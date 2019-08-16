Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

A BIG BATCH OF BREAKFAST In case you haven't heard, our friends at Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches are now bringing their breakfast bonanza even earlier and better, with weekdays opening at 7am and weekends at 9am, and all of it resplendent with morning-time favorites like ham, egg, and cheese kolaches; bacon, egg, and cheese kolaches; maple-infused-dough kolaches with egg and sausage; and more. How often can we say "kolache," you wonder? Dunno, citizen – how many can you eat? Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.batchatx.com

ARLO GREY: HELPING HANDS This 10-day event celebrates new culinary offerings from the acclaimed Downtown restaurant and benefits Austin’s farming community, with a portion of the proceeds going to Urban Roots. This dinnertime debuts stuffed, herb-coated chicken; fried steam buns with avocado, “everything spice,” and seaweed; grilled cauliflower; and more. Enjoy a three-course meal (choice of two savory dishes and a tasting of three sweet bites) accompanied by a glass of wine – and know that you’ll be doing good while eating very well indeed. Through Aug. 18. Daily, 5-10pm. Arlo Grey, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991. $35. www.thelinehotel.com/austin/food-drink/

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS RETURN! The Central Texas Food Bank announces the return of Austin Restaurant Weeks for 2019, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the main sponsor and an impressive array of venues offering prix fixe meals and drink specials and – good heavens, it’s an incredible two weeks’ worth of culinary goodness, and proceeds will go to sustain that community-forward Food Bank while you happily feast at, for example, Barley Swine, Café No Sé, the Capital Grille, Caroline Restaurant, Central Standard, Citizen Eatery, Contigo, the Driskill Grill, Easy Tiger Downtown & the Linc, Goodall’s Kitchen, Gusto Italian Kitchen, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, Il Bruto, Intero, Le Politique, L’oca d’oro, Olive & June, Oskar Blues Brewery, Parkside, the Peached Tortilla, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Sala & Betty, Salt & Time, Sway, and more. See website for specific menus and details! Aug. 15-Sept. 2 See website for participating restaurants. Prix fixe: $20, lunch & brunch; $35-50, dinner. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE AND CHEESE TASTING Sample over 10 different wines and a number of cheese pairing options, including Gouda, brie, and a Syrah-soaked Toscano. Thu., Aug. 15, 4-7pm. (2019) Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. utopianshift@gmail.com, www.utopianshift.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 16

Saturday 17

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MADISONS (BEER RELEASE) Sat., Aug. 17, 7pm. Two Wheel Brewing Company, 535 Loop 4 S., Buda, 512/361-3401. https://www.twowheelbrewing.com

Sunday 18

CICLO BENEFIT: LA FLACA URBAN FARM Enjoy Ciclo's award-winning happy hour or dinner menu, along with a special dish featuring La Flaca products, with 25% of all proceeds helping the farm recover from a recent crop loss that wiped out nearly seven months of work. Bonus: Live music by Jordan Burchill and free valet parking for all! Sun., Aug. 18, 5-7pm. Ciclo, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. www.cicloatx.com

DESERT DOOR DISTILLERY: MESQUITEERS FESTIVAL Join three mighty mesquiteers – Miche Bread, Two Hives Honey, and your host, Desert Door Sotol – to celebrate the revival of Texas mesquite at this second annual festival out in the Hill Country, where there'll be plenty of tasteful tippling, sumptuous food from Hideaway Kitchen & Bar, and live music by Juliet McConkey. Sun., Aug. 18, 1:30-5:30pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with new on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – Classic Bratwurst, German Soft Pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram. Sun., Aug. 18, 11-2am Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

Monday 19

Tuesday 20

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com