syrup), a nonalcoholic craft beer, and a full espresso bar.

6406 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., #1100

www.easytigerusa.com

5. Olamaie

A mint spritz or orange crush both pair perfectly with some of the best biscuits around.

1610 San Antonio St.

www.olamaieaustin.com

6. Nightcap

Their one dedicated nonalcoholic bev is a doozy: Tim's Mocktail boasts Thai basil, black pepper, pineapple, lemon, and mint.

1401 W. Sixth

www.nightcapaustin.com

7. Holy Roller

This punk diner doesn't need alcohol to keep it lively with spirit-free drinks like the Coachelle (blueberry, Orgeat almond, lemon, and Rambler sparkling water).

509 Rio Grande

www.holyrolleraustin.com

8. Comedor

Try a rotating agua fresca (like hibiscus, lime, and agave) with their upscale modern Mexican fare.

501 Colorado

www.comedortx.com

9. Hillside Farmacy

Homemade fountain sodas are all the rage, and this place has six: Try the Country Doctor, served hot or cold, with ginger, fresh apple, and cinnamon.

1209 E. 11th

www.hillsidefarmacy.com

10. Roosevelt Room

Renowned for an expansive drink menu, it's no wonder they crafted a martini. The N'artini uses Seedlip Spice nonalcoholic spirit with Juniper tea, clarified Asian pear juice, and other luxe herbs, oils, and Castelvetrano olives.

307-B W. Fifth

www.therooseveltroomatx.com

11. Launderette

Two mocktails make the cut: the Hibiscus spritzer and the Orgeat citrus soda both pair perfectly with this killer brunch menu.

2115 Holly

www.launderetteaustin.com

12. Sway

With more than 10 teas (hot and cold), several kombuchas, drinking vinegars, and housemade sodas, and excellent Thai fare, all three locations are not-to-be-missed.

Multiple locations

www.swaythai.com

13. Garage

This tiny unassuming space is a wonderland of booze-free options.

503 Colorado

www.garagetx.com

14. Midnight Cowboy

Put that cell phone away and connect with humans, alcohol-free or not, at the reservation-only spot.

313 E. Sixth

www.midnightcowboymodeling.com

15. CU29

Billed as a cocktail lab, with daily fruit juices, house-made syrups and bitters, these mixologists whip up a rainbow of super fresh drinks, alcoholic or not.

720 Brazos

www.cu29cocktailbar.com