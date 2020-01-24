Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BISTRO VONISH: FIFTH ANNIVERSARY Five years? Yes, five whole (and nourishing) years for this food truck of chefs working those classical, nouvelle, raw-food, macrobiotic, and Ayurvedic experiences, flavors, and techniques into vittles that have pleased many a vegan palate. The North Loop neighborhood will be v. happy, we reckon, but so will those who head over from elsewhere to this veritable destination of nonanimal goodness for an evening of “joy, merriment, and exciting food and drink specials.” Thu., Jan. 23, 6-9pm. (2020) Bistro Vonish, 3111 Manor Rd., 203/982-7762. www.bistrovonish.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TURKISH PIZZA AND PIDE WORKSHOP The Raindrop Foundation invites you to join this workshop, in which experienced instructors will teach you how to make Turkish pizza and pide. You already know how to eat it, we’re sure – and that’s what you’ll get to do after class! Thu., Jan. 23, 6-8:30pm Raindrop Foundation, 12400 Amherst Dr. #108. $20. www.raindropaustin.org

Friday 24

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 25

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

RANCH RIDER LAUNCH PARTY At this all-day party, guests can enjoy Ranch Rider’s new ready-to-drink canned cocktails, which come in three Southwest-inspired flavors: Ranch Water, Tequila Paloma, and the Chilton. Bonus: a free cactus! (No, for real.) Even better: live music among an array of artisanal vendors, starting with Sir Woman at 4:30pm. See website for details. Sat., Jan. 25, 1-9pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287. Free, but RSVP. www.ranchriderspirits.com/launch

RANCH RIDER SPIRITS CO. LAUNCH PARTY W/ PAUL CAUTHEN, SIR WOMAN Sat., Jan. 25, 1pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287.

STAR BREWS BEER FESTIVAL This intergalactic excuse for a suds-soaked night features 20 stellar craft beers and more. “Be sure to explore the Darth Lair of Ciders and the Rebel’s Beer Base,” they say. “There will be multiple characters, photo ops, plenty of food, and live music from the Storm Rockers and R2-DJ2,” they say. Sounds like adult sci-fi cosplay for the brewski-loving crowd, we say, imagining the corpse of Groff Conklin pining, lonely, in its grave. Sat., Jan. 25, 6:30-10pm. The Venue ATX, 516 E. Sixth, 512/415-3112. $42. https://thevenueatx.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 26

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Tuesday 28

CASA NOBLE X VAMONOS: TEQUILA DINNER Those flavor-forward distillers at Casa Noble join Airport Boulevard’s happy house of Tex-Mex vittles to present a night of high-end tequila tastings and cocktails accompanied by ceviche, nachos Ignacio, assorted tacos, and whatever else Chef is gonna surprise you with in the name of collaborative cuisine. Tue., Jan. 28, 6:30-8:30pm. Vamonos, 4807 Airport Blvd., 512/474-2029. $64.99. vamonos-texmex.com/

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com