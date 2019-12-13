Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 12

BALCONES DISTILLING: HOLIDAY TASTING And this evening's samplings-of-Balcones-spirits party is hosted by June's All Day, which only adds to the goodness of the brief (and sure to be popular) event. Thu., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. (2019) June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. Free tasting w/ a hot toddy special. www.junesallday.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA: HOLIDAY WINE WALK You're familiar with those wine walks that the Galleria frequently hosts, right? Where you stroll 'n' shop 'n' sample the dickens out of a fine array of vino? This here's the winter holiday version of that oenophilic peregrination. So – hey, Santa, pass us that bottle. Thu., Dec. 12, 5-9pm. (2019) Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/382-9017. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET The popular yuletide pop-up bar has returned to the Eleanor, and this year you can enjoy even more of it with extended hours (opening at 2pm daily, and at noon from Dec. 19-25). You've heard of "decking the halls," right? Check out all the holiday schmaltz just about dripping like liquid tinsel here, the whole place festooned like Christmas exploded in a somewhat artful manner. They've got an expanded menu of cocktails for you, too, including some specials – the SanTaRex, for instance, and a new Mistletoe shot – that are sure to knock the elf right off your shelf. If you know what we mean, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, mind the reindeer scat. Thu., Dec. 12 - Tue., Dec. 24, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.miracleon5thst.com

Friday 13

Saturday 14

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NADAMOO: VEGAN HOLIDAY FAIR Featuring the launch of that popular Plow Burger’s third food truck in Austin (it'll permanently reside at the NadaMoo! Scoop Shop) and the debut of the store's winter flavors – limited-edition and exclusive to the location. Also, there will be a vegan-forward market stocked by local restaurants and brands. Sat., Dec. 14, noon-5pm. (2019) NadaMoo! Scoop Shop, 1701 S. Lamar, 512/566-4964. https://nadamoo.com/scoop-shop

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: GRAND OPENING PARTY Well, yes, of course the convivial Punch Bowl Social in the Domain is already open. But this is the newest location of that epicenter of camaraderie and fun – and it's right Downtown. Go on, citizen, get yourself two full hours of delicious food, craft beverages, gaming-gaming-gaming, and a live art installation at this festive inaugural shindig. Sat., Dec. 14, 7-9pm. (2019) Punch Bowl Social, 522 Congress, 512/382-9017. $20. www.punchbowlsocial.com

Sunday 15

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SPILL THE TEA WITH THE BECKIES: HOLIDAY HIGH TEA Gossip, grrrls, and great food. What more could you ask for from brunch? Oh, part of the proceeds support Out Youth, too. So there's that. Pinkies up for high tea, plz. Sun., Dec. 15, 1-4pm. Fluff Meringues & More, 4800 Burnet Rd. #450, 512/387-0605. $30. fluff-meringues.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – classic bratwurst, German soft pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Dec. 15, 11am-2pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

Monday 16

Tuesday 17

CARVE AMERICAN GRILLE: OPEN FOR TASTY BUSINESS This new restaurant just beyond the Oak Hill Y will use live-fire, smoke, and wood-grilling techniques across the menu, pulling inspiration from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. That's right, those guys, that's the parent company, which is why this place is worth your while from the get-go. And they'll be dishing up, among a plethora of other culinary delights, new takes on traditional comfort dishes: Meatloaf Cupcakes, Lobster Corn Dogs, Vegan Salisbury Steak. (Yes, that last one is a vegan dish: Just because they know how to sizzle marbled flesh to perfection doesn't mean they can't cater to non-carnivores as well, n'est-ce pas?) Also, the PR blasts we've seen suggest that CARVE will try to one-up Perry's iconic pork-chop-of-the-gods special, pigwise, which we can't even. Check it out, if you will – the joint opens on Tue., Dec. 17, 3pm – and tell us we're not just dreaming here? CARVE American Grille, 7415 SW Parkway, Bldg #1. www.carveamericangrille.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com