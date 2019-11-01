Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 31

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

OWLOWEEN! Looking for some beery Halloween fun, citizen? Follow the bouncing blue owl to this shindig where you can enjoy a candy/beer pairing, spin the Hallowheel for a chance to win a trick or a treat, win a prize at the costume contest (come dressed as your favorite Blue Owl beer), take a brewery tour and partake of the newest brewski release: Candy Boss, the purveyor's own Little Boss that's been infused with Green Apple Warheads(!) Thu., Oct. 31, noon-10pm. (2019) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. $9-20 (tasting glass w/ four pours). www.blueowlbrewing.com

ROOSEVELT ROOM HALLOWEEN This tony watering hole Downtown knows how to do the spookiest night up right, with live jazz (9:30pm-12:30am), haunting decor, classic black-and-white horror films projected on the walls, a Halloween-inspired cocktail menu (guests can order off the regular menu as well), and – if you're in costume and order off the Halloween cocktail menu – 20% off your bill. Now that's scary good! Thu., Oct. 31 - Fri., Nov. 1, 4pm-2am. (2019) Roosevelt Room, 307-B W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 1

Saturday 2

(512) BREWING'S 11TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY It's not just another epic day of beer, music, food, and celebration here at Austin's (512). But it's also that, sure – galvanized to even epic-er proportions by live music from Red Direct, the Gogo Fuck Yourselves, and other such sonic conflagrations. Sat., Nov. 2, noon-8pm 512 Brewing, 407 Radam, 512/707-2337. $20. www.512brewing.com

AUSTIN TEQUILA FEST Ah, here's a very welcome "cultural experience where agave lovers, enthusiasts, novices, and connoisseurs gather to learn, taste, and enjoy" many agave-based spirits – including tequila, mezcal, and sotol. This is precisely why, some will insist, cacti and succulents exist in the first place. Sat., Nov. 2, 6:30-9:30pm. Casa Chapala, 9041 Research #100, 512/459-4242. $35-75. www.casachapala.com

C.L. BUTAUD POP-UP TASTING Join C.L. Butaud founders, husband-and-wife winemakers Brooke and Randy Hester, at their pop-up tasting at APT 115. Sat., Nov. 2, 11am-4pm. 2025 E. Seventh #115. Free. www.clbutaud.com

CAROLE BUMPUS: SEARCHING FOR FAMILY AND TRADITION AT THE FRENCH TABLE The award-winning author presents the first installment in her Savoring the Olde Ways series, sharing how she met three generations of French families in their homes to share meals and discover their culinary traditions. Sat., Nov. 2, 5pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 3

24 DINER 10TH ANNIVERSARY & SIDEWALK SALE W/ KEV BEV, PETERSON BROTHERS, WALKER LUKENS, PADRE PAUL HAMILTON, & MORE Sun., Nov. 3, 10am. Waterloo Records, 600-A N. Lamar, 512/474-2500. www.waterloorecords.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Tuesday 5

LICK X CONFITURAS Stephanie McClenny of Austin's Confituras teamed up with Lick Honest Ice Creams for this limited-time Jam & Biscuits flavor benefitting the Austin Food & Wine Alliance. Specifically, that means the bestselling Bourbon Brown Sugar Peach Preserves (made with Texas peaches and Treaty Oak Bourbon) mixed with bites of freshly baked biscuits in Lick's Pure Luck goat cheese ice cream – available at Confituras and all Lick locations. Catch us, please? Because, swoooooooon. Nov. 5-11 Lick Honest Ice Creams, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/363-5622. www.ilikelick.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com