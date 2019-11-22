Austin's Vegan Options for Your Thanksgiving Feast

Overstuffing our faces at Thanksgiving is not just for those whose feasts center around a turkey. Vegans will be pigging out, too – figuratively speaking, of course. If you're not a wiz in the kitchen, don't know what to make for veg guests, or simply can't be bothered to make your own seitan loaf from scratch, these Austin businesses have your back. Preorder everything – sides, gravy, pie, even entire dinners – and feast to your vegan heart's content.

Whole Foods

Want a Southern take on the holiday classics? Jenné Claiborne, L.A.-based vegan chef and Sweet Potato Soul author, created a soulful vegan menu of mushroom étouffée, braised collard greens with tomatoes, spicy cornbread dressing, and black-eyed pea fritters. Don't forget the vegan pumpkin pie. Order: www.wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/choose by Nov. 26. Pickup: Nov. 21-28.

Wheatsville Co-op

From sides to mains to apps, Austin's favorite local grocer offers vegan options like Tofurky roasts, vegan cheeze balls, mac & cheese with broccoli, veggies, even coconut cream and pumpkin pies. And since Wheatsville commits to keeping their self-serve cases full, customers can also pick up last-minute supplies through Thanksgiving Day. Order: www.wheatsville.coop by Nov. 24. Pickup: Nov. 25-27.

Counter Culture

This all-vegan restaurant is offering a regular and gluten-free preorder menu including classics like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, and the option of a seitan roast or a gluten-free bean and veggie loaf. Cashew cheeze balls and pecan pie cashew cheezecake are also available. Order: www.countercultureaustin.com by Nov. 23. Pickup: Nov. 27, 11am-6pm.

Mr. Natural

Order a whole feast (gluten-free or not, for two or five) or individual servings of items like vegan turkey, black-eyed peas, and yams with pineapple. Or go nontraditional and opt for a load of tamales. Don't forget the pie! There's also a Thanksgiving Eve dinner on Nov. 27. Order: www.mrnatural-austin.com by Nov. 26 (order by Nov. 24 for a discount on select items). Pickup: Nov. 27.

Skull & Cakebones

You may know this Dripping Springs bakery and cafe for their cupcakes, but they know savory as well as sweet. Order vegan turkey and all the traditional fixings, including pumpkin pie and cheesecake. Order: www.skullandcakebones.com (preferred) or 512/348-8346 by Nov. 24. Pickup: Nov. 26-27.

Bistro Vonish

It's elevated vegan cuisine for Thanksgiving this year! Order by item and by serving to get exactly what you need. The menu includes smoked seitan, roasted Brussels sprouts with tempeh, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, butternut farfalle, and cinnamon rolls, plus house-made poppyseed dressing and tofu scramble spice. Order: www.bistrovonish.com by Nov. 23. Pickup: Nov. 27, 4-9pm.

Elevated Soul

Leave the Thanksgiving menu to this catering company and they'll deliver everything you need, from deep-fried cauliflower to seasoned roasted tofu, broccoli rice & cheeze casserole to candied yams, blueberry lemon pound cake to banana pudding, all vegan. They also offer a full menu of non-vegan items if you'll be hosting mixed company. Order: elevated_soul@outlook.com or 512/277-3846 by Nov. 22. Delivery: Up to four days before Thanksgiving.

Pie Jacked

Got the meal covered but need some sweets? Pie Jacked in Round Rock is vegan, but also top-eight-allergen-free (including gluten). There's pumpkin, apple, and cherry pie, and also peach, blueberry, and chocolate, all available in three sizes. Order: 512/815-7959 or in-person at 1105 S. Mays St. #200, Round Rock, by Nov. 21. Pickup: Thanksgiving week.

Capital City Bakery

Get your classic vegan and gluten-free pies from this all-vegan bakery this Thanksgiving, but also less-conventional options like chocolate cream, ginger peach, and maple pecan pie. Tubs of vegan whipped cream and various bready items, including cornbread and savory kolaches, are also available. Order: www.shopcapitalcitybakery.com by Nov. 24. Pickup: Nov. 27.