Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

EARLY THANKSGIVING DINNER Enjoy delicious Turkish-style turkey along with many other traditional dishes of Turkish cuisine, presented by the interfaith groups Dialogue Institute and Raindrop Foundation. Sat., Nov. 23, 6-8pm Raindrop Foundation, 12400 Amherst #108. Free, but RSVP by Nov. 22. www.raindropaustin.org

HOLIDAY WINE WALK The Domain NORTHSIDE joins with the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas to host this second Charity Wine Walk just in time for the holiday season. There will be music, raffles, and more from participating tenants, with all proceeds from admission going to support the foundation's professional development for sommeliers, chefs, and winemakers. Thu., Nov. 21, 5-8pm. (2019) Domain NORTHSIDE, 11700 Domain Blvd., 512/758-7937. $15. www.domainnorthside.com

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WESTERN GRACE TIKI TAKEOVER AT THE CAVALIER Western Grace Brandy is taking over Tiki Night at the Cavalier this week. "Sassy & saucy cocktails abound with the rich essence of brandy combined with your favorite classic tiki flavors." Yeah, and not just that, but those drink'll be concocted by guest bartenders Jake Finley (of She's Not Here and Old Thousand fame) and the Roosevelt Room’s Matt Le(!) Mama Kong will be serving up Cambodian soul food, FSG will be screenprinting shirts live, and DJ Andrew McCalla will be spinning some sick beats. Note: Food and screened shirts are free until they run out. Thu., Nov. 21, 7pm-12mid The Cavalier, 2400 Webberville, 512/524-0064. Free. www.thecavalieratx.com

Friday 22

EARLY THANKSGIVING DINNER Enjoy delicious Turkish-style turkey along with many other traditional dishes of Turkish cuisine, presented by the interfaith groups Dialogue Institute and Raindrop Foundation. Sat., Nov. 23, 6-8pm Raindrop Foundation, 12400 Amherst #108. Free, but RSVP by Nov. 22. www.raindropaustin.org

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 23

BRENTWOOD SOCIAL HOUSE: THIRD ANNIVERSARY PARTY Austin's enjoyed three years of this lovely, Brit-inflected neighborhood cafe! Celebrate here today, with face painting, a photo booth, spray tattoos, and live music throughout the day. Sat., Nov. 23, 10am. (2019) Brentwood Social House, 1601 W. Koenig, 512/362-8656. www.brentwoodsocial.com

CON' OLIO TURNS 10! The local epicenter of all that's good about the oil of olives and the veracity of vinegars celebrates a full decade of bringing us the best, with in-store giveaways, bites provided by Paellas, Tapas + More and Bola Pizza, a panettone pop-up shop, wine tastings by Serendipity Wines, and the arrival of the latest new oils and balsamic vinegars. Sat., Nov. 23, 1-4pm. (2019) Con' Olio Oils & Vinegars, 10000 Research #130, 512/263-4373. www.conolios.com

EARLY THANKSGIVING DINNER Enjoy delicious Turkish-style turkey along with many other traditional dishes of Turkish cuisine, presented by the interfaith groups Dialogue Institute and Raindrop Foundation. Sat., Nov. 23, 6-8pm Raindrop Foundation, 12400 Amherst #108. Free, but RSVP by Nov. 22. www.raindropaustin.org

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MEAT & MEAD WITH MERIDIAN HIVE Join those hardworkin' meadmongers of Meridian Hive – and the taste-purveying powers of Lotz of BBQ and Draft & Craft – for a fun-filled afternoon of meat, music, mead, and a mini market of shoppable crafts. Sat., Nov. 23, 2-7pm. (2019) Meridian Hive Meadery, 8120 Exchange #400, 877/632-3915. www.meridianhive.com

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

TRACE'S DRAG BRUNCH: TRACE AND TIARAS The monthly drag brunch Downtown is back and more diva-licious than ever, as hosted by Vylette Ward and her queens and fueled by specialty cocktails, brunch bites, and beats by Kid Slyce. Sat., Nov. 23, 10:30am-3pm. (2019) Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Sunday 24

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

WINE & SWINE This annual shindig from the Austin Food & Wine Alliance is the ultimate backyard-barbecue-style event, where top local chefs present their most innovative pork dishes prepared via an authentic pig roast and you're invited to travel through five global villages representing cuisines of Asia, Central/South America, Europe, Middle East/Africa, and North America. And, of course, a pleasing plethora of fine wines accompanies all this pig-forward feasting; thus, the name. Sun., Nov. 24, 3-6pm. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $90-150. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

Monday 25

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

Tuesday 26

JULIET ITALIAN KITCHEN: FRIENDSGIVING See, they call it that, too – although they mean the Tuesday before turkey-day, to be sure – and they're offering a special three-course dinner (butter lettuce salad, spicy rigatoni alla vodka, and cannolis) with two fall cocktail options, all served on the covered and heated patio. And, mmmm, what a fine location it is. Tue., Nov. 26, 6:30-8:30pm. Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $45. www.juliet-austin.com

SALT & TIME: ORDER FOR THANKSGIVING Those mavens of amazing meats are now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving and will set you up right, whether you're looking for turkey, ham, or something a little out of the ordinary. Also, they'll be be cooking up a wide assortment of sides to accompany your main dish. See their website for details. Wed., Nov. 20 - Wed., Nov. 27, Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com