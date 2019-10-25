Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SPEAKEASY: WHISKEY ROUNDUP Expand your discerning palate this night as you sample six different whiskies and groove to the music of Austin's Vagabond Band. Thu., Oct. 24, 6-9pm. (2019) Speakeasy, 412-D Congress, 512/476-8017. $15. www.speakeasyaustin.com

Friday 25

Saturday 26

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SPIRITS OF GHOST HILL HALLOWEEN PARTY Said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died in a car crash just outside the gate in the 1930s, Ghost Hill Ranch became the permanent home for Treaty Oak Distilling in 2016 and definitely has plenty of spirits – most notably whiskey and gin. This Saturday, enjoy distillery tours, the release of cask-strength Ghost Hill bourbon, Halloween drink specials, a haunted hayride, live music from Ruby Dice, and more. Sat., Oct. 26, noon-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs, 512/599-0335. Free. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 27

GREEN CORN PROJECT: GROW LOCALLY COOK GLOBALLY The bountiful grounds of Boggy Creek Farm is the location for this 21st annual festival that features more than 20 of Austin's top chefs and spirit makers – mmmm, ASTI Trattoria, Contigo, Dolce Neve, Eden East, Foreign & Domestic, Hideaway Kitchen, Hoover’s Cooking, Lenoir, Odd Duck, Olamaie, Pitchfork Pretty, Texas Keeper Cider, and more – with live music from the Luna Quartet, the Hot Texas Swing Band, and Camille, Sasha K.A, Chris & Taylor. New at this year's event is a tour of Carol Ann Sayle's gorgeous and art-filled 1840s Texas farmhouse. Sun., Oct. 27, noon-3:30pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. $45-50 (free, ages 12 and younger). www.boggycreekfarm.com

H MART: FALL MARKET EATERY FESTIVAL The popular food frenzy returns with a seasonal spin, offering a full immersion into North Austin’s cultural and culinary mecca with frighteningly fantastic food and Halloween-themed fun for the whole family. You can trick-or-treat for free candy and snacks throughout the store and dine on discounted specials from H Mart’s food hall while enjoying live music, face painting, balloon twisting, ghoulish games, and a costume contest. The event will also feature a raffle for several fabulous prizes with ticket sales benefitting Central Texas Food Bank. Sun., Oct. 27, 11am-7pm. H Mart, 11301 Lakeline, 737/717-6900. Free. www.hmart.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SOUR DUCK: FALL MARKET Enjoy this cocktail-enhanced afternoon with happy-hour specials and a market that features local vendors Vista Brewing, Barton Springs Mill, La Flaca, Two Hives, Stitch and Stone, Respect Your Elderberries, Marpy Naturals, and more – with live music from the Aubrey Hays Band. Sun., Oct. 27, 3-6pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Monday 28

UCHIKO KO-LAB: JAMES RIGATO OF MABEL GRAY Uchiko’s Ko-Lab series – dinners created by renowned chefs from Austin and beyond in collaboration with Uchiko chef de cuisine Edward Sura – presents an eight-course dining experience with chef James Rigato of Detroit restaurant Mabel Gray, and all the James Beard-level victuals paired with cider from Angry Orchard. This may be one of your year's best meals, citizen – unless you don't like baked oysters, wild boar chorizo, rainbow trout, wood-grilled jerk chicken, braised abalone mushrooms, smoked apples, and so on in delicious profusion? Mon., Oct. 28, 6:30pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $185. https://www.uchikoaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com