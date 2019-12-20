Top 10 Gas Station Taquerias in Austin

1) Taqueria Anyeli

In a Shell station on West 32nd Street, Anyeli offers combinations of anything plus egg, as well as sopes, quesadillas, tostadas, tortas, and burritos. Daily specials Monday through Friday are pictured on the side of the truck. (916 W. 32nd)

2) Taqueria La Canaria

At the intersection of Airport Boulevard and East 51st, right by Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in the One Stop food mart parking lot, La Canaria offers menudo on the weekends as well as the daily requisite breakfast and lunch tacos for $2. (5101 Airport)

3) El Primo

An old Austin favorite, El Primo offers tortas, tacos, and quesadillas for $2.25 (cash only). Stop at Once Over next door for coffee to go with your taco. (2011 S. First)

4) El Mana

At this spot, formerly Camila's Tacos, in the parking lot of Monarch Food Mart, you'll find $2 breakfast tacos made on fresh handmade flour or corn tortillas and served with tasty green and red salsa options. Plus there are lunch items like puffy tacos and enchiladas, and coffee can be found next door at Cherrywood Coffeehouse. (1402 E. 38th½)

5) Taqueria Piedra Grande #2

Straightforward breakfast and fajita meat tacos, as well as gorditas, sopes, and tortas – all on fresh tortillas – are found at this little gem next to a Gulf gas station, down the road from a Shell. (1729 E. Riverside)

6) Casa Linda Taqueria

It's not technically a truck, but at the back of this Texaco food mart live massive burritos, tacos, tortas, and larger plates, all for very low prices – and two styles of very hot salsa. (623 W. Dittmar)

7) La Traila #3

Lunch tacos are $2.99, breakfast tacos are $1.89, and they also offer gorditas and tortas. Conveniently located in the Mobil parking lot across from a Chevron and another tasty taqueria (La Wacha), this spot makes a mean veggie and cheese option served with real salsa verde. (8224 Burnet Rd.)

8) Taqueria 3 Compadres

Located in a Shell at the intersection of Burnet and North Loop, this truck serves barbacoa, fajitas, enchiladas, and larger plates in addition to breakfast tacos. (5300 Burnet Rd.)

9) Taco-Miendo

In a Chevron on Parmer Lane, this joint earned a place on the Chron's 2018 "Best of Austin" list. Lunch plates, breakfast tacos, etc. are served generously with fresh avocado. (2015 W. Parmer)

10) Rinconcito Jarocho

A very satisfying burrito/taco/torta experience, complete with coffee, champurrado, and hot chocolate. Good for winter taco hunts. (2204 Airport)