Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 12

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE OFFICIAL DRINK OF AUSTIN What cocktail will it be this year? That depends on which bar team kicks the mixological asses of the other competitors in this Austin Food & Wine event. Catch the friendly yet hard-fought action as it unfolds live – and you benefit with crafted tipples aplenty, as conjured by the spirited professionals of Midnight Cowboy, Suerte, High Note, Geraldine's, Rules & Regs, Live Oak, Apis, and P6. Thu., Sept. 12, 7-10pm. (2019) Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River, 888/240-7773. $65-95. www.fairmont.com/austin

Friday 13

WHISKYX O, heavenly tipple! Taste more than 60 different whiskies introduced by brand ambassadors and distillery reps in this night of spirited (get it?) revelry, surrounded by a phalanx of Austin’s best food trucks and live music by X Ambassadors. Fri., Sept. 13, 6-10pm. (2019) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $50-125. www.fairmarketaustin.com

Saturday 14

23RD ANNUAL OAKTOBERFEST Join the brewery in celebrating the Oktoberfest season with performances by Austin Polka Band, Off the Grid, and Reed Meisters, plus food trucks from the Black Forest, Ray Ray’s Kitchen & Catering Services, and Quality Sea Food Market. Sat., Sept. 14, 1-8pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, Del Valle, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

OSKAR BLUES ANNIVERSARY NO. 3 One of Austin’s favorite breweries celebrates its tertiary annum – tertiary annum, dude – and supercharges the event by debuting the Ten Fidy Imperial Stout, having Calliope Musicals and Alesia Lani bring the live tunes, and providing a photo booth to capture your memories forever. Also? “Visuals courtesy of Acid Light Show.” Aaaaaaah! Will old hippies and young club kids be crawling out of the psychedelic substrate? Beertastic good times! Sat., Sept. 14, noon-12mid Oskar Blues Brewery Austin, 10420 Metric #150, 512/243-7054. $15. www.oskarblues.com

Sunday 15

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

FALL COPITA-MAKING WORKSHOP Learn to make a copita (“little glass”) with Kara Pendl of Karacotta Ceramics, and walk away with a matching fourpiece set – perfect for sipping whiskey, tequila, espresso, or whatever intoxicating beverage your heart desires, citizen. Sun., Sept. 15, noon-2pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $48. www.desertdoor.com

LICK X BIRD BIRD BISCUIT = ICE CREAM SANDWICHES OK, Lick-lovers, this ain’t happening until Sun., Sept. 15, but we’re telling you now. Because, if you care at all, you’re more likely near obsession with the idea of that ice cream between layers of those brilliant biscuits. Listen: The Biscuit Ice Cream Sandwich features any Lick ice cream on a Bird Bird biscuit with a drizzle of one of Lick’s house-made sauces. (For example, that Fromage & Fig ice cream slathered with fig jam, as pictured here.) Bonus: Sales will benefit Austin’s own Urban Roots. Note: These guys are well aware of how good a deal this is, so it’s strictly one per customer until they’re gone. All Austin Lick locations. www.ilikelick.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SA-TÉN’S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY This outpost of culinary goodness has been caffeinating up the environs of Canopy for five years already? Yes, and this Sunday the whole crew and their squirrel-enhanced venue are celebrating with an array of food and drink specials (birthday cake affogato, anyone? How about imagawayaki?), vendor pop-ups from Dominique and Kinokuniya Books, coffee tastings from the java savants of Casa Brasil, tea-teasings from Sesa Pure Tea, and – oh! Ten percent of the day’s sales go to Austin Pets Alive! Sun., Sept. 15, 8am-7pm. Sa-Tén Coffee, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 3, #101, in Canopy, 512/524-1544. www.sa-ten.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – classic bratwurst, German soft pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram ASAP. Sun., Sept. 15, 11-2am Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

THE ROOSEVELT ROOM: MIXOLOGY MASTER CLASS Learn how to craft delicious cocktails like the pros with a two-hour introductory course covering all of the cocktail basics – how to properly measure, shake, stir, strain, and garnish – led by members of this swanky joint’s talented bar staff. You’ll also get to enjoy three cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while learning a brief history of the drinks being made. Bonus: Everybody gets a gift bag from Diageo. Sun., Sept. 15, noon-2:30pm. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. $75-150. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

Monday 16

LA CONDESA: MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY That Downtown, James Beard-nominated, modern Mexican restaurant joins the forces of their own Executive Chef Rick Lopez with chefs Aaron Bludorn and Drake Leonards to celebrate this day through interactive experiences honoring the cuisine, culture, and customs of Mexico. They’ll start things off with ¡El Grito!, a party at Malverde upstairs (Mon., Sept. 16, 6pm), featuring mezcal tastings and botanas, with the chefs serving up ceviches from black sea bass and pompano, and DJ Steven Lee Moya spinning the beats. Then (Tue., Sept. 17, 5pm) comes the first of the Sobremesa series of full-on collaborative dinners, and – yes, this is the way “party” properly becomes a verb, citizens. See website for details. La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. $25 (¡El Grito!). www.elgritoatmalverde.splashthat.com

Tuesday 17

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com