Food

Austin’s Best Locally Baked Thanksgiving Pies

Keep your eyes on the pies

By Jessika Roth, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019


Chocolate Bourbon and Caramel Apple Pie available at Mañana (Photo by Holly King for New Waterloo)

Planning a Thanksgiving meal can get complicated, but planning the dessert spread should be easy as pie with over a dozen local bakeries and restaurants offering to do the baking. Whether serving pie or gifting it, the toughest question is only which flavor to choose.

Well-known bakeries including Texas French Bread, Upper Crust, and Mañana will have traditional pumpkin pie, while Counter Culture, Whole Foods, and Picnik will be preparing the vegan and gluten-free alternatives. There are also plenty of non-pumpkin, nontraditional pies to choose from: Cake & Spoon – the bakery regularly dishing out dessert at Franklin Barbecue – will be making bourbon banana pie and lemon chess pie; mini pecan or cherry pies are available from Tiny Pies; and you'll find sweet potato pie at Hoover's. Dai Due is using Texas-sourced apples and rye flour to make apple pie with rye crust.

Call ahead to meet the various preorder deadlines, as many will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; groceries known to stay open – Whole Foods and Central Market – aim to have pies for walk-ins.

Cake & Spoon

Flavors: Apple Cranberry, Bourbon Banana, But­termilk, Cherry, Chocolate Cream, Coconut Cream, Lemon Chess, Pumpkin, Texas Pecan. $35-45 per pie; $45 per dozen mini pies. 512/426-7697, www.cakeandspoon.com. SFC Downtown Farmers' Market, Texas Farmers' Market at Lakeline, Franklin Barbecue.

Central Market

Flavors: Apple, Blueberry, Bourbon Pecan, Caramel Apple, Cherry, Chocolate Pecan, Cranberry Apple, Peach, Pumpkin, Strawberry Rhubarb, Sweet Potato, Texas Pecan, and more. $10.99-19.99 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 25: 512/206-1044, www.centralmarket.com/holiday. 4001 N. Lamar or 4477 S. Lamar.

Chez Zee

Flavors: Apple With Walnut Streusel, Bourbon Pecan, Butterscotch, Chocolate Pecan, Coconut Cream, Kahlua Crunch, Key Lime, Pumpkin Praline. $24.95-28.95 per pie. 512/454-2666, www.chezzee.com. 5406 Balcones.

Dai Due

Flavors: Apple With Rye Crust or Buttermilk. $30 per pie. 512/524-0688, www.daidue.com. 2406 Manor Rd.

Fresa's

Flavors: Apple or Caramel Pumpkin. $30 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 25: 512/915-0362, www.fresaschicken.com. 1703 S. First.

Hoover's Cooking

Flavors: Coconut Cream, Pecan, Sweet Potato. $27 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 21: 512/479-5006, www.hooverscooking.com. 2002 Manor Rd.

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Flavors: Lime, Pecan, Pumpkin, S'mores, Sweet Tea. $24.99 per pie. 512/551-9347, www.lucysfriedchicken.com. Any location.

Mañana

Flavors: Caramel Apple, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin. $30-32 per pie. 512/872-3144, www.mananaaustin.com. 1603 S. Congress.

Picnik

Flavors: Gluten-free: Paleo Pumpkin. $40 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: 737/226-0644, www.picnikaustin.com. 4801 Burnet Rd.

Quack's

Flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Apple Rosemary, Bana­na Cream, Blackberry Cobbler, Cherry, Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Pecan, Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Pecan, Pumpkin, Strawberry Rhubarb. $21-33.50 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: 512/453-3399, www.quacksbakery.com. 411 E. 43rd.

Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

Flavors: Apple Brown Betty, Bourbon Chocolate Pecan, Pumpkin. Gluten-free: Flourless Butter­scotch Molasses. $33 per pie. 512/448-3727, www.sugarmamasbakeshop.com. 1905 S. First or 2406 Manor Rd.

Swedish Hill

Flavors: Banana Cream, Pecan, Pumpkin. $30 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 22: holidays@swedishhillaustin.com, www.swedishhillaustin.com. 1120 W. Sixth.

Texas French Bread

Flavors: Pecan or Pumpkin. $20-27 per pie. Preorder until Nov. 23: info@texasfrenchbread.com, www.texasfrenchbread.com. 2900 Rio Grande.

Tiny Pies

Flavors: (Traditional and mini sizes) Apple, Cherry, Pecan, Pumpkin. Vegan: Pumpkin. $25-35 per traditional-size pie; $54 per dozen mini pies. 512/916-0184, www.tinypies.com. 5035 Burnet Rd. or 2032 S. Lamar.


Tiny Pies (Photo by John Anderson)

Upper Crust

Flavors: Cranberry Apple, Dutch Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin. $16-20 per pie. 512/467-0102, www.uppercrustbakery.com. 4508 Burnet Rd.

Walton's Fancy and Staple

Flavors: Lattice Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin. $25 per pie. 512/391-9966, www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com. 609 W. Sixth.

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Graham Reynolds performs Marfa: A Country & Western Big Band Suite
The HighBall
Brentwood Social House: Third Anniversary Party at Brentwood Social House
East Austin Studio Tour
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  