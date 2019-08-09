Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 8

ARLO GREY: HELPING HANDS This 10-day event celebrates new culinary offerings from the acclaimed Downtown restaurant and benefits Austin’s farming community, with a portion of the proceeds going to Urban Roots. This dinnertime debuts stuffed, herb-coated chicken; fried steam buns with avocado, “everything spice,” and seaweed; grilled cauliflower; and more. Enjoy a three-course meal (choice of two savory dishes and a tasting of three sweet bites) accompanied by a glass of wine – and know that you’ll be doing good while eating very well indeed. Through Aug. 18. Daily, 5-10pm Arlo Grey, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991. $35. www.thelinehotel.com/austin/food-drink/

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

DOWNTOWN WINE & DINE You like to eat well. You like to drink well. You like to do both, well, then know that Cover 3 Executive Chef Justin Manzi is creating an extraordinary five-course meal at the Downtown location this night, and each course is paired with wines from Simi Winery. Thu., Aug. 8, 6:30-9:30pm. (2019) Cover 3, 1717 W. Sixth, 512/982-1550. $65. www.cover-3.com

HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA: AUGUST WINE WALK Start at the Galleria’s Twin Liquors outpost to pick up your Wine Walk map, which will also serve as a ticket for each wine-filled stop. There will be plenty of shopportunities as you go, of course – duh, it’s the Galleria! – and this clever jaunt’s organized so that the last stop is a restaurant, so you can hang out and end your oenophilic evening with dinner. Thu., Aug. 8, 5-9pm. (2019) Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/263-0001. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

HONEYSUCKLE TEATIME: STRANGER THINGS POP-UP This tasty pop-up event transports you back to 1985 (more or less) with its Stranger Things theme, slinging shakes and cakes decked out in sailor gear from the retro creeptastic show. Go ahead, try the signature all-black Upside Down milkshake that’s topped with an edible Demogorgon. Oh, let’s say that again, shall we? “An edible Demogorgon.” Mmmmmmmm, baby! Thu., Aug. 8, 5:30-8pm. (2019) Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121. $9. www.rustictap.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

PITCHFORK PRETTY: RUM FOR YOUR LIFE It’s not always about the goddamn tiki, is it? No! Chef Max Snyder’s excellent Eastside eatery is celebrating National Rum Month with a new program that features more than 40 rums from 20-plus countries. With rotating cocktails, flights, and rare finds sure to delight even the most jaded palate, this August at Pitchfork Pretty is shaping up as the most spirited month of tippling in town. (Our reco: Try the “Misfit Rum Flight” for one of those – whattayacallit? – next-level experiences.) Through Aug. 31 Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 9

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PRINGLES & WINE TASTING WEEKEND No, citizen, it’s for real: The proprietors of this good-but-not-budget-racking wineshop are pairing 10 different flavors of those popular, ah, potato-inflected snacks with wine. So, try before you buy; buy a bottle or two, if you wish; but these tastings are free all weekend long. Aug. 9-11. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 10

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PRIDE PARADE TREATS Get you some refreshment while watching the parade go fabulously by this Saturday, citizen. You know that the Coffeehouse at Caroline (right there on the route, with a rainbow balloon arch outside) will have Pride Cookies by Jessica Lopez available all day, right? And this: Caroline Upstairs is featuring Pride Punch – a thirst-busting concoction of Elijah Craig Bourbon, Plantation Pineapple Rum, coconut, pineapple, strawberry, orange, lemon, basil, vanilla bean, sparkling wine, and edible glitter – and the whole thing is garnished with a glitter-dusted basil leaf. Bonus: A portion of proceeds from both the cookie and the cocktail will go to Out Youth. Sat., Aug. 10 Caroline, 621 Congress #101, 512/982-6766. https://www.carolinerestaurant.com/

TLC OYSTER FEST Oysters from the Gulf! The succulent shellfish are celebrated here this afternoon with an oyster-shucking contest, an oyster-eating contest, raw and cooked oyster flights, and (remember: This is Austin) live music. Tasty treats! Cash prizes! Mmmmm, you don’t have to be a walrus or a carpenter to enjoy this briny party, tell you what. Sat., Aug. 10, 2-5pm. TLC Austin, 1100 S Lamar Blvd. Suite 1150, 512/580-0971. https://www.tlcaustin.com/

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PRINGLES & WINE TASTING WEEKEND No, citizen, it’s for real: The proprietors of this good-but-not-budget-racking wineshop are pairing 10 different flavors of those popular, ah, potato-inflected snacks with wine. So, try before you buy; buy a bottle or two, if you wish; but these tastings are free all weekend long. Aug. 9-11. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

ZILKER BREWING: BRING ON THE ICY BOYS! Those zeelicious brewers of Zilker have teamed up with Austin’s chickentastic Spicy Boys to create a new beer that will quench all heat-induced thirsts. Icy Boys is a Japanese rice lager that uses toasted rice flakes and pairs perfectly with summer and spicy food – like the food available during this rockin’ release party (where there’s also gonna be a giant adult waterslide, live music from Blank Hellscape, and more). Sat., Aug. 10, noon-6pm Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. www.zilkerbeer.com

Sunday 11

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PRINGLES & WINE TASTING WEEKEND No, citizen, it’s for real: The proprietors of this good-but-not-budget-racking wineshop are pairing 10 different flavors of those popular, ah, potato-inflected snacks with wine. So, try before you buy; buy a bottle or two, if you wish; but these tastings are free all weekend long. Aug. 9-11. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. www.utopianshift.com

Monday 12

CHEF COLLAB: INTERO X DAI DUE Yeah, no, we're totally excited, too: Ian Thurwachter and Jesse Griffiths teaming up to provide a night of culinary excellence? O holy mise-en-place, what an event this is gonna be – a five-course dinner menu featuring hand-made pasta, cheeses, and the finest all-Texas charcuterie, along with dessert from chocolatier Krystal Craig to conclude the evening's extravagance. Also, enjoy great wines, negroni, and amari throughout the night. And you know what else? Wow, that's what else: Just … wow. Mon., Aug. 12, 6 & 8:30pm Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. $86. www.interorestaurant.com

Tuesday 13

“222” NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

PÉCHÉ X STILL AUSTIN We reckon the only way the nonpareil French fare at Péché could be improved is if it were accompanied by craft cocktails conjured with spirits – bourbon and gin – from one of this city’s best distilleries. Maybe, say, Still Austin? Well, sacré bleu, it’s a food-pairing miracle! Those two local powerhouses of taste and potency have joined forces for one unforgettable night, and we are recommending you get tickets ASAP. Tue., Aug. 13, 7-9:30pm. Péché, 208 W. Fourth, 512/494-4011. $50. www.pecheaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com