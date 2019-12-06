Food

Food Forward

Traverse the foods of Texas and beyond, and help a neighbor while you’re at it

Fri., Dec. 6, 2019


For many of us, there is little chance the holiday season will help wind down all this 2019-induced anxiety, and while self-care is essential, a better, scientifically proven way to soothe those nerves is by practicing compassion. To boost your mood and help others along the way, this year's gifts should be all about racking up brownie points for the "Nice List" – that, and devouring all the books you can get your hands on. From barbecue to ramen, senior food delivery to shelter pet care, it's definitely best to approach gift-giving with a food-first attitude.

