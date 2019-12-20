Top 10 Austin Veggie Burgers

1) BOULDIN CREEK CAFE Veggie Royale

This is a knife-and-fork veggie burger to be sure. Stuffed with grains and peanut butter and enveloped by a grilled ciabatta, this is truly the Platonic ideal of veggie burgers. And we wouldn't expect anything less from the iconic hub of South Austin vegetarian eats.

2) ARLO'S Bac'n Cheezeburger

Damn the torpedoes (your diet) with the beloved vegan food truck's sloppy "no regrets at 1am" two-hander, featuring a house-made patty topped with house-made seitan. Paired with an order of perfectly crispy tots, you're pretty much living the Holy Roman Empire dream.

3) P. TERRY'S Veggie Burger

You'd be forgiven for mistaking the homegrown fast-food chain's meatless (but not vegan) offering for a beef burger at first glance. Composed primarily of black beans and rice (and presumably some magic), there's a subtle nuttiness here to balance the umami.

4) HOPFIELDS Veggie Burger

Don't tell anyone, but the Little Black Dress of veggie burgers can be found at this North Campus gastropub. Another (fancy) knife-and-fork burger, the dominant flavor here is walnuts, bolstered by mushrooms and grains and draped with Dijonnaise and bibb lettuce. Deliciously chic.

5) HAT CREEK Veggie Burger

This is a thick patty that hangs over the sides of the bun (good!) and is studded with black beans, corn, peppers, and quinoa for a semi-Southwestern vibe. Pairs nicely with some sweet potato fries and a tasty milkshake, if you do dairy. Another score for the Austin fast-food scene.

6) JEWBOY BURGERS Meatless JewBoy

Some might argue that two green chile latkes grilled and then smothered in cheese and more green chiles don't really constitute a veggie burger, and to that I say: Potatoes are veggies, end of discussion. Ask the staff at this friendly Rosedale food truck to place some foil between the patties and the grill so that they are truly vegetarian.

7) CITIZEN EATERY Assam Burger

Let's get international with the Rosedale vegan restaurant's Indian-spiced patty made with chickpeas, potatoes, and rice. It's like a samosa on a bun!

8) THE BEER PLANT The Burger

The upscale Tarrytown vegan brewpub has cornered the market on a refined American-style burger, with all the fixings and a pretzel bun.

9) BARTLETT'S House-Made Veggie Burger

Treat yourself to the Crestview mainstay's eleganza iteration of the veggie burger, with rice, mushrooms, and soy sauce, schmeared with a flavorful avocado-basil spread.

10) PLOW BURGER Campfire Burger

There are plenty of good reasons that there is only one Beyond Burger on this list, chief among them that it's not technically a "veggie" burger (it's meatless). That said, visit the location at the Buzz Mill or the Hyde Park trailer and savor the harmonious flavors of the meat simulacrum, barbecue sauce, and crispy shoestring potatoes.