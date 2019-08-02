Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

AJC: BLACK FOOD WEEK The Austin Justice Coalition's Black Food Week – extended to two weeks in this second year of the program – aims to provide the public with information about our city's longtime Black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the community, hosting "Eat and Greet" social hours at a variety of excellent venues. Featuring shindigs at Mr. Catfish, Hoover's Cooking, Tony's Jamaican Food, Baby Greens, My Granny's Kitchen, and more – see website for details. Through Aug. 3 www.austinjustice.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

JULIET ITALIAN KITCHEN: SUMMER WINE DINNER Enjoy a variety of Italian selections from this fine eatery’s updated bottle list, featuring wines from some of the best producers in their respective categories, showcased here as pairings with a four-course meal that includes seared shrimp with a mushroom duxelles and an elegantly veg-enthroned filet of beef. Thu., Aug. 1, 6:30-8:30pm. (2019) Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $100. www.juliet-austin.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 2

Saturday 3

2ND STREET DISTRICT: WHITE LINEN NIGHT Time to don your best white apparel for the coolest party of the summer! Oh, there’ll be a generous array of droolworthy bites and refreshing sips from some of Austin’s best restaurants awaiting you at this seventh annual event Downtown, with live music from R&B artist Tje Austin and all proceeds going to Farmshare and the Austin Food & Wine Alliance. What more enticement does one need, we wonder, to gad about the metrop’s bustling 2nd Street District? Sat., Aug. 3, 6:30-9pm. (2019) 2nd Street District (W. Second, between San Antonio & Guadalupe). $65, general; $95, VIP. www.2ndstreetdistrict.com/whitelinen

BANGER’S SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ STONE HOUSE, THE PEARL SNAPS, DEVIN JAKE, TEDDY LONG, THE LOST PINES, SOUR BRIDGES, BEN BALMER All-day Rainey Street sausage and brew blowout. Sat., Aug. 3, 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

H MART’S MARKET EATERY FESTIVAL The remarkable place that's a Disney World-level of Asian supermarket goodness presents this all-day “Asian Food Frenzy,” with samples, specials, and a bevy of budget-pleasing discounts throughout the store. Indulge yourself with free tastes of bulgogi, kimchi, pocky, and more while the kiddos enjoy face-painting and balloon-twisting, and the ferocious Texas heat is banished while you luxuriate in air-conditioned shopping pleasure. Sat., Aug. 3, 11am-7pm. (2019) H Mart, 11301 Lakeline, 737/717-6900. Free; raffle tickets: 1 for $5 or 3 for $12. www.hmart.com

Sunday 4

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 5

SPEAK EASY TIGER WITH BALCONES DISTILLING The Whiskey Bar in the Downtown location of Easy Tiger gets taken over by the virtuoso alchemists of Balcones Distilling tonight, making for a spirit-infused Monday that’ll start a week off better than most Mondays can, right? Mon., Aug. 5, 7-10pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigerusa.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com