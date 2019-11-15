Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 14

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BIG REDS & BUBBLES For 17 years, this fundraising soirée from the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas has married cuisine created by notable Austin chefs (from Olive & June! Foreign & Domestic! Vixen's Wedding! The Brewer's Table! And many more!) with the work from some of the world’s finest winemakers. Serving suggestion: Kick off the holiday season in sumptuous style while dancing to live local music and nabbing something amazing in the silent auction. Thu., Nov. 14, 7-9:30pm. (2019) Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $175. www.winefoodfoundation.org

HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA: NOVEMBER WINE WALK Shop a variety of retailers at the Galleria while discovering great wines from all over the world at this popular monthly event. Thu., Nov. 14, 5-9pm. (2019) Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/382-9017. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 15

SUSTAINABLE FOOD CENTER: COMPANY HOLIDAY PARTIES The best part of every holiday party, they say, is the food – and doesn't it taste even better when you cook it together? Serving suggestion: Book your company holiday party with Austin's SFC – it'll be your own private group cooking class! – and bond with your team while making a festive, seasonal meal. Dates are available Monday through Sunday, for lunch and dinner – and here come those holidays! Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. Prices vary. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Saturday 16

DESERT DOOR: SECOND ANNIVERSARY The Hill Country purveyors of that fine liquor known to mortals as sotol celebrate two years of operation with a party catered by Huckleberry Hospitality, enhanced by an intimate concert by that Texas piano man Robert Ellis, and more. Sat., Nov. 16, 1:30-5:30pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $10. www.desertdoor.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

STILL AUSTIN: BOURBON RELEASE PARTY Today, the Still Austin team of local-sourcing savants launches a limited release of Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon, the first expression in the brand’s new “Distillery Reserve Series” that will be sold exclusively at their distilling HQ in the Yard off St. Elmo Road. (375-ml bottles numbered 1-200 will be available for purchase [$40] to the first folks through the door.) During this celebration, head distiller John Schrepel will be signing bottles, there'll be live music from Luis Banuelos tasty noms from Austhentico. Also – get there early enough and score some sweet, sweet branded schwag. Chin-chin! Sat., Nov. 16, noon-9pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. www.stillaustin.com

TREATY OAK DISTILLING: HARVEST DAY What exactly are they harvesting out there at this excellent distillery?

Listen: the Treaty Oak team buried barrels of their Ghost Hill Bourbon Whiskey underground two years ago. On this day, ticketed VIP guests will join in on the exhuming of the buried barrels and conduct a side-by-side tasting with the bourbon that's been aging open-air. Participants also get a ranch and distillery tour, bottling experience, and will receive two experimental Ghost Hill Bourbon bottles aged in different climatic conditions – and a delicious mess o' oak-fired barbecue.

Of course, there's a whole lot of good stuff going on at Treaty Oak right now – even if you're not a VIP, even if you're a whiskey aficionado or barbecue lover just stoppin' by for a taste. So head on out and indulge yourself, citizen, before the coming holidays bury us all under a pile of relatives and sparkly decoration. Sat., Nov. 16, 1-4pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $200. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 17

BLOODY MARY FESTIVAL The largest event of its kind, the Bloody Mary Festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants (e.g., Pitchfork Pretty, Hillside Farmacy, Yellow Jacket Social Club, and many more). Vote for your favorite – see if your choices match those of the industry judges, or if those judges are stupid, right? – enjoy tastes of local food and bevvies (from Eldorado Cafe, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Tacodeli, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop, and so on in that brunchable and droolworthy manner), get some primo schwag, and go ahead, citizen, bloody your Sunday afternoon up right. Sun., Nov. 17, noon-3:30pm Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $45-60. www.fairmarketaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – classic bratwurst, German soft pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Sept. 20, 11am-2pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

Monday 18

CENTRAL MARKET: VIA 313 PIZZA CLASS That's right, Brandon and Zane Hunt – the two brothers who began and run the local popular-for-a-good-reason empire of Detroit-style pizza – will be at Central Market Cooking School to share their techniques, stories, and amazing pizza. Learn how to make those pies as good (or almost as good) as they do – and feast upon the freshly prepared examples. Mon., Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $50. www.centralmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

DELYSIA CHOCOLATE: SOUTHERN TAILGATING TREATS In celebration of this year’s football season, Delysia is hosting a chocolate tasting with flavors to showcase the pride and joy Southerners have for their beloved sport. Imagine these dark delectables infused with Hops & Grain's Mosaic IPA, Eastciders' apple pie, and chili seasoning with just a hint of ghost pepper to it. Now that's a winning game day array! Sat., Nov. 16 - Sun., Nov. 17, 11am-6pm, noon-5pm. Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C, 512/413-4701. $7. www.delysia.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com