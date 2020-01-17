Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

FORK & FLAME: A LIVE-FIRE COMPETITION Chef Sonya Coté and the farm-to-table crew at Eden East have joined forces with those distaff food mavens of Dish’n Dames and invited some of the fiercest chefs in Austin to compete in a live-fire cooking event that’ll be judged by a panel of pro pitmasters. All of which means that you, citizen, get to reap the benefits of what meaty glories they’ll achieve. And, as if heaps of expertly prepared chunks of succulent flesh and veggies were not enough to entice, you’ll also be treated to a night of craft cocktails, local brews, and a convivial atmosphere enhanced with your favorite tunes. Recommended? Oh, shut up and pass us that juicy haunch, wouldya? Thu., Jan. 16, 6-10pm. (2020) Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $75-125. www.edeneastaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 17

Saturday 18

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

H MART: LUNAR NEW YEAR KICKOFF This event at H Mart, modeled around common holiday traditions in Korea and other Asian countries, promises a fun immersion into the Lunar New Year celebration experience. Try your hand at Korean top-spinning, slap-match, and other customary games, or suit up in traditional Korean dress (provided) for a snapshot in the Hanbok Photo Zone. Get a taste of the Lunar New Year’s culinary customs with free samples of dumplings and rice cakes and – oh, just head on over, citizen, to start this Year of the Rat off right! Sat., Jan. 18, 11am-7pm. (2020) H Mart, 11301 Lakeline, 737/717-6900. www.hmart.com

RAUCHFEST W/ COMMUNION, DESTROYER OF LIGHT, MONTE LUNA Sat., Jan. 18, noon. (2020) Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, Del Valle, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 19

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – classic bratwurst, German soft pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Dec. 15, 11am-2pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

WHOLY BAGEL: SMOKED FISH FEST Yes, all of it flown in from Brooklyn’s own Acme Smoked Fish, and now being served up at Wholy Bagel on Far West: smoked salmon nova, smoked pastrami salmon, kippered salmon, large whitefish, large sturgeon, and smoked sable. Reckon there might be some cream cheese available, too, maybe even a few capers waiting to accompany your pescatarian Sunday brunch at this popular noshatorium. Sun., Jan. 19, 7am-2pm. (2020) Wholy Bagel, 3637 Far West, 512/992-0003. catering@wholybagelatx.com, www.wholybagelatx.com/

Monday 20

TURKISH PIZZA AND PIDE WORKSHOP The Raindrop Foundation invites you to join this workshop in which experienced instructors will teach you how to make Turkish pizza and pide. You already know how to eat it, we're sure – and that's what you'll get to do after class! Thu., Jan. 23, 6-8:30pm Raindrop Foundation, 12400 Amherst. $20.

Tuesday 21

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com