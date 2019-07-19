Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 19

BILLY REID X THE BALVENIE That internationally acclaimed fashion designer and his crew welcome the good people of Scotland’s premium handcrafted single-malt whisky here tonight, Reid’s Denim Collection, showcasing the Balvenie’s 12-year-aged DoubleWood (for its 25th anniversary, no less), featuring live music by Texas piano man Robert Ellis, and generally soiréeing up a fine ol’ time for all discerning citizens. Fri., July 19, 7-9pm. Billy Reid, 1122 W. Sixth. Free. www.billyreid.com

CM COOKING SCHOOL: ROSÉ & ROSES Did you see our own Central Market taking top honors in the latest Consumer Reports roundup of grocery stores with the best service, product selection, and cleanliness in the nation? It’s true! And this month, an array of Cooking School classes will provide insights into Central Market’s 2,500 wine labels and how to create each wine’s perfect pairing. Tonight’s “Rosé & Roses” class shares knowledge of one of the oldest known types of wine – accompanied by flower-arranging tips, with everyone taking home a fresh floral arrangement. Fri., July 19, 6:30-8:30pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $40. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 20

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

RYE, WINE, & BREW FEST Yes, Johnson City Memorial Park is out there in Johnson City, but now it’s hosting this whiskey-and-wine-and-beer shindig (featuring live music from Texas blues legend Bobby Mack) that pretty much compels a person to make the drive for an evening of boozy, down-home entertainment. Because you know the good folks of Ben Milam Whiskey, Crowson Wines, and Pecan Street Brewing are gonna set you up good and proper, citizen! Sat., July 20, 7-10pm. Johnson City Memorial Park, U.S. 290 and Avenue G, Johnson City. Free. www.pecanstreetbrewing.com

Sunday 21

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY RETURNS It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with new on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – Classic Bratwurst, German Soft Pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram. Sun., June 16 - Mon., Sept. 16, 11-2am. Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

Monday 22

AJC: BLACK FOOD WEEK The Austin Justice Coalition's Black Food Week – extended to two weeks in this second year of the program – aims to provide the public with information about our city's longtime Black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the community, hosting "Eat and Greet" social hours at a variety of excellent venues. Featuring shindigs at Mr. Catfish, Hoover's Cooking, Tony's Jamaican Food, Baby Greens, My Granny's Kitchen, and more – see website for details. July 22-Aug. 3 www.austinjustice.org

Tuesday 23

SOUR DUCK MARKET: SUMMER BLUEGRASS SERIES Bryce Gilmore’s excellent casual Eastside eatery has teamed up with the Central Texas Bluegrass Association to present free concerts on Tuesdays on their mist-cooled patio throughout this hot, hot July. Through July 23. Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. Free. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com