Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 19

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

HILAH JOHNSON: THE LITTLE LOCAL TEXAS COOKBOOK The delightful star of the Hilah Cooking YouTube channel – and eighth-generation Austinite, even though she's usually in L.A. writing screenplays, these days – stops by Austin's female-forward bastion of literary goodness to present her newest volume of foodie knowledge. Thu., Sept. 19, 7pm. (2019) BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 20

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 21

CENTRAL DISTRICT BREWING: HURRICANE DORIAN RELIEF BENEFIT That small-batch brewery located in the central business district of Austin will showcase an array of collaborative beers to benefit Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit that serves professionally prepared meals for victims, volunteers, and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters. That benefit part is why this event is good for humanity. Why it's good for you, specifically, Austinite, is that CDB's two-day event features innovative takes from Emmer & Rye, Suerte, and the Brewer’s Table. We know, right – nothing but this city's finest. Sept 21-22. Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., noon-8pm Central District Brewing, 417 Red River, 512/993-4511. www.centraldistrictbrewing.com

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

WHISKIES OF THE WORLD This is one of the largest whiskey-tasting events in the U.S. of A., featuring more than 250 distilled spirits from around the globe, along with their makers and ambassadors, for a night of tastings, food pairings, cigar pairings, and a convivial atmosphere of whiskey-tinted camaraderie. It's also a night of upscale garment-flaunting, so plan to wear your best kilts, jackets, party dresses, and so on. Sat., Sept. 21, 5-9pm. (2019) Distro Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. $100-125. www.whiskiesoftheworld.com

Sunday 22

CENTRAL DISTRICT BREWING: HURRICANE DORIAN RELIEF BENEFIT That small-batch brewery located in the central business district of Austin will showcase an array of collaborative beers to benefit Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit that serves professionally prepared meals for victims, volunteers, and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters. That benefit part is why this event is good for humanity. Why it's good for you, specifically, Austinite, is that CDB's two-day event features innovative takes from Emmer & Rye, Suerte, and the Brewer’s Table. We know, right – nothing but this city's finest. Sept 21-22. Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., noon-8pm Central District Brewing, 417 Red River, 512/993-4511. www.centraldistrictbrewing.com

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SAN GENNARO FESTIVAL Like you need another excuse to visit that Mueller district of Austin? But, yes, on this day chef Fiore Tedesco and the fierce L'Oca d'Oro crew celebrates the patron saint of Naples with scrumptious takes on Italian American street food, live jazz and klezmer, face painting, and bocce ball. So – bring the kids, get you a fine slice or two, and bid adieu to this long hot summer! Sun., Sept. 22, 11am-3pm. (2019) L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. www.locadoroaustin.com

Monday 23

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: AUTUMN EQUINOX PARTY The Chronicle's music department will holler at you about how Redd Volkaert and the Matt Gilmour Band are headlining this celebration. And our visual arts department will yammer about Rohit Records' album-covers-for-bands-that-don't-exist on display at this shindig. But we're mentioning it here, too, because the Garten will be serving up a plethora of its tasty, belly-pleasing and Germanically inflected fare, per usual – with beeeeeeeeer! – and that's also sure to do your Monday up right, jawohl indeed. Mon., Sept. 23, 6-11pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. $12. www.scholzgarten.com/

Tuesday 24

DRIPPING WITH TASTE: OCTOBER PASSPORTS AVAILABLE You know about this, right? That you can enjoy a self-paced, monthlong adventure discovering the trifecta of the craft beverage experience – beer, wine, and booze – with the Dripping With Taste Trail & Passport? The self-guided event is good throughout October in the scenic Dripping Springs area and gets you a complimentary tasting at all 25 participating wineries, breweries, and distilleries. And the passports are available now. Mmmm, that's our kind of traveling! $50 ($90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com