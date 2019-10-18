Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 17

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BULLOCK EVENINGS OUT: VIVA TEXAS VINO Sommelier (and Texas Monthly columnist) Jessica Dupuy walks guests through her most recent wine recommendations while providing an in-depth Texas wine-tasting tutorial, pairing these wines with delicious bites catered for the occasion. Thu., Oct. 17, 6pm. (2019) Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $40 ($20, members). www.thestoryoftexas.com

MARIA LICHTY: TWO PEAS & THEIR POD COOKBOOK Meet author and food blogger Maria Lichty at the Hotel Ella in Austin and get your copy of her new cookbook. Thu., Oct. 17, 5pm. (2019) Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.hotelella.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

YUYO TURNS TWO, YO! Chef Maribel Rivero's colorful bastion of Peruvian cuisine on Manor Road celebrates its second year with a pisco tasting, $2 signature bites – including Peruvian cebiche, grilled corn, and grilled chicken and beef heart anticuchos – and all-night happy hour prices. Thu., Oct. 17, 5-8pm. (2019) Yuyo, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/919-4147. www.yuyoaustin.com

Friday 18

Saturday 19

15TH ANNIVERSARY W/ EL TULE (7:30), LOS CALLEJEROS DE SAN ANTO (5:00), MARIACHI LAS CORONELAS (3:00) Sat., Oct. 19, (2019) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

COMMUNITY ICE CREAM SOCIAL Your friends at Lenoir and Lick Honest Ice Creams are celebrating community by turning the spotlight on Becker Elementary Schools’ organic and educational nonprofit gardening program, the Becker Green Classroom. There will be ice cream to lick, wine, beer and cider to sip, and snacks to eat. There will be much rejoicing among all the sweet and creamy goodness. Sat., Oct. 19, 1-4pm. (2019) Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY W/ EMPTY-HANDED VAGABONDS Sat., Oct. 19, 2pm. (2019) Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NASHA'S FIFTH BIRTHDAY PARTY This place is known for bringing the tastes of Mumbai and Tex-Mex together in perfect union. Join them in celebrating their fifth trip around the sun – with live world music from around the globe. Bonus: the craftiest of beer from Twisted X Brewing Company. Sat., Oct. 19, 5-9pm. (2019) Nasha, 1614 E. Seventh, 512/350-2919. www.nashaindia.com

TEXAS TRUCKLANDIA FEST Food, fun, and fundraising from a plethora of Austin's food trucks. The festival all-you-can-eat tickets are, sad to relate, already SOLD OUT at this point. But you can still attend and buy direct from the vendors! Sat., Oct. 19, noon-6pm Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. www.trucklandia.com

Sunday 20

ASAHI IMPORTS: ONIGIRI SOCIAL Here's a fun family event with free samples and giveaways, a chance to meet your onigiri chefs, onigiri rice balls galore, and more – featuring tastings from Wismettac Foods, Pietro Dressing, Kumo Sake, and Boulanger Fermentation. Bonus: Live music by that happy-time jazz band, the Asahi Five. Sun., Oct. 20, 6-8pm. (2019) Asahi Imports, 6105 Burnet Rd., 512/453-1850. www.asahi-imports.com

ATX STREET PARTY It's gonna be like you've been transported to the streets of Mexico as you mingle and make your way through the ATX Cocina patio that'll be decked out with multiple food stations, including a trompo of pastor for tacos. There'll be drink specials, too, of course – with proceeds benefiting Austin Pets Alive. And you're invited to bring your pups along to the festivities! Sun., Oct. 20, 11am. (2019) ATX Cocina, 110 San Antonio St. #170, 512/263-2322. $35. www.atxcocina.com

AUSTIN FERMENTATION FESTIVAL This is a free educational event that celebrates all things fermented in Central Texas and features hourly workshops, dishes from local chefs and vendors, and an expanded farmers' market. Can it be fermented? It'll likely be showcased here in all its tasty, nutritious glory. (Note: Beveragewise, that means cider, mead, and kombucha!) Also – because this is Austin, right? – there'll be live music throughout the day. Bonus: proceeds will benefit the Texas Farmers’ Market Ag Producer Support Fund. Sun., Oct. 20, 10am-4pm. (2019) Mueller Farmers Market, Browning Hangar, 4550 Mueller Blvd., 512/363-5700. Free, but RSVP. www.texasfarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MEXIC-ARTE: CATRINA GALA DINNER This spirited fundraising event reminisces the past and recognizes Mexic-Arte Museum’s present accomplishments in visual art and culture, welcoming some of Austin’s greatest luminaries for a night of art and philanthropy. Sun., Oct. 20, 5:30-9pm. (2019) Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-4121. $350. www.mexic-artemuseum.org

ROOSEVELT ROOM MASTER CLASS: COCKTAIL CREATION & MIXOLOGY 101 This two-hour introductory course will teach you about the five basic components of a cocktail, proper technique for mixing drinks, and the methods that pros use for creating original recipes. Sun., Oct. 20, noon-2:30pm. (2019) Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. $75. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

SPILL THE TEA WITH THE BECKIES We love Fluff, we love drag, and we love Maeve Haven and Alysha Pretty. So come for their comedy, stay for the scones, quiches, and sweet treats – $3 from every carafe goes to Out Youth, too! Sun., Oct. 20, 1-4pm. (2019) Fluff Meringues & More, 4800 Burnet Rd. #450, 512/387-0605. $17. www.fluff-meringues.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – classic bratwurst, German soft pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Sept. 20, 11am-2pm Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

THE BUTCHER'S BALL Rockin' Star Ranch out near Brenham – perfect for a daytrip – is once again the site for this fourth annual culinary event that features more than 50 chefs, butchers, farmers, ranchers, educators, bartenders, and other leaders in the Texas food industry. (Bramwell Tripp from Loro and Foreign & Domestic's Sarah Heard & Nathan Lemley are just three of the Austin-based chefs.) There'll be so much going on at this carnivore-centric celebration – the Golden Cleaver competition, a public vote for the “best bite” of the day, the Open Fire Farm & Ranch Showcase, top chef cooking demonstrations, butchery demonstrations from two of the state’s top butchers (Central Texas Meat Collective's Julia Poplawsky and Jack Matusek of Raw Republic Meats), panel discussions, even kids’ activities – that you might forget for a tiny second you're surrounded by Texas ranchland. But live music will bring you back to the beautiful environs and you'll sip your expertly made cocktail and think, "Yes, this is exactly where I want to be." And, bonus, this all goes to benefit the Houston-based nonprofit Urban Harvest. Sun., Oct. 20, 11am-5pm. (2019) Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, 800/778-3196. $100-250 ($30, ages 12 and younger). www.butchersball.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com