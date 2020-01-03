Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 3

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 4

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TWISTED TEXAS TOUR: BRUNCH BUS Leave the driving to them, where the best things come in threes. Hop aboard the Twisted Texas Brunch Bus on Saturdays and Sundays for a sweet social sojourn of three hours, featuring three adult beverages and stops at three brunch destinations – with (because this is Austin, right?) a live band on the bus. Saturdays, 11am-2pm; Sundays, 10am-1pm Austin Visitor Center, 602 E. Fourth, 866/462-8784. $69-79. www.twistedtexastour.com

Sunday 5

BARR MANSION: OPEN HOUSE The popular event center and hitching post (um, we mean wedding venue) opens its doors to the community this day, offering a look at the architecturally classic and nature-embedded goodness they have to offer, with quenching beverages and tasty noms on the house and an array of fine shopping in their pop-up artisan market. The Barr’s such a lovely site, who could resist this excuse to while away a couple of Sunday hours among its wonderments? Sun., Jan. 5, 11:30am-2pm. (2020) Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. Free. www.barrmansion.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 6

ANTONELLI'S TASTE-OFF: WISCONSIN VS. THE WORLD Calling all Cheeseheads! You think Wisconsin has the best cheese? Or maybe you're partnered to a Cheesehead and want the possibility of taking him or her down? Then come root for your home state, come rally for iconic cheeses of the world at this latest tasting event from Austin's favorite cheesemongers. Eight cheeses with pairings, and you'll vote after each round. (Note: Feel free to BYOB.) Mon., Jan. 6, 6:30-8:30pm. (2020) Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $50. www.antonellischeese.com

Tuesday 7

NIXTA TAQUERIA Sure, they opened last fall, and so much has gone on since then – Austin’s a madhouse of culinary openings and closings, innit? – and here we are in a whole new decade, yadda-yadda-yadda. But we reckon that eating at Sara Mardanbigi and Edgar Rico’s corn-forward bastion of supreme taco excellence is always an event worth noting – and so we remind you of it for this new year. Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th, 512/551-3855. www.nixtataqueria.com

Wednesday 8

SOUR DUCK FARMER’S MARKET You know Sour Duck? You know farmers’ markets? Imagine: the two of them, together. Every Wednesday. Come support your local farmers and get some fresh-picked produce and goods. Bonus: Happy hour runs from 2-6pm. Wednesdays, 4-7pm Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com