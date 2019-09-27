Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 26

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that’s our kind of traveling! $50, individual; $90, couple. www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

OKTOBERFEST DAY ONE W/ OFF THE GRID (8:00), JT FEST DUO (5:00) “Three days of spaetzle, oompa bands, and malty goodness. Of dirndls and lederhosen. Of German potato cakes and weisswurst.” Now that’s our kind of cultural celebration. Thu., Sept. 26, 11am-11pm. (2019) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 27

OKTOBERFEST DAY TWO W/ BOOGALOO (8:00), THE TUBAMEISTERS (5:00) “Three days of spaetzle, oompa bands, and malty goodness. Of dirndls and lederhosen. Of German potato cakes and weisswurst.” Now that’s our kind of cultural celebration. Fri., Sept. 27, 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

Saturday 28

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

OKTOBERFEST DAY THREE W/ DEAD CAPITAL MUSIC BAND (9:00), JT FEST DUO (7:00), YODEL BLITZ (3:30), AUSTIN POLKA BAND (1:30), THE FABULOUS POLKASONICS (11:00AM) “Three days of spaetzle, oompa bands, and malty goodness. Of dirndls and lederhosen. Of German potato cakes and weisswurst.” Now that’s our kind of cultural celebration. Sat., Sept. 28, 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

PINBALLZ: IRISH WHISKEY TASTING Join Pinballz owners Darren and Mikki Spohn for a guided whiskey tasting featuring some of their favorite Irish whiskeys from their extensive collection. Note: It’s also a great introduction to the venue’s new Whiskey Bar at Lake Creek. Sat., Sept. 28, 7-8pm. Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek, 13729 Research, 512/537-8737. $35-70. www.pinballzarcade.com

SON OF A SAILOR X CASERO The locally based brand of handmade goods from husband-and-wife team William and Jessica Knopp launches a new collection for fall 2019. That’s some good news, we agree – check out their shop and you’ll likely think so, too. But we wouldn’t be mentioning it in this section, except that the launch party is enhanced by the debut of Jackie Letelier’s new Casero venture that features “charcuterie that will feed your heart, stomach, and eyes.” Sat., Sept. 28, 6-9pm. Son of a Sailor Jewelry + Supply, 916 Springdale Rd. #105, 512/524-0023. www.sonofasailor.co

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY: SECOND BIRTHDAY PARTY Among those baby-making mammals who call themselves “human,” this would be the start of the “terrible twos.” But there’s nothing terrible about what the folks at Still Austin have been creating at their St. Elmo Road distillery – it’s a growing array of some of the finest spirits around – and so we’re looking forward to this celebration that features live music, booze tastings, cigar rollers, and (most importantly) powerfully good whiskey made right here in town. Sat., Sept. 28, noon-10pm. Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. www.stillaustin.com

TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL You know what this is, thirsty citizen? This is the state’s largest beer event focused exclusively on Texas-produced craft beer. That’s right, and it’s so big that it takes over all of Fiesta Gardens with its pleasing plethora of IPAs and lagers and pilsners and so on, bringing everyone a full day of hopped-up liquid goodness of an often xanthic tint. Never mind that thesaurus, now – just get yourself a ticket while they’re still available, and prepare to enjoy a beery, live-music-enhanced afternoon of crafted joy. Sat., Sept. 28, 2-6:30pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $15-120. www.texascraftbrewersfestival.org

TREATY OAK DISTILLING: 13TH ANNIVERSARY Of course your faintly goth-inclined Chronicle reporter appreciates that number 13, but the company involved eclipses all other importance here. Especially if you want to go a little ways out of town this weekend, you’ll find no spot or event more welcoming than Daniel Barnes’ distillery/bar/restaurant complex, residing beautifully on reclaimed Dripping Springs ranchland – and for this party, they’re releasing a new stout-barreled bourbon, hosting a chicken wing eating contest (register for that in advance, right here), and featuring live music by 8½ Souvenirs and Beat Root Revival. Sat., Sept. 28, noon-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $5 to enter wing-eating contest. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 29

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SWAY: TAO LUAU The team at Sway's original South First location is going whole hog on this one, preparing a 200-pound pig overnight, slow roasting it on a spit until dawn, turning it into the centerpiece of a surpassingly delicious Sunday brunch. Guests can grab a plate of all-you-can-eat pig to pair with kaffir lychee tiki punch or a bacon old-fashioned, available with some of Sway’s a la carte favorites. "It's," they insist, "kind of a pig deal." Agreed! Sun., Sept. 29, 11am-3pm. Sway, 1417 S. First, 512/326-1999. $15. www.swayaustin.com

Tuesday 1

CONTIGO MOLÉ DINNER A prelude to Día de los Muertos, this relaxed dinner will include a welcome cocktail followed by a five-course molé-influenced dinner, with each course paired with a Casa Noble tequila or cocktail presented by Casa Noble’s Aaron Kolitz and Contigo’s Jessica Sanders. Tue., Oct. 1, 6:30-9:30pm. Contigo, 2027 Anchor, 512/614-2260. $60. www.contigotexas.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com