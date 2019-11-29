Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 27

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: FUNSGIVING Oh, funsgiving, friendsgiving, whatever you're calling it – it's the day before Thanksgiving … and where are you and your crew going to celebrate before all that, ugh, family comes piling in? How about gathering around a karaoke-room mic, a foosball table, or the miniature-golfing Putt Club at this festive joint, where the holiday punch will be a blend of bourbon and housemade pumpkin pie spice syrup, with notes of cranberry, cinnamon, and orange? We reckon it's a surefire win. Wed., Nov. 27 - Thu., Nov. 28, 11-2am. (2019) Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/austin

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, (2019) Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SOUR DUCK FARMER’S MARKET You know Sour Duck? You know farmers’ markets? Imagine: the two of them, together. Every Wednesday. Come support your local farmers and get some fresh-picked produce and goods. Bonus: Happy hour runs from 2-6pm. Wednesdays, 4-7pm Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Thursday 28

APIS: THANKSGIVING The locally sourced three-course prix fixe meal at this bee-friendly bastion of culinary goodness includes Apis’ cider-brined and slowly roasted heritage turkey with confit, turkey-leg hash, sourdough herb stuffing, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, green bean and oyster mushroom casserole, giblet gravy, brown butter, and more. It's a perfect edge-of-the-Hill-Country getaway at one of this region's best restaurants. Also: Check for details on their to-go packages that can serve up to 10 hungry folks. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-4pm. (2019) Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W., Spicewood, 512/436-8918. $70 ($20, ages 12 and younger). www.apisrestaurant.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

GROUP THERAPY: THANKSGIVING That lovely restaurant on the seventh level of the new Hotel ZaZa celebrates its first Thanksgiving with a four-course prix-fixe. Roasted beets, forest mushroom soup, choice of either classic smoked turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole or pan-seared sea bass with sweet potato/wild mushroom hash, haricot verts, and blistered tomatoes. The finale is traditional pumpkin pie, but topped with pecan brittle and espresso-Baileys whipped cream. Thu., Nov. 28, 4-10pm. (2019) Hotel ZaZa, 400 Lavaca, 512/542-9292. $60.

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE: THANKSGIVING The Perry's location Downtown and the (arguably more spectacular) one in the Domain are cooking up, in addition to the usual excellent dinner menu, a three-course meal of butternut squash soup or honey crisp apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts, and maple syrup vinaigrette, followed by roasted turkey breast with pan gravy and traditional sides including mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage & sage cornbread stuffing and cranberry relish. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-9pm. (2019) TIE: Perry's Steakhouse & Grille; Perry's Steakhouse, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300; Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $45 ($15, kids). www.perryssteakhouse.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE: THANKSGIVING That popular bastion of Russian cuisine Downtown will be open for this nation's turkey-centric holiday, yes, and serving up their full delicious menu alongside Thanksgiving specials. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-10pm. (2019) Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SECOND BAR + KITCHEN: DOMAIN THANKSGIVING The Northside location's five-station buffet begins with an assortment of baked goods (chipotle-corn muffins, citrus-cranberry scones, pumpkin churro fritters), and then traditional dishes with a twist, from garlic mashed potatoes] roasted bone-in ham from Niman Ranch, and an assortment of decadent desserts by chef Michelle Hall. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-8pm. (2019) Second Bar + Kitchen, 3121 Palm Way #101, 737/300-4800. $55 ($25, kids). 737/ 300-4800

SECOND BAR + KITCHEN: DOWNTOWN THANKSGIVING Their annual special is a hearty and traditional dish to make you feel right at home in the midst of Downtown Austin, from the sage-roasted turkey breast, to garlic rosemary stuffing, candied yams, and more. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-8pm. (2019) Second Bar + Kitchen, 200 Congress, 512/ 827-2750. $26. www.secondbarkitchen.com/second

THANKSGIVING AT OMNI BARTON CREEK RESORT & SPA Enjoy a buffet menu of innovative dishes ranging from poached shrimp to bourbon-glazed ham at this newly renovated resort. Note: Breakfast options, including made-to-order omelettes, will be served from 11am to 1pm – and it's free for ages five and younger. Thu., Nov. 28, 11am-6pm. (2019) Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. $95 ($45, ages 6-12). www.bartoncreek.com

THANKSGIVING AT THE CARILLON What a splendid brunch buffet this place offers, with carving stations that feature smoked ribeye and sous-vide turkey breast, the breakfast-ready lemon-mascarpone pancakes, and entrees like pan-seared redfish. Get your classic Thanksgiving fix with sides of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, and more – followed by a diversity of sweet treats. Thu., Nov. 28, 10:30am-2:30pm. (2019) The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $68 ($30, kids). 512/ 404-3655

THREADGILL'S THANKSGIVING Don't be silly, citizen: Of course this bastion of down-home goodness is open on Thanksgiving! As ever, they'll be cookin' up that turkey with all the trimmings and bringing you just the kind of traditional comfort food you crave, right here in the heart of Texas. Thu., Nov. 28, 10:30am-10pm. (2019) Threadgill's Old No. 1, 6416 N. Lamar, 512/451-5440. https://www.threadgills.com

Friday 29

BEATS & BEERS W/ ACCLIMATED ASSASSIN, CERILLIUM, DOCTOR GUAVA, THE POINT, WOODY WOODS, ZACKERY GOLDEN Fri., Nov. 29, 4pm. 4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric, 512/904-9817. https://www.fb.com/4thtap

Saturday 30

DEEP EDDY CABARET'S 68TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Yeah, that's a loooooong damn time for any place, even a beloved neighborhood dive like the Eddy. Why, all sorts of things can happen during such an impressive stretch. And while you're there a-celebrating the joint – the day begins with a ceremonial screening of the 1980 film Caddyshack and follows with a packed schedule of live music – know that it's also a party for the second anniversary of the popular Pool Burger food trailer. People talk about local, right? People talk about real Austin? Hint: THIS IS IT, RIGHT HERE. Sat., Nov. 30 - Sun., Dec. 1, 2pm-2am. Deep Eddy Cabaret, 2315 Lake Austin Blvd., 512/472-0961. Free. www.deepeddycabaret.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 1

HCRA: WORLD AIDS DAY BRUNCH This World AIDS Day, help the Hill County Ride for AIDS raise some funds – with mimosas and margs! Sun., Dec. 1, 11am-1:30pm. Hecho en Mexico Montopolis, 2101 Montopolis #23, 737/202-4534. $50-60. www.hillcountryride.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com