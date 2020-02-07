Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

ANTONELLI’S FREE CHEESE WEEK No, yeah, this is for real – as real and as tasty as Antonelli’s always superlative selections of cheese. Because it’s the popular purveyors’ 10th anniversary, is why, and so they’re offering an entire week of free cheese boards at various restaurants around town – Nightcap, Halcyon, Trace, Lenoir, Velouria, District Kitchen, Black Star Co-op, and more. They’ve got a plethora of specials going on in their shop on Duval, too, and even more classes lined up in their nearby Cheese House, because it’s been a tumultuous but ultimately successful decade for the turophilic crew, and their celebration is about brightening everyone’s day with … more cheese! See the website for details. Mon.-Fri., Feb. 3-7, 5pm Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. www.antonellischeese.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL Figured we'd catch your eye with that chocolate biz – because you know how the C.M. stages a festival right, showcasing so many possibilities for gustatory pleasure no matter the theme – but we'll also note that, for the first time ever, Central Market is offering online ordering for a variety of dinner-for-two entrées. Yes, just in time for Valentine's Day, as if to specifically abet your Netflix-and-chill proclivities, now you can order ready-to-nom dinners of beef tenderloin, oven-roasted lobster tail, or chicken piccata, and pick 'em up the day of. Chocolate festival through Feb. 14 Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. https://centralmarket.com/austin-north-lamar-events-and-menus

NEVER TOO SOON FOR VALENTINE’S COCKTAILS The DK Maria’s crew of romancers is starting early with this lovey-dovey biz, presenting an array of crush-worthy cocktails starting on Feb. 1 and going until Cupid’s too damn wasted to get his arrow up anymore. Our best bet of the whole boozy bunch: the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, made with 360 double-chocolate vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and strawberry puree. Through Feb. 14 DK Maria's Legendary Tex-Mex, 1807 Slaughter Ln, 512/292-1001. www.dkmarias.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 7

UTOPIAN SHIFT: UNVALENTINE'S DATE NIGHTS Wine? Wine! The irrepressible oenophiles at Utopian Shift are offering a series of wine tastings every Friday night except Valentine's Day this month. "Stop in on your way to or from dinner," they say, "for an elegant tasting of our most romantic wines of all varieties." Sounds like an excellent liquid plan, hey? Through Feb. 28 Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 8

ANTONELLI'S: 10TH ANNIVERSARY What goes better together than cheese and bread? To hell with even thinking about a possible answer, just head over to that Tiger at the Linc to celebrate with a rich variety of cheeses paired with artisanal baked goods and selection from the bar. You know this place'll treat you right – with live music by Travis Green, too. Sat., Feb. 8, 5pm. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MEAN GIRLS DRAG BRUNCH Nadine Hughes and her grrrls Alysha Pretty, Kendoll Golighty Hughes, and Dee Gee Reynolds are serving you a show you wont forget. Plus the soothing sounds of DJ Tony Castro and Mean Girls trivia. Ticket price includes a three-course meal and unlimited coffee and mimosas. Sat. & Sun., Feb. 8-9, 11:30am-4pm CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second. $45.

SAVOR CHOCOLATE: BETTER THAN A BOUQUET This tasting experience at Delysia Chocolatier, where you can enjoy three unique chocolate confections while learning about the art of savoring gourmet chocolate, is presented every Saturday and Sunday. This week’s appropriately romantic offerings include a red velvet chocolate truffle and chocolates made with orange and champagne. Feb. 8-9. Sat., 11am-6pm; Sun., noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C, 512/413-4701. $7. www.delysia.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 9

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MAKHA BUCHA DAY AT SWAY THAI In commemoration of Makha Bucha, all the Sway locations will be offering a nonalcoholic beverage menu in keeping with the Buddhist tradition of "abstaining from drink that causes heedlessness." There will also be a "letting go" ceremony where you can cast intentions into a fire bowl to purify your heart. We reckon the drinks and the ceremony will be both delicious and lovely, because when the bar at Sway makes drinks that do cause just a skosh of potential heedlessness, they do an excellent job, Sun., Feb. 9, 11am-10pm. Sway, 1417 S. First, 512/326-1999. www.swaythai.com

Monday 10

Tuesday 11

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com