Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ DROP DEAD DANGEROUS, JONAS LORENCE BAND Thu., Feb. 20 - Fri., Feb. 21, 5pm-12mid. (2020) The Local Outpost, 13201 Pond Springs Rd. #208, 512/394-6290. thelocaloutpost.net

FULTON SIP ’N’ SHUCK FOR OZ Proceeds from this month’s Sip ’n’ Shuck of oysters and champagne at the Fairmont’s elegant Fulton bar – a soirée enhanced by live music from Jonny Keys – will benefit the American Australian Association: the Australian Bushfire Relief and Australian Wildlife Fund, to be specific. Thu., Feb. 20, 5-8pm. (2020) Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River, 512/382-9017. www.fairmont.com/austin

LICK X EASY TIGER: MARDI GRAS ICE CREAM This just in: Lick Honest Ice Creams and Easy Tiger Bake Shop are collaborating on a limited-time King Cake ice cream flavor benefiting Austin Food & Wine Alliance. "This just in," did we say? We mean, this just IN YOUR MOUTH: Lick’s cinnamon ice cream enhanced with bits of Easy Tiger’s famous King Cake – a pain au lait dough with cinnamon sugar filling, festooned with swirls of purple, green, and yellow cream-cheese icing. Mmmmm, Les butterfat bon temps roulez, indeed! Available at the Tiger's Linc location and all the Lick venues. Feb. 18-25 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 21

UTOPIAN SHIFT: UNVALENTINE’S DATE NIGHTS Wine? Wine! The irrepressible oenophiles at Utopian Shift are offering a series of wine tastings every Friday night except Valentine’s Day this month. “Stop in on your way to or from dinner,” they say, “for an elegant tasting of our most romantic wines of all varieties.” Sounds like an excellent liquid plan, hey? Through Feb. 28. Fridays, 4-7pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 22

CHILI COLD BLOOD CHILI COOK-OFF W/ COLD JACKETS, RED ON YELLOW, WILD BILL & THE LOST KNOBS Blues and beans. Sat., Feb. 22, noon-6:30pm. (2020) Sam's Town Point, 2115 Allred, 512/965-6028. $5 (suggested donation). https://www.samstownpointatx.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

INTERO’S ITALIAN WINE DINNER This is the first – the first! – of Intero’s monthly wine dinner series showcasing different Italian wines paired with the acclaimed Eastside restaurant’s locally sourced Italian cuisine. Winemakers from the Cesari family of Brigaldara Winery are jetting in to share their experiences with Valpolicella wine over a four-course pairing menu. Not the sort of event any true oenophile wants to miss out on, hey? Sat., Feb. 22, 6:30-9pm. (2020) Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. $120. www.interorestaurant.com

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY CELEBRATION Sat., Feb. 22, 11am-11pm. (2020) DK Maria's Legendary Tex-Mex, 1807 Slaughter Ln, 512/292-1001. ½ priced margaritas. www.dkmarias.com

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY WHERE “MARGARITAVILLE” WAS BORN? No, for real: That local bowl-o-centric and boozy bastion of good times, High 5? Is the actual physical location of the former Lung’s Cocina del Sur restaurant on Anderson Lane – where Jimmy Buffet had his first margarita and was inspired to write that “Margaritaville” song – so of course they’ll be celebrating this day up right, with drink specials and more than the usual abundance of fun among the games and revelry. And if you’re not there, citizen, well … it’s your own damn fault. Sat., Feb. 22, 2-7pm. (2020) High 5, 2700 W. Anderson #101. www.bowlhighfive.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN CHILI COOK-OFF When those German-inflected vittlemeisters at Scholz invite you to “come on down for a chili-tastin’, live music-listenin’, cold beer-drinkin’, whiskey-slingin’ good time,” we’re inclined to do just that. And when we know that local amateurs and professional culinary teams are going to chili up their best recipes and offer samples all around (starting at 2pm), why, we’re already staking out the best table. ’Course, if you miss this second annual shindig, then maybe we’ll see you at Scholz's second annual crawfish boil on Tuesday instead? So much going on here, it’s almost, how you say, unglaublich. Sat., Feb. 22, 2-6pm. (2020) Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.scholzgarten.com/

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 23

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Monday 24

Tuesday 25

WHISLER’S FAT TUESDAY The Eastside’s one-of-a-kind cocktail bar kicks off the Fat Tuesday celebration with their first crawfish boil of the season, with catering by Louisiana Wild and complimentary king cake from New Orleans’ legendary Haydel’s among all the beads and baubles. Mardi Gras-inspired libations will be served up all night, with that Boss Street Brass Band joining in the music-making at 7pm. Tue., Feb. 25, 4-11:30pm. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com