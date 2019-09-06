Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

YOU GRILL, GIRL! Les Dames d’Escoffier of Austin presents this inaugural event featuring women chefs and grilling masters, filling the Franklin Barbecue parking lot with live-fire grilling demos that result in some of the tastiest noms you'll ever feast upon. Chefs? Grilling masters? How about Jester King's Amanda Turner, Janie Ramirez of Dai Due, Launderette's own Laura Sawicki, Sarah McIntosh of Epicerie, the Central Texas Meat Collective's Julia Poplawsky, and more? Yeah, big culinary firepower here today – and the whole delicious shindig raises money for scholarships and grants for Austin women in the food, wine, and hospitality professions. Thu., Sept. 5, 7-10pm. (2019) Franklin Barbecue, 900 E. 11th, 512/653-1187. $75. www.franklinbarbecue.com

Friday 6

DAVE NEWTON Grab you some drink specials and discounts on noms while listening to the man and his music this night. Fri., Sept. 6, 7pm. (2019) Louisiana Crab Shack, 3208 Guadalupe, 512/614-4158. Free.

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 7

ATX BACONFEST Bacon and bacon and bacon! Also, bacon, as this lively celebration of those pig-based ribbons of deliciousitude turns the Palm Door into an epicenter of powerful porcine goodness, with many samples to nom upon, and vendors to buy from, and DJs spinning to get your hooves (cloven or otherwise) a-hoppin'. Only two days, but so many different ways to enjoy that b-a-c-o-n, baby. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 7-8, 11am-3pm Palm Door on Sixth, 508 E. Sixth. $25-50.

EASY TIGER: SOUR BEER DAY Here's a day celebrating the sweetness (so to speak) of sour beers in all their liquid glory, with a frankly amazing selection of locally crafted sours and nationally crafted sours, all of 'em quenching your thirst all day long, right there at the original Easy Tiger location Downtown. Celis, Jester King, Blue Owl, Real Ale, Boulevard, Firestone, Upland, and more! Sat., Sept. 7, 11am-2am Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigerusa.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

ROCK ROSE: LONE STAR THROWDOWN The fun-loving Rock Rose crowd at the Domain NORTHSIDE is commandeering the whole damned street for this football extravaganza, staging an all-day tailgate party for two of the biggest games of the season – A&M vs. Clemson and UT vs. LSU – with a plethora of drink specials, beer games, contests of derring-do, raffles, and, you know, good ol' gridiron-sparked mafficking. (Note: The games will be broadcast live on screens in all the bars and restaurants.) You a sports fan? And not some sort of recluse? Why then, here's your perfect opportunity for some unabashed upscale camaraderie. Sat., Sept. 7, noon-9pm. (2019) Domain NORTHSIDE, 11700 Domain Blvd., 512/758-7937. Free, but let 'em know you'll be there. www.domainnorthside.com

THE CUPCAKE BAR'S 9/11 FIREFIGHTER LOVE For the third year in a row, the confectioneers at Cupcake Bar celebrate Austin's first responders in the sweetest way they know how – by delivering cupcakes to fire stations all over the city. You wanna be a part of this goodness, you charitable citizen, you? A $20 donation buys a dozen cupcakes iced with buttercream and topped with festive sprinkles (and the bar's famous disco dust); then, on 9/11, one of the volunteer cupcake squad delivers 'em directly to a fire station in our community – and that means Round Rock and Dripping Springs and more, yes. Cupcake Bar.

Sunday 8

ATX BACONFEST Bacon and bacon and bacon! Also, bacon, as this lively celebration of those pig-based ribbons of deliciousitude turns the Palm Door into an epicenter of powerful porcine goodness, with many samples to nom upon, and vendors to buy from, and DJs spinning to get your hooves (cloven or otherwise) a-hoppin'. Only two days, but so many different ways to enjoy that b-a-c-o-n, baby. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 7-8, 11am-3pm Palm Door on Sixth, 508 E. Sixth. $25-50.

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/924-7503. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

THE CUPCAKE BAR'S 9/11 FIREFIGHTER LOVE For the third year in a row, the confectioneers at Cupcake Bar celebrate Austin's first responders in the sweetest way they know how – by delivering cupcakes to fire stations all over the city. You wanna be a part of this goodness, you charitable citizen, you? A $20 donation buys a dozen cupcakes iced with buttercream and topped with festive sprinkles (and the bar's famous disco dust); then, on 9/11, one of the volunteer cupcake squad delivers 'em directly to a fire station in our community – and that means Round Rock and Dripping Springs and more, yes. Cupcake Bar.

Monday 9

THE CUPCAKE BAR'S 9/11 FIREFIGHTER LOVE For the third year in a row, the confectioneers at Cupcake Bar celebrate Austin's first responders in the sweetest way they know how – by delivering cupcakes to fire stations all over the city. You wanna be a part of this goodness, you charitable citizen, you? A $20 donation buys a dozen cupcakes iced with buttercream and topped with festive sprinkles (and the bar's famous disco dust); then, on 9/11, one of the volunteer cupcake squad delivers 'em directly to a fire station in our community – and that means Round Rock and Dripping Springs and more, yes. Cupcake Bar.

Tuesday 10

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

THE CUPCAKE BAR'S 9/11 FIREFIGHTER LOVE For the third year in a row, the confectioneers at Cupcake Bar celebrate Austin's first responders in the sweetest way they know how – by delivering cupcakes to fire stations all over the city. You wanna be a part of this goodness, you charitable citizen, you? A $20 donation buys a dozen cupcakes iced with buttercream and topped with festive sprinkles (and the bar's famous disco dust); then, on 9/11, one of the volunteer cupcake squad delivers 'em directly to a fire station in our community – and that means Round Rock and Dripping Springs and more, yes. Cupcake Bar.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com