Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 10

Saturday 11

ATX VEGANS: BLOCK PARTY This Eastside community party offers $5 meals, a plethora of free samples, and all sorts of entertainment and educational opps to supercharge your afternoon in the healthiest way possible. Featuring the Vegan Nom, Bruja’s Brew Kombucha, Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food, Revival Coffee, Bamboo Heights Energy Bars, Roots to Nature, Ora Organic, Mr. Natural, Austhentico, and more. Sat., Jan. 11, noon-4pm. (2020) The Outpost Food Park, 1403 E. Seventh. Free. www.atxvegans.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 12

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Tuesday 14

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

BLACK STAR CO-OP: VEGAN BURGER FEST Black Star’s brew-forward bastion of culinary goodness continues its monthly “Planted” series of vegan showcases, this latest iteration boasting a night of taste-bud-bogglingly delicious burgers as well as a patty melt that you’ll be craving forever after. Note: If the words “black garlic onion jam” make your mouth water even just a little, then here’s where you want to eat this Tuesday. Tue., Jan. 14, 5-10pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. Free. www.atxvegans.org

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com