Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 7

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

LICK X CONFITURAS Stephanie McClenny of Austin's Confituras teamed up with Lick Honest Ice Creams for this limited-time Jam & Biscuits flavor benefitting the Austin Food & Wine Alliance. Specifically, that means the bestselling Bourbon Brown Sugar Peach Preserves (made with Texas peaches and Treaty Oak Bourbon) mixed with bites of freshly baked biscuits in Lick's Pure Luck goat cheese ice cream – available at Confituras and all Lick locations. Catch us, please? Because, swoooooooon. Through Nov. 11 Lick Honest Ice Creams, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/363-5622. www.ilikelick.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SUSTAINABLE FOOD CENTER: COMPANY HOLIDAY PARTIES The best part of every holiday party, they say, is the food – and doesn't it taste even better when you cook it together? Serving suggestion: Book your company holiday party with Austin's SFC – it'll be your own private group cooking class! – and bond with your team while making a festive, seasonal meal. Dates are available Monday through Sunday, for lunch and dinner – and here come those holidays! Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. Prices vary. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Friday 8

BATCH BREWERY GRAND OPENING Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches owners Noah and Josh Lit are throwing a shindig for this glorious expansion, a party in which six Batch beers will be on tap (and one more available bottled) at the family-owned and operated kolache bakery, taproom, and retail craft beer shop. John Snyder and Heath Shuford, who are spearheading the venue's IPA program, will be running the brewery (ask 'em for a tour!), and the bakery's going all in with Micklethwait for even more brisket for their kolaches in the future, and – yeah, this crew is doing well over there on Manor, and ramping up the beery, Czechy goodness for all concerned. Fri.-Sun., Nov. 8-10 Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

Saturday 9

DRAUGHT HOUSE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY Yeah, no, there aren't many opportunities to celebrate a venue's half-century mark, are there? What a win/win situation, then, that it's this beloved institution of adult-beverage imbibery – where they've brewed up a special batch of Imperial Stout made with Tahitian vanilla and Sidamo coffee. And a triple-dry-hopped Double IPA. And are hosting even more complementary brews. So head on over to party with 'em, citizen, and get a commemorative glass and other schwag while you sample the menu of the new Little House food trailer and groove to the Slavic sounds of the Flying Balalaika Brothers and the fresh beats of DJ JBL. Sat., Nov. 9, 1-10pm. (2019) Draught House Pub & Brewery, 4112 Medical Pkwy., 512/452-6258. www.draughthouse.com

GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY: RED, WHITE, AND BOURBON You'll have to get (to) Hye to enjoy this, but that's where those Garrison Brothers will be observing Veterans Day with a collaborative fundraiser benefiting the Museum of the Pacific War. There'll be fun activities and pop-ups, including tours of the distillery, "Dip-your-own" red-white-and-blue wax bottles, and more. "There ain't much sweeter than neighboring craftspeople coming together to raise money for a worthy cause," the Garrisons say – and that's exactly what they're doing. Sat., Nov. 9, 11am-4pm. (2019) Garrison Brothers Distillery, 1827 Hye-Albert Rd, 830/392-0246. $5-20. www.garrisonbros.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PAELLA FESTIVAL The 17th Annual Paella Lovers United Cook-Off brings together nearly 1,000 attendees as they explore Spain’s culinary traditions and culture right in the heart of Texas. Sat., Nov. 9, noon-6pm. (2019) Camp Ben McCulloch, 18301 FM 1826, Driftwood, 512/858-2084. $11.66-57. www.paellaloversunited.com/wordpress

Sunday 10

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JORDAN ZUCKER COOKBOOK SIGNING Zucker's One Dish - Four Seasons is a family collaboration, wherein the author takes a basic recipe, and by varying seasonally available ingredients, builds four versions of each dish: for winter, spring, summer, and fall. Kind of like that one James Taylor song, maybe – but even more delicious and satisfying? Find out here! Sun., Nov. 10, 2pm. (2019) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.onedishfourseasons.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 11

A DINNER PARTY WITH WALKER LUKENS The Wild Honey Pie's 10-year-anniversary celebration continues, with this multicourse meal that can accommodate any dietary restrictions. We put that part first, because this is the foodie section and we are some chicken-eating fiends – but damned if we're not also excited AF to be serenaded by local alt-pop maestro Lukens while nomming the noms and downing the brews. Mon., Nov. 11, 7pm. Lucy's Fried Chicken, 2218 College Ave., 512/297-2423. $50. www.lucysfriedchicken.com

Tuesday 12

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com