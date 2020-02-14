Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL Figured we'd catch your eye with that chocolate biz – because you know how the C.M. stages a festival right, showcasing so many possibilities for gustatory pleasure no matter the theme – but we'll also note that, for the first time ever, Central Market is offering online ordering for a variety of dinner-for-two entrées. Yes, just in time for Valentine's Day, as if to specifically abet your Netflix-and-chill proclivities, now you can order ready-to-nom dinners of beef tenderloin, oven-roasted lobster tail, or chicken piccata, and pick 'em up the day of. Chocolate festival through Feb. 14 Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. https://centralmarket.com/austin-north-lamar-events-and-menus

INDEPENDENCE BREWING X GARRISON BROS: BEER MY VALENTINE This here? Is the big one. First off, the Independence brewmeisters have teamed up with those Garrison whiskey savants to make a fine batch of bourbon-barrel-aged beer – the Convict Hill oatmeal stout, released tonight. And you can sample a bit of the bourbon that came outta those barrels. And the Killa Wasi food bus, purveyor of all things Peruvian and delicious, has relocated to the brewery site (!) and will be dishing out the sweet and savory noms on this night – a night that also features bouquets from Lovelily Flowers, and Crave artisan chocolates, and live music by Rye Mountain Revelry, and … oh, lordy, there's more, but – just get on over there for an excellent time! Fri., Feb. 14, 6-10pm Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free-$25. www.independencebrewing.com

NEVER TOO SOON FOR VALENTINE’S COCKTAILS The DK Maria’s crew of romancers is starting early with this lovey-dovey biz, presenting an array of crush-worthy cocktails starting on Feb. 1 and going until Cupid’s too damn wasted to get his arrow up anymore. Our best bet of the whole boozy bunch: the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, made with 360 double-chocolate vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and strawberry puree. Through Feb. 14 DK Maria's Legendary Tex-Mex, 1807 Slaughter Ln, 512/292-1001. www.dkmarias.com

PINTS & PINZ: POWERED BY 4TH TAP It's not enough that this joint fulfills all but the most arcane of your awesome arcade dreams, now they're featuring – on the second Thursday of each month, from 7pm until the taps run dry – free beer from the brewmeisters at 4th Tap. And if that doesn't pull your plunger, pal, then we don't know what will. Thu., Feb. 13, 7pm. (2020) Pinballz Arcade, 8940 Research #100, 512/420-8458. www.pinballzarcade.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 14

CARVE'S LOVE AT FIRST BITE Yes, this popular spin-off from Perry's Steakhouse continues to wow the foodie crowds, now featuring such succulence as charred chile rellenos, their classic 22-ounce bone-in "cowboy" ribeye, those exquisite Wagyu meatloaf cupcakes, cedar-plank-fired redfish, and more. And, what, special Valentine's Day chocolate-dipped strawberries? Oh, darlin', have you seen what these artisans can do with a chocolate-dipped strawberry? Fri., Feb. 14, 3-10pm. (2020) CARVE American Grille, 7415 Southwest Pkwy. Bldg. #1. www.carveamericangrille.com

MURDER AT THE MANSION: A VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER A murder mystery on this night? Yes, the Hotel Ella is hosting an interactive whodunnit, perfectly matched with a three-course dinner (mmmmm, this includes chicken-fried trout and Beef Wellington) and wine pairings. The clues begin at cocktail hour with passed canapes and welcome drinks so you can get to know your fellow guests (and suspects) even before the seated noms arrive. Note: Dress like you're attending a wedding; the best-dressed couple of the night gets a bottle of bubbles and a complimentary future stay at the hotel. Fri., Feb. 14, 6pm. (2020) Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $100. www.hotelella.com

NIXTA X CDB: LOVERS' MENU AND COLLAB BEERS Nixta Taqueria, that Eastside powerhouse of flavor, celebrates Valentine’s Day all day long with a special menu featuring a whitefish ceviche tostada, a mole negro short rib taco, a crispy dessert taco made with dulce de leche ice cream, and more – in addition to all the goodness of the regular menu. And there's excellent beer pairings, too, including the new Central District Brewing collaborative quaffables (Roasted Coconut Stout and Champurrado Stout, to be precise), available with a $5 donation to New Leaf Agriculture. Tell you what, citizen: Corn and barley never had it this good before! Fri., Feb. 14, 11am-10pm Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th, 512/551-3855. www.nixtataqueria.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE VALENTINE DINNER This unique dining spot Downtown is offering, in addition to the savory delights of their prix fixe dinner and more vodka than you can shake a commissar at, a "true romantic setup with 200 heart balloons, flowers, dessert bar, Champagne, and live music." As always with this place, it'll be a real good night – although we reckon that's 200 balloons throughout the restaurant and not just for you, tovarisch. Fri., Feb. 14, 4-10pm. (2020) Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $150 per couple. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SATELLITE'S HEART-SHAPED ORBIT You don't need a Space Force to send your sweetie into an orbit of love, because this evening's four-course prix fixe at Satellite will take care of that, sure enough – with a fresh rose, too, until the flowers run out. Fri., Feb. 14, (2020) Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satellitebistroandbar.com

