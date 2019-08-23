Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 22

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

OLD FORESTER? OLD FASHIONED! You know how those booze-and-ice-cream purveyors at Prohibition Creamery like to team up with excellent distilleries to offer mouth-orgasming events of flavor and knowledge and fun? Yes, well, it's happening again, as the whiskey savants of Old Forester teach you how to make your own perfect Old Fashioned, and Second Bar + Kitchen provides the accompanying noms, and – gangway, citizen, don't block that entrance! Thu., Aug. 22, 5-8pm. (2019) Prohibition Creamery, 1407 E. Seventh, 512/992-1449. $30. www.prohibitioncreamery.com

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 23

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: WINE AND CHEESE TASTINGS Sample more than 10 different wines with cheese pairing options, including Gouda, brie, and a Syrah-soaked Toscano. Through Sept. 1. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun. 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 24

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

BATCH: PARTY LIKE A 2-YEAR-OLD It's second anniversary time for one of Austin's favorite hangout spots (their not-so-secret weapon: those kolaches), so here's a full of day of celebration, with a morning-time visit from Tiny Tails Petting Zoo, brewery tours, special beers on tap, and live music (from 3-10pm). Sat., Aug. 24, 10am-11pm. (2019) Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ FUTON BLONDE (7:00), ENDLESS BUMMER (6:00), OODLES OF RUDLES (5:30), SOULTONE (3:00) Sat., Aug. 24, (2019) Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: WINE AND CHEESE TASTINGS Sample more than 10 different wines with cheese pairing options, including Gouda, brie, and a Syrah-soaked Toscano. Through Sept. 1. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun. 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. www.utopianshift.com

Sunday 25

AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL The heat is on, citizen! Hundreds of restaurants, commercial bottlers, and home cooks battle for hot sauce glory across a tasty variety of categories – in a day replete with food and drinks, cooking demos with top chefs, and ice cream. The public (that's you) will vote for favorites, and our panel of celebrity judges will weigh in on the finals. Names will be made, careers will be launched, destinies – yea, verily – will be forged! This is, we mean, the biggest and baddest hot sauce event of the year. And, what, you want live music, too? OK, how about a full lineup of greats – with Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, among others? Exactly. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. And this link right here brings more information than there are tortillas in Terlingua. Sun., Aug. 25, 11am-5pm. (2019) Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. Free with donation. austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

CRAFT PRIDE: PEPPER BEER PARTY Check out this annual hullabaloo of spice-based mafficking that features an array of unique beers to satisfy your need for liquid heat. They'll be serving up an exclusive collab pizza with Via 313, too, and hosting a full day of world music that culminates – culminates! – with a cumbia dance party. Sun., Aug. 25, noon-1am Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: WINE AND CHEESE TASTINGS Sample more than 10 different wines with cheese pairing options, including Gouda, brie, and a Syrah-soaked Toscano. Through Sept. 1. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun. 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. www.utopianshift.com

Monday 26

ANTONELLI'S: WOMEN BEHIND THE WHEELS Celebrate National Women's Equality Day in the most delicious way possible by enjoying a class and cheese board featuring cheeses produced by female cheesemakers and/or woman-owned companies, with a tasting of the seven styles and pairings of chutneys and charcuterie bites and more. Mon., Aug. 26, 6:30-8:30pm. (2019) Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $45. www.antonellischeese.com

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

Tuesday 27

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEKEND The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – oh, here comes the final weekend of an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, with proceeds going to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Brutto, Intero, Le Politique, L’Oca d’Oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Through Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

HATCH CHILES AT RAMEN TATSU-YA Right now! Those arch adepts of noodle sorcerey at Ramen Tatsu-ya have launched their Hatch Chile Miso Ramen at all shops for a limited time, featuring bowls rich with hatch chile miso, chicken broth, negi, ajitama, fried chashu pork, wok-fired corn, and – duh – hatch chiles. So much hatchness going on this time of year, as ever, yes – but we figured you'd especially wanna know about this ramen-y part of it. Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 8557 Research #126. ramen-tatsuya.com

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com