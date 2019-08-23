Food

Hot Sauce Festival Celebrity Judges

This year’s distinguished panel includes...

Fri., Aug. 23, 2019


Jessi Cape (Head Judge):

Food editor of The Austin Chronicle

Bethany Andreé:

co-owner of former SoCo hot spot Snack Bar and the upcoming Bobo's Snack Bar in Cherrywood

Bette Lippincott:

co-owner of Güero's Taco Bar, and the daughter of Rob Lippincott, a longtime Hot Sauce judge and founding owner of Güero's

Sara Mardanbigi and Edgar Rico:

co-owners of upcoming Nixta Taqueria. Rico staged at Mexico City's Pujol and was chef de cuisine at Peached Tortilla's event space, Peached Social House, where he met Mardanbigi, who will serve as Nixta's operations director.

Bryan Mitchell:

owner/chef of Da Slice, which features scratch artisan pizzas (including the original Chicken and Waffle Pizza) and fried whole chicken wings

Deepa Shridhar:

owner/chef of Puli-Ra, a supper club and pop-up "dedicated to throwing dope dinner parties" with the Austin Winery

Kevin Taylor:

executive chef of ATX Cocina, an upscale Downtown restaurant offering modern Mexican cuisine, featuring heirloom masa and traditional dishes with a twist

Edgar and Christina Torres:

general/assistant managers of Mi Madre's; co-owners of School House Pub and Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar. Born in Saltillo, Coahuila Mexico, Edgar is the son of Mi Madre's owner, and he met Christina at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Brandon Watson:

food editor of CultureMap Austin and San Antonio, and the former Food editor of The Austin Chronicle