THE WAYBACK: HILL COUNTRY VALENTINE Want to escape this hectic metrop for a night and enjoy a view of the wild rolling hills while dining in the midst of them? The Wayback's chef Richard Roettgen is cooking up a few of his specialty dishes, including filet mignon au poivre and wild mushroom lasagna, which you could enjoy, as part of the four-course feature, all well-lubricated with craft cocktails (a New York Sour made with Garrison Bros' bourbon, for instance) – if, that is, an array of exquisite wines isn't your thing, right? Mind you, the night begins with oysters-and-caviar, so you'll be feeling posh no matter what you choose. Fri., Feb. 14, 5-10pm. (2020) The Wayback Cafe & Cottages, 9601 Bee Caves Rd., 512/520-9590. $75. https://www.waybackaustin.com

VALENTINE'S DINNER AT APIS This is, we daresay, one honey of a wonderful idea for a couple in love: A prix fixe dinner at one of the finest restaurants in all of Texas, starting off with appetizers of Wagyu beef tartare and carrot cavatelli pasta, followed by entrees including seven-day dry-aged Rohan duck breast, ocean trout, and grilled pork loin. And you won't want to miss the desserts of mesquite torte or winter gourd cake, either, not the way these inspired chefs commit their brilliant artistry just down the road a piece. So recommended. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 14-15, starting at 5pm Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W., Spicewood, 512/436-8918. $95 (wine pairings extra). www.apisrestaurant.com

Saturday 15

BANGER'S PARDI GRAS W/ BOOGALOO (8:00), KEV BEV & THE WOODLAND CREATURES (5:30), MOONTOWER BRASS BAND (3:00), STONE HOUSE (1:30), CHANSONS ET SOÛLARDS (11:00AM) Sat., Feb. 15, (2020) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ CEASE FIRE Sat., Feb. 15, 1pm. (2020) Infamous Brewing Company, 4602 Weletka, 512/487-8786. https://www.infamousbrewing.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ SLIM BAWB & THE FABULOUS STUMPGRINDERS Sat., Feb. 15, 2pm. (2020) The Happy Cow, 9103 FM 1102, New Braunfels, 512/667-7510. happycowtexas.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PARDI GRAS AT BANGER'S Yeah, we love them even though they had to go and call it "Pardi Gras," right? OTOH, what else would you call such an all-day shindig featuring sausage specials and smokehouse specials and drink specials and "a shit-ton of beads" at this time of year? Especially with that andouille eating contest at 2:30pm and live music from the likes of Chanson et Soulards, Stone House, Moontower Brass Brand, and more. Suggestion: Try their exclusive Pinthouse Pizza flight of beers, including that barrel-aged stout known to awestruck mortals as Jaguar Shark. Sat., Feb. 15, 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 16

AUSPOP: EMMA'S PIE SOCIAL How's about a fine Sunday afternoon featuring some of the tastiest pies you'll ever eat, citizen? Surrounded by a fine community of Austinites among the current exhibition of posters by Billie Buck, your good time at AusPop will be enhanced by live music from Lissa Hattersley's TripTrio. Sun., Feb. 16, 2-6pm. (2020) Austin Popular Culture Museum, 6416 N. Lamar. $5.

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features their glorious fried chicken sandwich – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Feb. 16, 11am-3pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $35. www.starbartexas.com

SUNDAY DRAG BRUNCH Stave off the Sunday Scaries with some beloved drag stars, a warm meal, and stiff drinks. Sun., Feb. 16, noon-2pm Chispas, 214 W. Fourth. $15.

Tuesday 18

LICK X EASY TIGER: MARDI GRAS ICE CREAM This just in: Lick Honest Ice Creams and Easy Tiger Bake Shop are collaborating on a limited-time King Cake ice cream flavor benefiting Austin Food & Wine Alliance. "This just in," did we say? We mean, this just IN YOUR MOUTH: Lick’s cinnamon ice cream enhanced with bits of Easy Tiger’s famous King Cake – a pain au lait dough with cinnamon sugar filling, festooned with swirls of purple, green, and yellow cream-cheese icing. Mmmmm, Les butterfat bon temps roulez, indeed! Available at the Tiger's Linc location and all the Lick venues. Feb. 18-25 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com