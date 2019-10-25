Food

The Austin Cookbook Explores Iconic Local Dishes

Colorful pages exude Austin's culinary vibe

By Jessika Roth, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019

<i>The Austin Cookbook</i> Explores Iconic Local Dishes

If you've searched for local restaurant advice online, you've likely read the work of food writer Paula Forbes. As the founding editor of Eater Austin, Forbes has been following local restaurant trends since arriving in 2006. She's also a cookbook reviewer and collector, turning the pages of over 1,000 of them. So it was only a matter of time before she produced her own, and last spring, The Austin Cookbook was born, offering recipes and stories behind Austin's most iconic foods.

Colorful pages exuding Austin's vibe are filled with Robert Strickland photos of local murals, neon signs, and of course, mouthwatering star dishes. "I wanted the book to feel like the Austin I was familiar with – scrappy backyard parties and bright colors and youth and energy and movement," said Forbes. Shiny pages were chosen to help images pop and recipes were crafted using a friendly, non-recipe-bot voice. Flipping the pages looks and sounds like home.

Nine chapters cover Austin's main food groups including barbecue, Tex-Mex, tacos, and new classics, with recipes from popular restaurants exposed right there on the page. Local traditions and controversies are unpacked: Should chili be made with or without beans? Mysteries are solved: Is Austin's ubiquitous green salsa made of avocados? (It is not.) And pantry-prepping orders are given: Stock chili powder, cumin, pecans, and tequila. Always.

From home you'll be able to re-create JuiceLand's Wundershowzen smoothie, the Broken Spoke's chicken-fried steak with cream gravy, Dai Due's wild boar carnitas, and fresh lime margaritas from Fonda San Miguel, while also consuming a dose of history behind each.

Forbes suggests starting with the huevos rancheros sauce from Joe's Bakery. "It's one of those staple recipes that you can use for so many more things than just putting over eggs." And if you're a carnivore, she says you should try to make barbecue at least once. Chapter one ensures it's an approachable endeavor, if you have a smoker.

"I know what it's like to miss the food that's here," she said based on her experience away from Austin. This book was made for anyone to feel more at home, wherever they are.

The Austin Cookbook

by Paula Forbes
Abrams, 240 pg., $29.99

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Jessika Roth
Farm Careers Are Sprouting in Central Texas
Farm Careers Are Sprouting in Central Texas
Three sets of first-generation farmers share their paths to getting rooted

Sept. 13, 2019

Bake a Wish Celebrates 10 Years of Gifting Birthday Cakes
Bake a Wish Celebrates 10 Years of Gifting Birthday Cakes
The volunteer-run organization delivers messages of care and community

Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Austin Cookbook, Paula Forbes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
A Spooky QueerTowne
ColdTowne Theater
The Hideout's 20th Anniversary Celebration at Scottish Rite Theater
Reverend Horton Heat's Continental Hayride w/ James Intveld, Deke Dickerson, Jimmy Dale Richardson at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  