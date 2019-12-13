Food

A Beginner's Guide to Shabu-Shabu-Style Dining

Know what's what at DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

Reviewed by Jessi Cape, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019


Photo by John Anderson

1. Cast-iron broth pot. Choose from four: kombu dashi (v), miso smokey (v), tonyu nabe (v), and 50-hour tonkotsu pork bone broth. Make it spicy with an add-on.

2. Koshihikari rice (super-premium short grain sushi-grade rice)

3. Two standard dips (l-r): citrus ponzu (bright, acidic) and sesame gomadare (rich and creamy)

4. Complimentary seasonal farm vegetable box (do you spot the tiny alien mushrooms?)

5. Utensils (l-r): ladle and slotted spoon; chopsticks and tongs

6. San Cesareo truffle sukiyaki dip with a 45-minute egg and warishita soy

7. Stainless steel meat trays of raw Kurobuta pork and wagyu or Angus beef

8. Sides (l-r): sui gyoza (wontons), gyu maki, pot pockets (stuffed tofu skins)

9. Chili oil topper

10. Resting or sharing plate

11. Cooking times and techniques; use the hourglass timer

Pro tips:

• Share the Tatsu-ya or Baller omakase (with an extra broth) and order more of your favorites, plus all the dips, and a few specials from the rolling cart.

• Don't fill up on rice or noodles, though both are delicious and should be enjoyed.

• If you're worried about raw meat germs (don't be), just dip your utensils in the boiling broth.

• Don't forget to grab your possessions from the nook inside the sitting stool.

• Make iNotes from neighboring tables' whiskey chats.

• Wear stretchy pants.

