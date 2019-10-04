Food

35 of the City's Best Food Vendors Are Ready to Take Your Order at ACL Music Festival

Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


Photo by John Anderson

Amy's Ice Creams

This local crew has been folding up handcrafted ice creams and vegan fruit ices for 35 years. www.amysicecreams.com

Austin's Pizza

You can't go wrong with some simple pepperoni or cheese slices from a hometown favorite. www.austinspizza.com

Bananarchy Revolutionary Desserts

Frozen bananas dipped in chocolate are practically a health food. www.bananarchy.net

Blenders & Bowls

Fuel your fest with clean energy from tasty bowls of açaí and fun toppings. www.blendersandbowls.com

Burro Cheese Kitchen

Using local artisan bread, small-batch cheeses, and custom-blended sauces and jams, these sammies take a childhood staple to the next level. www.burrocheesekitchen.com

Chi'Lantro

Where Korean cuisine meets BBQ; try the house-made kimchi fries. www.chilantrobbq.com

Chispas

San Antonio's star chef Jason Dady opened this laid-back Austin joint specializing in tacos and margaritas – aka festival magic. www.chispasaustin.com

Dean's One Trick Pony

Arlo Grey's fast-casual sister in the LINE Hotel serves up bar snacks and burgers. www.thelinehotel.com/austin/food-drink


East Side King (Photo by John Anderson)

East Side King

This Japanese street food – like chicken karaage – is worth the wait. www.eastsideking.com

Flyrite Chicken

This local chain offers fast food with real ingredients, like their crispy chicken sandwiches and tempura cauliflower wraps. www.flyritechicken.com

GoodPop

Local ice pops so good, they'll balance out the junk food and alcohol. www.goodpops.com

Happy Chicks

They're all about those chicken tenders – original, spicy, grilled, and vegan – with tasty fries and over 15 homemade sauces. www.happychicks.com

JuiceLand

Let these fresh juices and smoothies refresh your dancing legs. www.juiceland.com

Kababeque

Mediterranean plus South Asian flavors equals can't-miss dishes like chicken shawarma and falafel wraps. www.kababequetx.com

Lamba's Indian Kitchen

Traditional North Indian cuisine with wraps for days. www.lambasindiankitchen.com

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

Maybe it's "kickass nachos," maybe it's truffle mac & cheese, but whatever chef Tim Love serves will hit the spot. www.lonesomedoveaustin.com

Micklethwait Craft Meats

This East Austin food trailer does barbecue right, and their vinegar-based slaw adds the perfect complement. www.craftmeatsaustin.com

The Mighty Cone

If you're new to ACL, stop what you're doing and try the Crunchy Avocado Cone. They're literally designed for this festival. www.mightycone.com

Mmmpanadas

Empanadas are fest favorites: self-contained pockets of deliciousness, with options for veggies and carnivores. www.mmmpanadas.com

Ranch Hand

They make "meat-forward meals" with a healthy twist, believing protein doesn't have to equal bellyache. www.weareranchhand.com

The Peached Tortilla

Delicious modern Asian cuisine with a Southern flair comes in the form of bánh mì and fancy fries. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

The Salt Lick

This Central Texas staple has served up tasty meats for more than 50 years. www.saltlickbbq.com

Scholz Garten

America's longest-running biergarten has perfected specialty sausages, German food, and Texas barbecue. www.scholzgarten.com

Shade Tree Organic Lemonade

Cool off with USDA-certified organic, low-calorie lemonades in original, strawberry, and blueberry flavors. www.shadetreelemonade.com

Shake Shack

Diner-style burgers that originated in New York. www.shakeshack.com

Shawarma Point

This modern Mediterranean eatery will be featuring four items with options for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free festgoers. www.shawarmapoint.net

Skull & Cakebones

Vegan, handcrafted, sweet and savory treats are ideal for any sweet tooth. www.skullandcakebones.com


TacoDeli's can't-miss Doña sauce (Photo by John Anderson)

Sno-Beach

Cool off with sno-cones from an Austin original. www.snobeachatx.com

Southside Flying Pizza

Huge slices of scratch-made local pies are great for a midday shade break. www.southsideflyingpizza.com

TacoDeli

Quintessentially Austin, this local fave makes just about anything work in a taco. www.tacodeli.com

Tamale Addiction

Traditional tamales using gluten-free ingredients with no lard or trans fat oils. Stuff one in your mouth and one in your pocket. www.tamaleaddiction.com

Tiff's Treats

Tiff's has been delivering warm cookies for years, so it's high time we come to them. Snickerdoodle forever! www.cookiedelivery.com

Tiny Pies

It doesn't get much better than hand-held pies made from old family recipes. www.tinypies.com

Torchy's Tacos

Republican, Democrat, Independent – no matter your affiliation, these generous tacos are always tasty and even just one will satisfy. www.torchystacos.com

Wholly Cow Burgers

Local grass-fed burgers, plus Reubens, cheesesteaks, and more. www.whollycowburgers.com

