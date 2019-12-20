Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 19

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Friday 20

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Saturday 21

EASY TIGER AT THE LINC: SWEATER PARTY Grab your ugliest holiday sweater for the coziest party of the year, as Easy Tiger's popular Linc location presents those hard AF applemongers of Austin Eastciders and their new Sangria Cider (among other ciders) as part of a night that includes a tacky sweater contest, live music from Bonneville County Pine Box, a winter coat drive, a pop-up shop, and more. Sat., Dec. 21, 5-9pm. (2019) Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

EDEN EAST: WINTER SOLSTICE PARTY, PIG ROAST, AND CRAFT MARKET For this fourth annual shindig – and the last solstice celebration on the farm before the property is developed – the culinary wizards of Eden East are collaborating with Foster ATX to create the most epic event ever, featuring a seasonal, farm-fresh family-style buffet and dessert bar; complimentary cocktails from Desert Door, Gratsi Wine, Hye Rum, and more; and, of course live music (from that retro-soul phenomenon Brian Scartocci). Plus, yes, a whole array of last-minute holiday gifts to be shopped from the local-artisan likes of Molly + Rye, Kate Winternitz, Evan Horn, and others. A night to remember? Yes, a night to remember for decades to come, we reckon. Sat., Dec. 21, 6-10pm. (2019) Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $85. www.edeneastaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Sunday 22

GEMELLI'S MAKE THE YULETIDE GAY Nothing says "The Holidays" like indulgence, so treat yerself to delicious sundaes, affogato, and a signature seasonal cocktail by Still Austin Whiskey at this appetizing holiday party raising funds for Out Youth with DJ Shani. Sun., Dec. 22, 3-11pm. (2019) Gelateria Gemelli, 1009 E. Sixth, 512/535-2170. Free. www.gelateriagemelli.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: WINE TASTING & CRAFT MARKET Here's a fine afternoon of wine tasting, snacks, and local artisans with handmade products you’ll love. Sample a complimentary variety of wines – you can also buy bottles priced less than $15 – in an atmosphere of holiday fun. Sun., Dec. 22, 1-5pm. (2019) Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

YUYO: PERUVIAN HOLIDAY FEAST Did you miss the first two of these three opportunities, citizen? Fear not – there's one more date left before the decade's done. Listen: On Sundays in Latin America, it's customary to dine as a family, gathering multigenerational groups together and sharing a meal, stories, and memories. And Yuyo's already-acclaimed menu goes all end-of-year next level as chef Maribel Rivero serves up Peruvian holiday specialties (steelhead trout causa, braised lamb shank, braised duck legs, and more) for your social dining enjoyment. Sun., Dec. 29, 6pm Yuyo, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/919-4147. $60. www.yuyoaustin.com

Monday 23

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Tuesday 24

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

TRACE: HOLIDAY IGLOO BAR Ah, it's because they do stuff like this that we love the W Hotel in general and that TRACE space in particular. This, in this case, is that guests can now snuggle up with furry blankets and sip specialty cocktails from the Krampus bar menu, all while staying cozy in their own private igloo (well, "igloo," anyway) surrounded by the holiday lights outdoors on TRACE's patio. Never mind searching for some northwest passage, we suggest, citizen explorer: just hie yourself Downtown for a comfort-focused, wannabe-wintery rendezvous. Through Dec. 30. Nightly, 4-11pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com