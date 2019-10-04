Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 3

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

EDIBLE AUSTIN: CHEF AUCTION Enjoy hors d’oeuvres as auctioneer Walt Roberts and emcee Kelly Stocker encourage guests to “get their paddles up and stake their claim on the chef of their dreams.” Indeed, hasn’t everybody dreamed about Uchi’s Tyson Cole, Carpenters Hall’s Grae Nonas, Barley Swine’s Bryce Gilmore, Holy Roller’s Callie Speer, and Vixen’s Wedding’s Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher? There are even more of these dreamy kitchen wizards, of course – and after the auction, there’ll be live music under the historic Allan House trees. Thu., Oct. 3, 6-10pm. (2019) The Allan House, 1104 San Antonio St., 512/478-8653. $85. www.edibleaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 4

DESERT DOOR + HIDEAWAY KITCHEN: SOTOL PAIRING DINNER The South Austin chef-inspired restaurant features a special menu paired with Texas sotol cocktails and spirit infusions crafted by those distilling savants at Desert Door, the collaboration focused on bringing seasonally sourced Texas ingredients to your table. Wait, what is sotol, anyway? You'll learn that from the distillers themselves, as you dine on goat-cheese salad, smoked steak tartare, adobo-braised pork shank, and more. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 4-5, 5pm Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, 4323 S. I-35, 512/527-3007. $45-65. https://www.hideawayatx.com

Saturday 5

COFFEE & CORDIALS FESTIVAL Rather irresistible, don'tcha think? We mean, OK, a coffee festival – that'd be attractive enough. Ditto for a cordials festival. But you put those two things together, hold a celebration of excellent java (cold brew, nitro coffee, pour overs, drip coffee, espresso, etc) and all sorts of fancy liqueurs, make the whole shindig kid-and-pet-friendly, add some live music on that Fair Market lawn, and … those proverbial wild horses can't keep us away. Not even, like, Twilight Sparkle on a meth bender or whatever. Bonus: The whole thing benefits ATX Vegans! Sat., Oct. 5, 10am-4pm. (2019) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. Free entry ($30, VIP). www.coffeeandcordials.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

INTERNATIONAL GROOVES OKTOBERFEAST W/ LOS KLEZMEROS Sat., Oct. 5, 6pm. (2019) Kenny Dorham's Backyard, 1106 E. 11th, 512/477-9438. https://www.fb.com/KennyDorhamsBackyard

OPERATION SUPPLY DROP AT CUVÉE COFFEE Mike McKim's excellent java-mongering venue on East Sixth is hosting Operation Supply Drop as they celebrate one million U.S. military veterans served. There'll be complimentary coffee for all – along with beer, a silent auction featuring YETI gear, and more. Sat., Oct. 5, 10am-1pm. (2019) Cuvée Coffee, 2000 E. Sixth, 512/368-5636. www.weareosd.org

Sunday 6

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Tuesday 8

15 YEARS OF ANDIAMO Daniela Marcone's Andiamo Ristorante celebrates its 15th anniversary this October with a special wine dinner, where guests will be treated to a four-course, homemade Italian meal – think: mascarpone and anchovy tower, live carbonara demonstration, homemade porchetta, and Italian anniversary cake – with wine pairings by sommelier Pier Giorgio. Tue., Oct. 8, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $120-150 (call for reservations). www.andiamoitaliano.com

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com