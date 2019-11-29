Soothe Your Stress With These Five Decadent CBD Brands

If you're like me, the (fleeting and not substantial enough to warrant turning on the heater) chill in the air signifies not only that the consumer-driven holiday season is upon us, but also that the family members specializing in spreading holiday stress are en route. Sure, you can eat your feelings (no need for food-based guilt, y'all), but a much less caloric, much more effective soul salve is found in cannabis, the wonder plant.

Quick recap: CBD – aka cannabidiol – is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, and it's completely nonpsychoactive. That means no matter how many droppers of CBD oil you drop atop your turkey, or CBD bath-bombed whirlpools you escape into, or CBD chocolates you enjoy, you will not get "high." That's THC's job, and because the powers that be continue mucking up the Texas Senate, refusing to fully acknowledge the beauty of marijuana, we're relishing in the anxiety-reducing benefits of CBD.

Consider these CBD products your new personal pocket therapy. Share if you feel compelled, but as tempting as it is to secretly dose your revved-up Aunt Becky, be sure to first share the wealth of info and ask for consent. We've rounded up these little gems before, but the green rush in Texas (and all over the country) is producing record numbers of new products, so here are five new lovelies available online and in stores around town.

Lord Jones

I have the pleasure of receiving many a CBD delivery to my desk, and this brand is one of the most exquisite examples of what this wildly growing market can produce. Every product, including the old-fashioned 20 mg CBD gumdrops – currently with a limited seasonal offering in both black currant and apple, delightfully textured and just pretty – just exudes class.

My favorite from Lord Jones, and perhaps overall, is their skin care line, which, we should note, was the first CBD brand to launch at Sephora. They've got High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream (we're more of the boots-on-the-ground variety) and bath salts with "pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium-rich Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a unique blend of terpenes and essential oils that support deep body relaxation," which is a perfect way to really honor that time you can steal away in your parents' Jacuzzi bathtub. My new obsession is their luxe CBD lotion. It's velvety and cools on contact, and each pump has 2 mg of CBD. Bonus: The signature fragrance has notes of sage, mint, and green citrus, and slathering it on before bed is really THE best way to wipe away all the stresses of the day. You can find these superstars at Milk & Honey, Hotel St. Cecilia, Pure Skin, Sabia Apothecary, Tenoverten, Wildflower Organics, Greenbelt Botanicals, and SoulCycle.

HUGS Wellness

Austin-based CBD brand HUGS Wellness promotes self-love and self-care with ethically sourced tinctures, gummies, drink mixes, and CBD-infused bath bombs. "Self-care isn't selfish," they say, and we agree. Even better, a percentage of their proceeds goes toward the 10,000 Beds organization to provide admission to those seeking treatment for recovery.

They've got tasty full-spectrum tinctures (essential to seek out in this market full of players) with hints of raspberry and mango, and the jar of gummies features 10 mg gems that totally remind me of what retro candy Dots could be if only given the chance. Perhaps most interesting are their individual powdered drink mix packets (think Crystal Light, sans all the sugar garbage): Each serving contains 12.5 mg of broad spectrum CBD and 75 mg of caffeine, which equates to a fantastic chilled-out energy boost.

AMMA

Another Austin-based CBD company, AMMA focuses their mission on "bringing more transparency, education and integrity to the CBD space," and their three flagship products are excellent examples of that.

First up is the phytocannabinoid-rich broad spectrum salve, complete with relaxing lavender and therapeutic eucalyptus – it's an excellent healer for dry, sore hands that have been exposed to far too many post-kitchen-duty dish soap washes and late-night back porch chats in the cold. They've also produced a high-quality tincture with mint, but unique to this brand are their nanoemulsion CBD gel caps in two varieties: Eaze (morning) and ZZZ's (night). As for the science behind these littles, AMMA says, "Our nano-size formulas increase the surface area of our cannabinoids, resulting in higher bioavailability and faster, better absorption in the bloodstream." Eaze boasts curcumin to reduce inflammation for peak mind and body performance; the ZZZ's formula features melatonin for restful sleep support.

Dosed By Addy

Created right here in Austin, Texas, Dosed by Addy is a new line of CBD-infused teas designed for any time, day or night. Featuring all organic ingredients, each of the five tea flavors – white, black, and green (all with caffeine); rose herbal and nightly herbal (both without) – has its own unique health benefits, and all offer 10 mg per bag. They've also got a 500 mg-per-bottle tincture. Bonus Black Friday deal because if you have to, do it locally: a free black and white "Dosed" hat with the purchase of $50 or more in product.

Lulu's Chocolate

This brand is for lovers. And chocolate lovers. Available at eight local stores (including Wheatsville and Zucchini Kill Bakery), these chocolates feature unroasted (raw) cacao that is 100% wild-harvested heirloom Arriba from Ecuador. (Lulu's guarantees fair trade with the farmers harvesting the pods.) From tantric edible body butter to CBD icy-hot massage sticks, they've got a lineup stacked with options, but the real heavy-hitters are the CBD chocolates. The chocolate hazelnut truffles are sprinkled with fleur de sel and "cradled in 78% cacao," but most importantly for this roundup, they boast 20 mg of CBD as well as steam-distilled terpenes. Oh, and they're vegan – even down to veggie ink on the packaging.