Food

What Goes in Your Compost Bin in Austin

Pizza boxes? OK. Liquids? No thank you.

Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

The city of Austin's residential composting program collects organic material – food scraps, yard trimmings, and food-soiled paper – and converts them into nutrient-rich compost at a processing facility. Austin Resource Recovery offers a handy tool online, "What Do I Do With ...?" that allows you to type in a specific item to determine its proper destination: composting, recycling, or trash. Here, we've gathered a few general guidelines, but a good rule of thumb is if you're not sure if something can be composted, better to leave it out and not risk contamination. (Source: Austin Resource Recovery)


Food Scraps

YES: cooked or raw meat, poultry and seafood (including bones), cheese, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, grains, pasta, eggshells, bread, coffee grounds, tea bags, tea leaves, baked goods, nuts, jelly candy, snack foods, leftovers, spoiled food

NO: liquids, fats, grease, plastic, glass, metals, Styrofoam


Yard Trimmings

YES: grass clippings, small branches, small tree limbs, tree roots, flowers, leaves, plants, straw

NO: rocks, soil, tree stumps


Food-Soiled Paper

YES: paper bags, paper napkins, paper towels, paper plates, paper cups, paper take-out containers and take-out boxes (with no plastic or wax coating, and with metal removed), pizza boxes, coffee filters, microwavable popcorn bags, newspaper, tissues

NO: glossy paper or window envelopes


Natural Fibers

YES: Popsicle sticks, sawdust (in paper bags), shredded paper, toothpicks, wooden chopsticks, untreated wood

NEVER: aluminum, animal carcasses, ceramics, cigarette butts and ashes, clothing, diapers, fats, oils, grease, glass, glossy paper, hazardous waste, kitty litter, landscape timbers, liquids, medical waste, metal, pet waste, plastic bags, plastic containers, plastic straws, rocks, Styrofoam, trash, treated or painted lumber, tree stumps, treated or painted wood, wine corks

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
Mac Lethal, Crypt, Feral the Earthworm, Ben Buck, Super Smash Bros., Infrar3d at Come & Take It Live
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  