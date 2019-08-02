Food

Comic Book Cookbook Shows You How to Make Perfect Ramen

A step-by-step trip into the noodlicious and brothy world of ramen

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019

Comic Book Cookbook Shows You How to Make Perfect Ramen

When things are annoying, it makes me want to eat comfort food. And one regularly annoying thing is that when someone writes a review that isn't negative, when it's even the slightest bit complimentary, it's usually referenced by the reviewee as "a rave review." Which is a combination – an annoying combination – of cliche and wishful thinking. Rave review, my ass: I just didn't hate the thing.

Annoying, right?

And so, seeking comfort, I turn to food like, well, ramen. Because ramen, with all its noodly, brothy goodness, is about many things. And one of those things is, at least for me, comfort.

Spoiler alert: This review of Let's Make Ramen! by Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan is a bona fide rave review.

You don't even need to want to make ramen to appreciate, to fall informationally and aesthetically in love with, this book. If you simply enjoy ramen as an eater-of-ramen, Amano and Becan's big, new, full-color paperback from Ten Speed Press will improve several parts of your life. That's because Let's Make Ramen! is "a comic book cookbook," as the subtitle goes, which means the whole thing is illustrated in full-on sequential art style; and that means that, when it's done well, it's the format to most effectively communicate whatever's under consideration. You can't beat a combination of words and pictures for transferring knowledge.

And holy ajitsuke tamago, is this thing done well! Amano is a professional chef and a professional writer – so he knows the culinary and the literary aspects, and he's exemplary at all of them.

That thing students are taught about constructing essays? "Tell them what you're going to tell them; tell them what you told them you were going to tell them; tell them what you told them," right? That's a system Amano has obviously internalized and can replicate smoothly and efficiently, with a bit of cheflike panache for greater delight. He covers – simply but without condescension – everything about ramen and how to make it, point by point until total comprehension is reached. And, see, he's not doing this alone: Becan is illustrating the complex lessons every step of the way.

Actual photos wouldn't work as well. We require the simplified visuals offered by cartooning to better parse the information – and Becan provides that in full. But, damn, that's an understatement: Just looking at her precise ink-brush-and-watercolor renderings of the tools, ingredients, and processes of ramen and the people involved in its creation is an art lover's dream. You could buy this book for the visual pleasure alone.

Together, writer Amano and artist Becan usher you into the whole noodlicious and brothy world of ramen, with pro tips and recipes aplenty. Hell, they even feature helpful commentary from some international ramen superstars (also depicted via Becan's graphic skills) to abet this tasty endeavor, to further assist your own potential explorations. So if you want to learn how to make ramen, this book is definitely your huckleberry. And if you just want to know more about the ramen you enjoy having others make for you, then ditto.

And yes – slurp – that's a rave review.

Let's Make Ramen!

by Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan
Ten Speed Press, 92 pp., $19.99

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Food Reviews
All-You-Can-Eat Pickles and Southern Comfort at the Pickle House
All-You-Can-Eat Pickles and Southern Comfort at the Pickle House
One wonders if there's such thing as too many pickles at this Southwest Austin restaurant

Melanie Haupt, July 26, 2019

Perfectly Barked Barbecue and Unlimited Hush Puppies at the Switch
Perfectly Barked Barbecue and Unlimited Hush Puppies at the Switch
The restaurant just off Highway 290 also serves up phenomenal peach cobbler

Melanie Haupt, June 21, 2019

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Local Band Montopolis Scores a Multimedia Ode to the Texas Coast
Local Band Montopolis Scores a Multimedia Ode to the Texas Coast
Galveston (and you) will be blown away by this multimedia production

Aug. 2, 2019

Grageriart: <i>Design 4 Everyone</i> at Crashbox
Grageriart: Design 4 Everyone at Crashbox
Math rock is hard, let's go shopping with some robots

Aug. 2, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

cookbook review, Ramen, Hugh Amano, Sarah Becan, Ten Speed Press

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
H Mart’s Market Eatery Festival
H Mart
MDC, Verbal Abuse, The Elected Officials, Sniper 66, Confused, Noogy, Disowned at Kick Butt Coffee
Dolly Fest 2019
at Museum of Human Achievement
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  