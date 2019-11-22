Austin’s Best Locally Baked Thanksgiving Pies

Planning a Thanksgiving meal can get complicated, but planning the dessert spread should be easy as pie with over a dozen local bakeries and restaurants offering to do the baking. Whether serving pie or gifting it, the toughest question is only which flavor to choose.

Well-known bakeries including Texas French Bread, Upper Crust, and Mañana will have traditional pumpkin pie, while Counter Culture, Whole Foods, and Picnik will be preparing the vegan and gluten-free alternatives. There are also plenty of non-pumpkin, nontraditional pies to choose from: Cake & Spoon – the bakery regularly dishing out dessert at Franklin Barbecue – will be making bourbon banana pie and lemon chess pie; mini pecan or cherry pies are available from Tiny Pies; and you'll find sweet potato pie at Hoover's. Dai Due is using Texas-sourced apples and rye flour to make apple pie with rye crust.

Call ahead to meet the various preorder deadlines, as many will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; groceries known to stay open – Whole Foods and Central Market – aim to have pies for walk-ins.

Cake & Spoon

Flavors: Apple Cranberry, Bourbon Banana, But­termilk, Cherry, Chocolate Cream, Coconut Cream, Lemon Chess, Pumpkin, Texas Pecan. $35-45 per pie; $45 per dozen mini pies. 512/426-7697, www.cakeandspoon.com. SFC Downtown Farmers' Market, Texas Farmers' Market at Lakeline, Franklin Barbecue.

Central Market

Flavors: Apple, Blueberry, Bourbon Pecan, Caramel Apple, Cherry, Chocolate Pecan, Cranberry Apple, Peach, Pumpkin, Strawberry Rhubarb, Sweet Potato, Texas Pecan, and more. $10.99-19.99 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 25: 512/206-1044, www.centralmarket.com/holiday. 4001 N. Lamar or 4477 S. Lamar.

Chez Zee

Flavors: Apple With Walnut Streusel, Bourbon Pecan, Butterscotch, Chocolate Pecan, Coconut Cream, Kahlua Crunch, Key Lime, Pumpkin Praline. $24.95-28.95 per pie. 512/454-2666, www.chezzee.com. 5406 Balcones.

Dai Due

Flavors: Apple With Rye Crust or Buttermilk. $30 per pie. 512/524-0688, www.daidue.com. 2406 Manor Rd.

Fresa's

Flavors: Apple or Caramel Pumpkin. $30 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 25: 512/915-0362, www.fresaschicken.com. 1703 S. First.

Hoover's Cooking

Flavors: Coconut Cream, Pecan, Sweet Potato. $27 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 21: 512/479-5006, www.hooverscooking.com. 2002 Manor Rd.

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Flavors: Lime, Pecan, Pumpkin, S'mores, Sweet Tea. $24.99 per pie. 512/551-9347, www.lucysfriedchicken.com. Any location.

Mañana

Flavors: Caramel Apple, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin. $30-32 per pie. 512/872-3144, www.mananaaustin.com. 1603 S. Congress.

Picnik

Flavors: Gluten-free: Paleo Pumpkin. $40 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: 737/226-0644, www.picnikaustin.com. 4801 Burnet Rd.

Quack's

Flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Apple Rosemary, Bana­na Cream, Blackberry Cobbler, Cherry, Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Pecan, Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Pecan, Pumpkin, Strawberry Rhubarb. $21-33.50 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: 512/453-3399, www.quacksbakery.com. 411 E. 43rd.

Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

Flavors: Apple Brown Betty, Bourbon Chocolate Pecan, Pumpkin. Gluten-free: Flourless Butter­scotch Molasses. $33 per pie. 512/448-3727, www.sugarmamasbakeshop.com. 1905 S. First or 2406 Manor Rd.

Swedish Hill

Flavors: Banana Cream, Pecan, Pumpkin. $30 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 22: holidays@swedishhillaustin.com, www.swedishhillaustin.com. 1120 W. Sixth.

Texas French Bread

Flavors: Pecan or Pumpkin. $20-27 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: info@texasfrenchbread.com, www.texasfrenchbread.com. 2900 Rio Grande.

Tiny Pies

Flavors: (Traditional and mini sizes) Apple, Cherry, Pecan, Pumpkin. Vegan: Pumpkin. $25-35 per traditional-size pie; $54 per dozen mini pies. 512/916-0184, www.tinypies.com. 5035 Burnet Rd. or 2032 S. Lamar.

Upper Crust

Flavors: Cranberry Apple, Dutch Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin. $16-20 per pie. 512/467-0102, www.uppercrustbakery.com. 4508 Burnet Rd.

Walton's Fancy and Staple

Flavors: Lattice Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin. $25 per pie. 512/391-9966, www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com. 609 W. Sixth.