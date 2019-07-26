Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

AJC: BLACK FOOD WEEK The Austin Justice Coalition's Black Food Week – extended to two weeks in this second year of the program – aims to provide the public with information about our city's longtime Black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the community, hosting "Eat and Greet" social hours at a variety of excellent venues. Featuring shindigs at Mr. Catfish, Hoover's Cooking, Tony's Jamaican Food, Baby Greens, My Granny's Kitchen, and more – see website for details. July 22-Aug. 3 www.austinjustice.org

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

DISTRICT KITCHEN: BLENDED BURGER PROJECT

Chef Amir Hajimaleki’s Umami Melt is the District Kitchen + Cocktails on Anderson's entry in the James Beard Foundation's annual contest to "make a blended burger by blending ground meat with finely chopped mushrooms to create a delicious, healthier, and more sustainable burger."

Sound good? Sure, but, hold on – listen to this: "Chef Hajimaleki blends oyster mushrooms with Texas Wagyu beef for the patty. Once cooked, the patty is placed on a Hawaiian bistro bun and topped with the chef’s special Japanese Island sauce and pickled bok choy, sliced cucumber, and Delice de Bourgogne cheese from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop."

And, OMG, just loooooooook at that thing.

Mmmmm, right?

OK, burger-craving citizen: race you there!

DOMAIN NORTHSIDE: CHARITY WINE WALK Sip as you stroll, citizen, and enjoy a bevy of vino varietals, live music, and other treats during this evening of oenophilic fun that also supports the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas’ professional development efforts for sommeliers and chefs and so on. (We told you about many of the Domain’s culinary wonders already, remember?) The local industry up here is lookin’ to put a smile on your pleasure-seeking face tonight, so why not let ’em? Thu., July 25, 5-8pm. (2019) Domain NORTHSIDE, 11700 Domain Blvd., 512/758-7937. $15. www.winefoodfoundation.org

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 26

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 27

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PAELLA NIGHT IN THE GARDEN Articulture – that Austin-based design firm, boutique, and event space with a botanical-forward focus – hosts Chef Saúl of Mi Paella as he cooks up authentic, larger-than-life paella from scratch. Watch and learn (and then eat) while you indulge in a classic Spanish tapas selection, listen to flamenco guitarist Luisma Ramos of Sevilla, and enjoy a special Spanish wine tasting. Oh, what a night! Sat., July 27, 7pm. (2019) Articulture Gardens, 6405 Manchaca Rd., 512/762-5228. $80. www.articulturedesigns.com

THE QUESOFF: 2019 Here comes the yearly celebration of all things melted cheese, featuring more than 35 teams – restaurants, top chefs, home cooks, neighbors, brothers, sisters, all going head-to-head and cheese-to-cheese in four categories: Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card. Eat all you can, vote for your favorite, try to second-guess the panel of celebrity judges. And know that proceeds go to support the Central Texas Food Bank. Sat., July 27, 1-4pm. (2019) Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $3. www.mohawkaustin.com

Sunday 28

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JOSEPHINE HOUSE: TEXAS' TOP SOMMS Like a summery taste of some of the highest-rated grapes this weekend? Join Master Sommeliers James Tidwell, Devon Broglie, and Craig Collins as they share their picks from the TEXSOM 2019 International Wine Awards in the midst of a light dinner served off this elegant venue's marble buffet. Sun., July 28, 6-9pm. (2019) Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $55. www.josephineofaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com