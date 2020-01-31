Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TACO BRONCO: GRAND OPENING WEEKEND “What, just another taco truck?” Shut your mouth, child! This new epicenter of tacolicious excellence is 1) powered by Micklethwait Craft Meats, whence comes all manner of tasty brisket and more for stuffing those tortillas with, and 2) set in the expansive, dog-friendly backyard of craft-beer bastion Batch, where you can always find just the right brew to accompany your scrumptious vittles. Do we even have to note how sweet it is that this spot’s opening on the weekend of that Superb Owl? Whether you need to celebrate with some expertly charred flesh or cry into a frosty mug of suds, here’s where your belly will do nothing but win. Thu.-Sun., Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.tacobroncotx.com

Friday 31

Saturday 1

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NEVER TOO SOON FOR VALENTINE’S COCKTAILS The DK Maria’s crew of romancers is starting early with this lovey-dovey biz, presenting an array of crush-worthy cocktails starting on Feb. 1 and going until Cupid’s too damn wasted to get his arrow up anymore. Our best bet of the whole boozy bunch: the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, made with 360 double-chocolate vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and strawberry puree. Through Feb. 14 DK Maria's Legendary Tex-Mex, 1807 Slaughter Ln, 512/292-1001. www.dkmarias.com

SAVOR CHOCOLATE: APHRODITE’S DELICACIES This tasting experience at Delysia Chocolatier, where you enjoy three unique chocolate confections while learning about the art of savoring gourmet chocolate, is presented every Saturday and Sunday. This week’s offerings are inspired by the pure grace and elegance of the goddess Aphrodite, featuring chocolate truffles infused with merlot; more truffles with pistachios, rose petals, and cardamom; and milk chocolate studded with sea-salted brownie bits, infused with pomegranate juice, and enrobed in dark chocolate. This recommendation is inspired by OH MY GOD IT TASTES SOOOO GOOD. Feb. 1-2. Sat., 11am-6pm; Sun., noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C, 512/413-4701. $7. www.delysia.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 2

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

REVELRY ON THE BOULEVARD: SUPER BOWL WHOLE PIG ROAST This popular joint’s chef Dominique Labeaud is roasting an entire heritage pig with mojo marinade and adobo dry rub, then serving it up as tacos – with fresh salsas, escabeche veggies, and warm corn tortillas. It’s an all-you-can-eat deal this gridiron day, with the bounty of succulent porcine goodness starting at 5:30 and going until there’s nothing left. Sun., Feb. 2, 4-11:30pm. (2020) Revelry on the Boulevard, 6215 N. Lamar Blvd., 512/861-8685. $20. www.revelryboulevard.com

SAVOR CHOCOLATE: APHRODITE’S DELICACIES This tasting experience at Delysia Chocolatier, where you enjoy three unique chocolate confections while learning about the art of savoring gourmet chocolate, is presented every Saturday and Sunday. This week’s offerings are inspired by the pure grace and elegance of the goddess Aphrodite, featuring chocolate truffles infused with merlot; more truffles with pistachios, rose petals, and cardamom; and milk chocolate studded with sea-salted brownie bits, infused with pomegranate juice, and enrobed in dark chocolate. This recommendation is inspired by OH MY GOD IT TASTES SOOOO GOOD. Feb. 1-2. Sat., 11am-6pm; Sun., noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C, 512/413-4701. $7. www.delysia.com

Monday 3

ANTONELLI’S FREE CHEESE WEEK No, yeah, this is for real – as real and as tasty as Antonelli’s always superlative selections of cheese. Because it’s the popular purveyors’ 10th anniversary, is why, and so they’re offering an entire week of free cheese boards at various restaurants around town – Nightcap, Halcyon, Trace, Lenoir, Velouria, District Kitchen, Black Star Co-op, and more. They’ve got a plethora of specials going on in their shop on Duval, too, and even more classes lined up in their nearby Cheese House, because it’s been a tumultuous but ultimately successful decade for the turophilic crew, and their celebration is about brightening everyone’s day with … more cheese! See the website for details. Mon.-Fri., Feb. 3-7, 5pm Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. www.antonellischeese.com

Tuesday 4

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com