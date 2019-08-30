Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 29

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TWIN LIQUORS: DOLLAR SALE WEEKEND Yeah, no, this is totally a thing. The annual three-day sales spectacular features incredible savings on wine and spirits 750 ml and larger: Prices drop to the absolute lowest plus a dollar. And that includes collectible wines, rare whiskies, and other popular tipples. And the Twin Liquor Marketplace locations will be offering free breakfast tacos – thanks, Deep Eddy Vodka – but, no matter which store you go to, make sure you get there early, because, tell you what, every boozehound in town will be swarming, y'know what we mean? See website for details. Thu.-Sat., Aug. 29-31, 10am-9pm All Twin Liquors locations. www.twinliquors.com

Friday 30

UTOPIAN SHIFT: WINE AND CHEESE TASTINGS Sample more than 10 different wines with cheese pairing options, including Gouda, brie, and a Syrah-soaked Toscano. Through Sept. 1. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun. 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 31

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HOTEL ELLA: FANCY TAILGATE PARTY Show your UT pride with pregame festivities before the Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Your hook-'em hosts at Hotel Ella are providing a full buffet by Goodall's, specialty cocktails, beer, wine, live music, shuttles to and from the stadium, and (for those who wanna stay and imbibe) all the hot gridiron action on big ol' tv screens. Note: This event is also family-friendly – and free for kids 12 and younger. Sat., Aug. 31, 4-7pm. (2019) Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $60. www.hotelella.com

Sunday 1

BEER-TO-GO LAUNCH PARTY W/ THE HUMDINGERS (5:30), BRIAN WOLFF (3:30), MILKTOAST MILLIE & THE SCABBY KNEES (1:30) Sun., Sept. 1, Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, Del Valle, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SIXTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ THE NIGHTOWLS (6:30), THE DERAILERS (2:30) Sun., Sept. 1, The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.theabgb.com

WANNA CELEBRATE BEER TO-GO? The recent legal victory for Texas Craft Brewers Guild means that manufacturing breweries in Texas can sell beer-to-go as of September 1. Reckon it's time to head over to Circle Brewing and help them create a giant Human Beer-To-Go Group Picture – yes, one of those human-composed signs that are photographed from above. Bonus: The first 100 people will receive a swag bag, and there's a 10% discount on brews-to-go all weekend long. Sun., Sept. 1, 3-4pm. Circle Brewing Co., 2340 W. Braker, Ste. B, 512/814-7595. Free. www.circlebrewing.com

ZILKER BEER-TO-GO The good people at Zilker Brewing have "been fighting for beer-to-go since the day we opened and it's finally here!" Now they invite you to join in as they'll be partying like it's 2019, with crowler sales and bike crawls and coffee pop-ups and brunch from those Spicy Boys and so on, all of it making this day on East Sixth bright and beery and bold. Sun., Sept. 1, 10am-10pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/712-5590. Free. www.zilkerbeer.com

Monday 2

LABOR DAY W/ COWBOY DIPLOMACY (5:00), BARNYARD BOYS (3:00), DORY & THE BEET (1:00) Mon., Sept. 2, Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, Del Valle, 512/385-2299. www.liveoakbrewing.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com