Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

LORO + TITO’S: AUSTIN PETS ALIVE! POP-UP ADOPTION Enjoy food and drinks on Loro’s patio while supporting Austin’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting and providing the resources, education, and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals. There will be adoptable dogs on-site, and adoption kits will be available. Thu., Dec. 5, 4-7pm. (2019) Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. Free. www.loroaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 6

Saturday 7

APT 115: C.L. BUTAUD WINE TASTING C.L. Butaud founders Brooke and Randy Hester will present new wines at this afternoon's pop-up tasting event: C.L. Butaud rosé and "Pa Pa Frenchy" red wine in addition to several of the label’s other 100% Texas-grown classics. Sat., Dec. 7, noon-4pm. Apt. 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. Free. www.clbutaud.com

BEST FEST: A SORT OF TENTED BREWSPLOSION The Hold Out Brewing honchos have partnered with six different breweries to create seven different beers, and now they and their friends at Better Half Coffee want to share them with you. ABGB, Austin Beerworks, Blue Owl, Pinthouse, Real Ale, and St. Elmo are the collaborators in this conspiracy of suds, and the day incudes a private label wine collab between Better Half Coffee & Cocktails and Southold Farm + Cellar, two Real Spirits Distilling Co. cocktails, and a mulled cider collab with Fairweathercider. Bonus: Much live music, and a Midwestern-style meat raffle for local charities. Sat., Dec. 7, 2-10pm. Hold Out Brewing, 1208 W. Fourth, 512/296-6495. https://www.holdoutbrewing.com

CAPITAL AREA HALAL FESTIVAL Celebrate the cultural and culinary diversity of Austin's Muslim community with local vendors and artisans offering authentic cuisines, arts & crafts, and more. This Saturday is the time to join in breaking roti/khubz/ekmek/naan with your neighbors at a family-friendly event. Sat., Dec. 7, noon-5pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.cairaustin.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SPON DAY & HOLIDAY MARKET Jester King releases its annual three year blend of spontaneously fermented beer and celebrates the holiday season with a makers market. Bonus: This year the brewery is offering free holiday photos with their goats from 3-5pm! Sat., Dec. 7, noon-10pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13005 Fitzhugh Rd., Bldg. B, 512/537-5100. Free. www.jesterkingbrewery.com

Sunday 8

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 9

A SÁNCHEZ SHAKE UP Here's a outstanding night featuring food by chefs Aarón Sánchez and Rick Lopez, the release of Sánchez's Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef book, a discussion between that authorial chef and musician Shakey Graves, followed by an acoustic performance. Mon., Dec. 9, 6-10pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh, 512/651-4690. $65-135. www.empireatx.com

ODD DUCK: TRAILER THROWBACK + ALMANAC RELEASE PARTY Bryce Gilmore's highly acclaimed restaurant is celebrating six years in its brick-and-mortar space and the launch of The Odd Duck Almanac at this annual Trailer Throwback shindig. Note: $35 to the Sustainable Food Center grants entry, food, and drinks for the evening; $50 at the door includes a copy of that fine Almanac's first issue. Mon., Dec. 9, 6-10pm. Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. $35-50. www.oddduckaustin.com

Tuesday 10

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

HOLY ROLLER PIE-EATING CONTEST W/ PETERSON BROTHERS, RED MANGO VINYL Tue., Dec. 10, 5:30pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121. https://www.rustictap.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com