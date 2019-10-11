Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 10

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA'S WINE WALK This October wine walk will be fitness-themed, celebrating the Galleria's new health and wellness additions – Athleta, the Lululemon holiday pop-up store, and Java Dive Organic Cafe – and allowing guests to enjoy a variety of retailers and activities while discovering great wines from all over the world. Thu., Oct. 10, 5-9pm. (2019) Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/263-0001. Free. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 11

JULIET & NINE BANDED WHISKEY: ACL PRE-PARTY Pre-festival festivities at this popular Italian eatery include live music, hair braiding, henna tattoos, jewelry, specialty whiskey cocktails, and more. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12, 11:30am-3pm Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. Free. www.juliet-austin.com

LUSTRE PEARL: TEQUILA CAZADORES + ALTAR OF ARANDAS Tequila Cazadores has partnered with acclaimed Mexican street artist Victoria Villasana to reimagine a camper as an ofrenda (altar) celebrating the lives of the living and dead. The altar, traveling to bars across the country and in ending up in San Diego at one of the country’s largest Día de los Muertos festivals, makes a tequila-enhanced stop at Lustre Pearl on Rainey Street this weekend. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12, 7-11pm Lustre Pearl Rainey, 94 Rainey, 512/524-0076. www.lustrepearlaustin.com

Saturday 12

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 13

GREENHOUSE CRAFT FOOD: SIXTH ANNIVERSARY How can we not tell you about this gig, Austinite, even though it's up there in Round Rock? That Greenhouse place run by Rob Snow is the real culinary deal and their beer-pairing dinners have knocked it outta the park for years. Now the place celebrates six years of good cookin' with a five-course collaboration with Red Horn Brewing, featuring wild boar sliders, iceberg salad, ahi tuna crudo, fried chicken, chocolate/peanut-butter cake, and more – and, of course, an array of Red Horn's best brews. Sun., Oct. 13, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock, 512/366-5567. $76.95. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com