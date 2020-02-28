Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 28

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: UNVALENTINE’S DATE NIGHTS Wine? Wine! The irrepressible oenophiles at Utopian Shift are offering a series of wine tastings every Friday night except Valentine’s Day this month. “Stop in on your way to or from dinner,” they say, “for an elegant tasting of our most romantic wines of all varieties.” Sounds like an excellent liquid plan, hey? Through Feb. 28. Fridays, 4-7pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 29

AUSTIN OYSTER FESTIVAL It's the eighth annual celebration of that delicious shellfish, where they'll be serving up a bounty of chef-prepared, seafood dishes, cocktail pairings, and entertainment, all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Featuring a big raw bar of small-harvest Texas gulf oysters and pristine northeastern coast oysters, and oysters prepared as Oysters Rockefeller with smoked bacon, and grilled with garlic butter, and oyster-and-rock-shrimp gumbo, and crispy oyster banh mi, and New Orleans-style po’boys, and more. Drinks? Of course – especially if you like Bloody Marys among your beers and bubbles. Sat., Feb. 29, noon-6pm Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. $60-115. www.austinoysterfestival.com

FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE: A LEAP IN TIME You don't wanna have to wait another four years for this foodie goodness to happen again, so now's the time to enjoy Fleming's five-course, Roman-inspired, wine-enhanced chef’s dinner – featuring Artemis by Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. Among the night's culinary delights: duck confit with cherry demiglaze, New York strip & braised short rib, and orange olive oil cake. This kind of thing? Definitely worth crossing any Rubicon for. Sat., Feb. 29, 6:30pm. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. $105. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HOPS FOR HOUSES CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL W/ COREY STEPHENSON, CORBELLA, BOTTLECAP MOUNTAIN, ROGUES GALLERY, THE FLYIN' A'S Sat., Feb. 29, 11am. Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor, 512/238-2101. https://www.wilcoexpo.com

SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ LAW BY THE GUN (9:00), NICK SWIFT (5:30), & MORE Sat., Feb. 29, noon. Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 1

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JESTER KING X LUTIE'S: A GARDEN PARTY This is a collaborative event with chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu of Lutie’s, the garden-inspired restaurant opening at the Commodore Perry Estate later this spring. The centerpiece of this culinary extravaganza is a whole roasted hog paired with Jester King's 2019 Vernal Dichotomous, accompanied by snacks like butternut squash cooked in honey and toasted garlic, Spanish mackerel tostadas with spring onion, and broccoli & cheese arancini paired with the King’s Mr. Mingo. Plus, an array of sweets from an amazing cake bar. Sun., March 1, 2-5pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13005 Fitzhugh Rd., Bldg. B, 512/537-5100. $60. www.jesterkingbrewery.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MASLENITSA: RUSSIAN PANCAKE FEST How many blinis can you eat and still walk away under your own power, tovarisch? That Russian House in the heart of Downtown is serving up those cravable crepes all stuffed with jams, fruits, peanut butter, nutella, condensed milk, sour cream and farm cheese (tvorog), apple & cinnamon, ham & cheese, ground beef, and other sweet and savory fillings. They tell us this is an ancient Slavic tradition; we say we're modern AF, but step aside and pass the gravy, won't you? Sun., March 1, 11am-4pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $17.50, all you can eat. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

OCTOPUS BALLS PARTY No, srsly, octopus balls. Because that Brooklyn-by-way-of-Osaka chef/musician Yoko Nips' octopus balls are so damn good the Buzz Mill team has built an entire party around them. It's hosted by the irrepressible Peelander-Yellow (if, that is, he's not waylaid by a posse of vengeful ghosts) and features live painting and live music for a perfect night of down-by-the-river entertainment and noms. Sun., March 1, 3-8pm. Buzz Mill Riverside, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Tuesday 3

BARLEY SWINE'S SUPER-SUPPER TUESDAY It's not that Bryce Gilmore sold out of the full run of that new Odd Duck Almanac he recently released and so now he's looking to celebrate by treating all of this town that can fit into that original one of his three bricks-and-mortar venues. (Or maybe that is the case? Investigations are underway.) No, it's that the man wants you to get out there and, damn it, VOTE. Vote like your country depends on it – because, um, it does, after all. Which is why, if you show 'em your "I Voted" sticker on Super Tuesday, you're going to get $30 off the chef's incredible tasting menu at Barley Swine. You already know that the memorable meal is a good deal even at full price – can you imagine this sort of a discount just for doing your civic duty? Best cast your ballot and get there early, citizen! Tue., March 3, starting at 5pm Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com